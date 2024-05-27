Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: ar, coca cola

Now Marvel And Coca-Cola Have Something For The Comic Books

On Wednesday, Marvel comic book titles will include the following ad from Coca-Cola, featuring nothing but a QR code...

On Wednesday, Marvel comic book titles will include the following ad from Coca-Cola, featuring nothing but a QR code, and Marvel and Coca-Cola logos. The Bleeding Cool watermark we threw in for free.

The QR code resolved to https://www.marvel.com/cocacola which currently is a dead stub. It will probably go live on Wednesday. But this comes after a fun TV campaign for Coca-Cola that featured Marvel comic book characters in a comic book store helping out a comic shop employee, and score themselves a cool drink in the process. Featuring Juggernaut, The Falcon, Daredevil, Colossus, Black Widow, Deadpool, Wolverine as well as some shots of Marvel Comics Presents, Daredevil, Black Widow, Secret Wat, X-Force, Moon Knight and Cable comics – a store that only sells Marvel Comics. Well, it is a fantasy I suppose.

This is running alongside a product promotion on Coca-Cola cans and bottles called Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes in which buyers are encouraged to use a QR code from the product to unlock characters, including scanning two products together to open AR moments, and win prizes, including the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, Marvel movie screenings, collectable influencer boxes, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia, and Disney+ subscriptions.

"Our corporate alliance with Coca-Cola uniquely positioned us to develop something remarkably innovative within the industry," Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Partnerships at The Walt Disney Company, said. "We took the traditional marketing paradigm and redefined it in the best way possible" and that the result is "an unprecedented campaign that taps into the power of the Marvel Universe" and "tells stories in a way that can only be done when Coca-Cola and Disney come together."

"Coca-Cola has a long history with Disney, and it's exciting to have a relationship that encourages and enables us to continue to push ourselves and our relationship to new heights creatively," Islam ElDessouky, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Content for Coca-Cola TM, added. "This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences." The Marvel characters featured in 38 designs across the limited-edition products include:

Coca-Cola : Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine

: Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Rocket, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Star-Lord, Thanos, Thor

Why Storm is US only, well, that's something to post outrage on social media over. And see what that QR code reveals later this week…

