Comic Book Creator Arthur Nichols Dies At The Age Of 63

Comic book creator Arthur Nichols of Magnus Robot Fighter, Night Thrasher and The Ray had sadly died at the age of 63

Comics artist Chad Townsend posted to social media, "It is with a heavy heart I let people know, Comic artist Arthur Nichols passed away last night after a long battle with cancer. Arthur was Neal Adams' personal assistant at one point in his career. And just because I think it's a cool story, he hired @JoeQuesada in his first gig. Arthur was especially proud of his work on Magnus, Robot Fighter alongside Bob Layton and the crew of Valiant Comics. RIP, Arthur."

Arthur Nichols – or Art Nichols – was a comic book creator best known for inking and pencilling comics such as Star Wars, Sleepwalker, Leonard Nimoy's Primortals, The Ray, Mecha, Conan, Justice League Of America, Night Thrasher, Team Titans, Magnus Robot Fighter, Deathstroke Neil Gaiman's Mr Hero, Punisher, Spider-Man, X-Men, New Mutants, Robocop III and many more.

He was the co-creator of Eisner nominated series The American with Mark Verheiden and Chris Warner from Dark Horse Comics, and created the character of Rose Wilson, the daughter of Deathstroke, with Marv Wolfman. He also established the look of the city of Astro City for Kurt Busiek.

He also did lots of commercial design work, and got to design things like the DC Comics Super Heroes toys Jack In The Box kids meals, DVD holders for Blockbuster, Star Wars cup-toppers for Pizza Hut. And worked as a storyboarder, including the 2012 Oscar-winning animated short film, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr Morris Lessmore, as well as other animations such as Ultimate Spider-Man, Generator Rex, Scooby-Doo movies, Transformers Prime, Ultimate Avengers II, GI Joe: Valor vs. Venom, as well as background design on Wolverine and the X-Men, and character designer on Dreamworks' Small Soldiers.

