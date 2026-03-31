Comic book stores closing, opening or being turned into chicken shops, in the USA, Canada, England, Scotland and Ireland.
Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chicken shop, comic shop
Comic Book Stores Closing, Opening Or Being Turned Into Chicken Shops
Comic book stores closing, opening or being turned into chicken shops, in the USA, Canada, England, Scotland and Ireland.
Article Summary
- Comic shops are closing, opening, relocating, and expanding across the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland.
- Rising rents, declining foot traffic, and economic challenges are forcing some comic shops to shut down.
- Several owners share heartfelt messages as they close or fight to save their beloved comic book stores.
- Some former comic shops are transforming into restaurants, including Pepe’s Piri Piri taking over in England.
Some comic book shops are closing. Others are opening. Still others are expanding. And some are now asking if you want coleslaw on the side…
- Grand Central Comics is a new comic book store that has just opened in Kyle, Texas, close to Austin, at 175 N. Old Stagecoach Rd, Suite 300, Kyle, TX, 78640.
- Quest Haven Books & Comics of Winterset, Iowa is closing. The husband owner stated last week "Over the past year, our life has changed quite a bit. As my wife and I have taken time to evaluate everything, we've realized we need to simplify and cut back, and when looking at everything we do it was clear to us that the bookstore was the thing that needed to go. We've truly loved every moment of serving this community. From conversations in the store, to game nights, to helping you find your next favorite book or comic, it has meant more to us than we can put into words. Thank you for supporting us, encouraging us, and being part of what made Quest Haven so special."
- Lost Galaxy Comic Shop has just opened in Dundee, Scotland, courtesy of Paul Leishman, and will stock a mix of vintage and modern comics, as well as installing a browsing area, as "a welcoming place for comics, tabletop games, and hobby supplies, from new releases and classic runs to miniature games and collectibles." It is the first comic store in Dundee since 2018, despite the University of Dundee being one of the larger comic book-focused universities (and thus subject to related scandal) in the world. Lost Galaxy is at 212a Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JY.
- I Need That Comics & Games of Chatham, Kent, is closing down at the end of their lease, and weill remain open on Saturdays for the next six weeks, while they look for a new location.
- One Stop Comics of Oak Park, Illinois, is opening a new location at 328 Madison Oak Park Il. Grand opening June 1st 2026~"If you are any sort of comic book enthusiast this store is a little chunk of heaven for you."
- Mid-Island Collectibles has recently opened in the former Long Island Disney Store at Broadway Commons, 460 Broadway Mall, Long Island, NY, Store E2
- Robert Campitiello has opened Robbies Comics & Cards, in Bloomingdale, New Jersey, at 142 Main Street, Unit 4, Bloomingdale NJ 07403.
- The Comic Shop of San Leandro, California may have to close after 45 years and has started a GoFundMe to keep themselves going, citing "Many long-time customers have had to move away due to rising costs, Medical hardships have made keeping the store open increasingly difficult, Break-ins and theft"
- HD Comics Company has opened in St. Patrick's Street, Market Parade, the middle of Cork City in Ireland
- Torpedo Comics of Las Vegas, Nevade has announced they will stop selling new comics, saying they "will no longer be accepting new Pull Box subscriptions effective immediately. All existing Pull Box subscribers will continue to receive the books already on their lists through the 3/23/26 FOC, and those orders will be fully honored. As a thank you for your continued support, all current Pull Box subscribers will receive 30% OFF their books as we work through the remaining inventory we'll be receiving."
- 80's Kid Collectables in Pembina Valley, Manitoba, Canada has opened on 339 Stephen at the corner of 8th & Stephen in the Broker Canada building.
- Steel River Comics has just opened this month in Middlesbrough, England, as part of the Dundas Indoor Market, by local and Boro season ticket holder Paul Arbuckle. In January he was made redundant from his job on an IT service desk and, with his pay-off, opened the comic book store. "It was very much a double-edged sword but it allowed me to go ahead with this," said Paul who was a regular customer of InterSteller Comics when it traded at the Indoor Market. Dundas Indoor Market Manager David Harris said Steel River Comics fits in perfectly with some of the other independent traders. "We've got PM Toys and Collectables, a music shop – Picks & Sticks – ASB Football Shirts and Alta Ego, which just about sells everything under the sun. They're all doing really well despite such a difficult time for retailers both in Middlesbrough and all over the country. This weekend, the Dundas Shopping Centre also hosted this year's Tees Zine Fest.
- The Silver Sprocket Store in San Francisco, the bricks and mortar arm of the Silver Sprocket publisher has closed despite an ebullient ComicsPRO presentation. Owner Avi Ehrlich said that while the store had been profitable until 2023, "the drop in foot-traffic, lower sales at all businesses on our part of Valencia Street, fewer tourists, rising expenses, and the general economic uncertainty impacting people's spending made it impossible for the retail store to sustain itself."
- The Comic Shop in San Leandro, California, almost fifty years old, has seen current owner Eric Ott set up a GoFundMe to keep going.
- Galaxy Comics II has closed in Bay Ridge, New York after twenty years, citing dropping foot traffic and high rents. Their sister store in Park Slope will remain open.
- The Outer Limits of Waltham, Massachusetts, which opened in 1983, is to close after forty-three years, on the 31st of July. Owner Steve Higgins says he plans to retire and spend more time with family.
- Kraven's Comic Books and Collectibles in Cambridge, Maryland, may have to close. The store previously posted to social media, "Our lease is up at the shop in May. Less than 3 months from now. As it stands we are simply not making enough to keep the shop open. If this trend continues like it has for years now, we will unfortunately have to shut down in May. I am doing EVERYTHING I can to make this NOT happen… For the last 5-6 months I have been losing money monthly and have depleted almost 1/3 of my personal savings just to stay open. As much as I love to be a staple of the community we are just not making enough to pay the bills to keep the lights on"
- While The Imaginarium in Weston-Super-Mare in England is to close, reporting "After ten years we are going to be closing at the end of May. Whilst comic collectors often appreciate the value offered, there's just not enough casual trade to keep us open. Still got loads of fantastic bargains in store, so come on over and get them before Weston loses it's only comic shop. Thanks to everyone who's ever bought anything here."
- Meanwhile, planning applications from Pepe's Piri Piri have been submitted to the borough council, for the restaurant to take over the now-closed The Comic Shop, in Crawley, England, after it closed in 2022. One day, all comic book shops will be chains of Pepe's Piri Piri…
If your comic book shop is opening, closing, moving, growing, shrinking or becoming a chicken shop, do let Bleeding Cool know… these things should be noted.
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