Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chicken shop, comic shop

Comic Book Stores Closing, Opening Or Being Turned Into Chicken Shops

Comic book stores closing, opening or being turned into chicken shops, in the USA, Canada, England, Scotland and Ireland.

Article Summary Comic shops are closing, opening, relocating, and expanding across the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland.

Rising rents, declining foot traffic, and economic challenges are forcing some comic shops to shut down.

Several owners share heartfelt messages as they close or fight to save their beloved comic book stores.

Some former comic shops are transforming into restaurants, including Pepe’s Piri Piri taking over in England.

Some comic book shops are closing. Others are opening. Still others are expanding. And some are now asking if you want coleslaw on the side…

Grand Central Comics is a new comic book store that has just opened in Kyle, Texas , close to Austin, at 175 N. Old Stagecoach Rd, Suite 300, Kyle, TX, 78640.

is a new comic book store that has just opened in , close to Austin, at 175 N. Old Stagecoach Rd, Suite 300, Kyle, TX, 78640. Quest Haven Books & Comics of Winterset, Iowa is closing. The husband owner stated last week "Over the past year, our life has changed quite a bit. As my wife and I have taken time to evaluate everything, we've realized we need to simplify and cut back, and when looking at everything we do it was clear to us that the bookstore was the thing that needed to go. We've truly loved every moment of serving this community. From conversations in the store, to game nights, to helping you find your next favorite book or comic, it has meant more to us than we can put into words. Thank you for supporting us, encouraging us, and being part of what made Quest Haven so special."

is closing. The husband owner stated last week "Over the past year, our life has changed quite a bit. As my wife and I have taken time to evaluate everything, we've realized we need to simplify and cut back, and when looking at everything we do it was clear to us that the bookstore was the thing that needed to go. We've truly loved every moment of serving this community. From conversations in the store, to game nights, to helping you find your next favorite book or comic, it has meant more to us than we can put into words. Thank you for supporting us, encouraging us, and being part of what made Quest Haven so special." Lost Galaxy Comic Shop has just opened in Dundee, Scotland , courtesy of Paul Leishman , and will stock a mix of vintage and modern comics, as well as installing a browsing area, as "a welcoming place for comics, tabletop games, and hobby supplies, from new releases and classic runs to miniature games and collectibles." It is the first comic store in Dundee since 2018, despite the University of Dundee being one of the larger comic book-focused universities (and thus subject to related scandal) in the world. Lost Galaxy is at 212a Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JY.

, courtesy of , and will stock a mix of vintage and modern comics, as well as installing a browsing area, as "a welcoming place for comics, tabletop games, and hobby supplies, from new releases and classic runs to miniature games and collectibles." It is the first comic store in Dundee since 2018, despite the University of Dundee being one of the larger comic book-focused universities (and thus subject to related scandal) in the world. Lost Galaxy is at 212a Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JY. I Need That Comics & Games of Chatham, Kent , is closing down at the end of their lease, and weill remain open on Saturdays for the next six weeks, while they look for a new location.

, is closing down at the end of their lease, and weill remain open on Saturdays for the next six weeks, while they look for a new location. One Stop Comics of Oak Park, Illinois, is opening a new location at 328 Madison Oak Park Il. Grand opening June 1st 2026~"If you are any sort of comic book enthusiast this store is a little chunk of heaven for you."

Mid-Island Collectibles has recently opened in the former Long Island Disney Store at Broadway Commons, 460 Broadway Mall, Long Island, NY, Store E2

has recently opened in the former Disney Store at Broadway Commons, 460 Broadway Mall, Long Island, NY, Store E2 Robert Campitiello has opened Robbies Comics & Cards, in Bloomingdale, New Jersey , at 142 Main Street, Unit 4, Bloomingdale NJ 07403.

, at 142 Main Street, Unit 4, Bloomingdale NJ 07403. The Comic Shop of San Leandro, California may have to close after 45 years and has started a GoFundMe to keep themselves going, citing "Many long-time customers have had to move away due to rising costs, Medical hardships have made keeping the store open increasingly difficult, Break-ins and theft"

may have to close after 45 years and has started a GoFundMe to keep themselves going, citing "Many long-time customers have had to move away due to rising costs, Medical hardships have made keeping the store open increasingly difficult, Break-ins and theft" HD Comics Company has opened in St. Patrick's Street, Market Parade, the middle of Cork City in Ireland

has opened in St. Patrick's Street, Market Parade, the middle of Torpedo Comics of Las Vegas, Nevade has announced they will stop selling new comics, saying they "will no longer be accepting new Pull Box subscriptions effective immediately. All existing Pull Box subscribers will continue to receive the books already on their lists through the 3/23/26 FOC, and those orders will be fully honored. As a thank you for your continued support, all current Pull Box subscribers will receive 30% OFF their books as we work through the remaining inventory we'll be receiving."

has announced they will stop selling new comics, saying they "will no longer be accepting new Pull Box subscriptions effective immediately. All existing Pull Box subscribers will continue to receive the books already on their lists through the 3/23/26 FOC, and those orders will be fully honored. As a thank you for your continued support, all current Pull Box subscribers will receive 30% OFF their books as we work through the remaining inventory we'll be receiving." 80's Kid Collectables in Pembina Valley, Manitoba, Canada has opened on 339 Stephen at the corner of 8th & Stephen in the Broker Canada building.

has opened on 339 Stephen at the corner of 8th & Stephen in the Broker Canada building. Steel River Comics has just opened this month in Middlesbrough, England, as part of the Dundas Indoor Market, by local and Boro season ticket holder Paul Arbuckle. In January he was made redundant from his job on an IT service desk and, with his pay-off, opened the comic book store. "It was very much a double-edged sword but it allowed me to go ahead with this," said Paul who was a regular customer of InterSteller Comics when it traded at the Indoor Market. Dundas Indoor Market Manager David Harris said Steel River Comics fits in perfectly with some of the other independent traders. "We've got PM Toys and Collectables, a music shop – Picks & Sticks – ASB Football Shirts and Alta Ego, which just about sells everything under the sun. They're all doing really well despite such a difficult time for retailers both in Middlesbrough and all over the country. This weekend, the Dundas Shopping Centre also hosted this year's Tees Zine Fest.

If your comic book shop is opening, closing, moving, growing, shrinking or becoming a chicken shop, do let Bleeding Cool know… these things should be noted.

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