Coca-Cola Paused Printing Of Fungirl Comic, Over Sex Act Concerns

Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, for lots of comic book shops, but it seems one comic almost didn't make it. Coca-Cola is sponsoring the event and have ads running in all the age-appropriate titles. Except it seems that someone didn't quite check them all and made certain assumptions about this one.

Fungirl: Tales of a Grown Up Nothing by Elizabeth Pich is a mature readers Free Comic Book Day title from Silver Sprocket, the publisher's first, and it seems that Pich's simple, engaging art style tricked the initial Coca-Cola quality checker into thinking it was a kids comic, so that they missed the bit where the topless titular Fungirl penetrates a pancake while sporting a strap-on dildo. Click here if you dare.

FCBD 2021 FUNGIRL TALES OF A GROWN UP NOTHING (MR)

SILVER SPROCKET

APR210039

(W) Elizabeth Pich (A/CA) Elizabeth Pich

Experience the passion and the pleasure of the Fungirl! Delight in her exploits, demolishing the patriarchy while almost burning the house down masturbating, showing teenagers skateboard tricks, and scheming a job at the funeral home. And, a Llama? Chaos reigns supreme. What could possibly go wrong? Let's find out. Preview Material Rating: Mature In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021! SRP: PI

Silver Sprocket says that "Fungirl is a hapless (hopeless) hot mess of a woman crashing through life, leaving chaos in her wake. Although her oblivious antics infuriate her roommate-slash-ex-girlfriend, terrify the teenage skaters she tries to impress, and threaten her every opportunity for employment, Fungirl remains charming, transgressive, and hilarious. Elizabeth Pich's cartoonish art is simple and quirky, with clean lines and bold colors. The art transforms potentially graphic scenes of sex and violence into adorably cute, almost sweet, vignettes. Pich renders Fungirl's particular messiness deliciously palatable, like an inappropriate wedding cake." And clearly too much Fungirl for Coca-Cola. Silver Sprocket will be releasing a hardcover, deluxe edition of the fully collected Fungirl comics on October 13th.

