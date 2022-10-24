Coins Of Judas & Hush Ronin in Band Of Bards January 2023 Solicits

New comic book publisher Band Of Bards have four comic book launches in their January 2023 solicits and solicitations, Coins Of Judas #1 from Travis Gibb and Tyler Carpenter, Hush Ronin #1 by Jeremiah Schiek, Vigia #1 by C.J. Hudson and Rodrigo Gil, and graphic novel publisher Bro D Can't Be Broken by Ben Humeniuk. Take a look at what's coming from this relatively new publisher.

COINS OF JUDAS #1 (OF 2) CVR A CARPENTER

BAND OF BARDS

NOV221319

NOV221320 – COINS OF JUDAS #1 (OF 2) CVR B YAK – 4.99

NOV221321 – COINS OF JUDAS #1 (OF 2) CVR C 20 COPY INCV FOIL YAK – 4.99

(W) Travis Gibb (A / CA) Tyler Carpenter

Have you ever wondered what happened to the 30 pieces of silver that Judas dropped when he betrayed Christ? The Westergaard family knows and they have been fighting a hidden war against demons that have been spawned from it for years. However, since the death of Cullen Westergaard, his daughter and son are split apart as a new evil rises. Can they come together to save humanity one more time?In Shops: Jan 18, 2023 SRP: 4.99

HUSH RONIN #1 (OF 4)

BAND OF BARDS

NOV221323

(W) Jeremiah Schiek (A / CA) Jeremiah Schiek

Orphaned by the increasingly violent clan wars that have been instigated by the treacherous and mysterious Red Lady, young Minagawa Shoji flees home, lost and alone, into the mountains above his scorched village. There he finds and befriends a teacher; a mysterious old man who teaches him to speak with the Voice of the Mountains. Years later, returning from his voluntary exile, Shoji finds his world more war torn than ever. After happening upon the aftermath of a decisive battle at Akagahara, Shoji finds himself the unwitting custodian of the legendary Mugendai Blade, and its companion Scorpion Stone. Will he use these relics to turn the tide against the malevolent Red Lady? Or will he further withdraw from these troubles, and retreat back into the mountains?In Shops: Jan 18, 2023 SRP: 9.99

VIGIA #1 (OF 5) CVR A GIL

BAND OF BARDS

NOV221324

NOV221325 – VIGIA #1 (OF 5) CVR B BOGATCH – 5.99

NOV221326 – VIGIA #1 (OF 5) CVR C 20 COPY INCV BOGATCH FOIL – 5.99

(W) C.J. Hudson (A / CA) Rodrigo Gil

An alien science officer, along with her companion artificial intelligence, crash land on a strange world only to discover a long dead civilization, that isn't so dead after all. Follow Gazala and Adi as they seek a way off of a supposedly dead planet only to be confronted by terror at every turn as they seek to uncover the gruesom secrets of the Qon. Part archeological survey, part horror, all action packed thrill ride. In Shops: Jan 11, 2023 SRP: 5.99

BRO D CANT BE BROKEN TP

BAND OF BARDS

NOV221318

(W) Ben Humeniuk (A / CA) Ben Humeniuk

In the year 2095, humanity is on the right track to recover from catastrophic climate change and to begin a new era of advancement. People from every background intermingle in clean megacities across the globe, and a commitment to tolerance marks their developing international society. But a group of beings called Deywos, who claim to be Earth's ancient gods, are harassing the human cities, hoping to terrorize humanity back into submission. The only person who can stand in their way is Bro-D, a genetically-modified teen who was altered and trained to save lives in the face of a mass crisis. Practically invulnerable, Bro-D will engage the Deywos' champion, Bregghammer, in a running battle of fists, weapons, and will. But on the day where his abilities matter most, Bro-D will finally discover the truth behind his powers, and the one thing that can bring him down for good.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023 SRP: 14.99

FINAL GAMBLE #2 (OF 6)

BAND OF BARDS

NOV221322

(W) Robyn Singer (A / CA) Jorge Santiago, Jr.

Gambling addict Danny Lin, and disgraced MMA fighter Jasmeet Khanna awake to their new reality as captives of the Mercury Society. Danny & Jasmeet must serve their new masters' every sadistic wish in an impossible effort to repay $100,000,000 debts. With only their skills as gambler & fighter to rely upon will they be able to work together or will the Mercury Society break them? In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: 4.99