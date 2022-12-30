Comic Creators React To… Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg & Pizza Boxes

So this is how it began and this is how it's going. Andrew Tate, former kickboxer, former reality show contestant, author and businessman, apopros of nothing, decided to take down young environmentalist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, now that he has been restored to the platform by Elon Musk.

Andrew Tate: "Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Greta Thunberg: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com"

Andrew Tate: "Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life"

Alongside a mocking video. But as Greta Thunberg's tweet response rose to become the third most-liked tweet of all time, a few comic book creators got in on the conversation.

Andrew Wheeler: "Greta Thunberg now owns a lot of cars because she owns this dude. (PS. Nothing wrong with a small dick, but this fella clearly does not know what to do with it.)

Pete Woods: "Greta emasculated him so badly he's gonna have to buy another couple cars to feel like a man again."

Joe Caramagna:" If he wants to act like he got the better of Greta Thunberg, tweeting incessantly for a whole day about her single response ain't it."

Gary Erskine: Andrew Tate is a Sacha Baron Cohen creation, right? Because, damn… this is hilariously sad and painful to follow otherwise. A man who boasts that he does not read books but fails at basic reading comprehension. Also, he doesn't understand joke structure and meme references."

Christof Bogacs: "We need to talk about this… On the surface it's obviously very fun to see a certified douche canoe get owned by a tech savvy teenager. It's funny and cathartic. However, it's a textbook example of how the far right uses progressive rage to amplify its own dangerous voice. First up, old Andy T isn't dumb (or at least completely dumb) so we can safety assume he didn't set himself up to get dunked on like this if there wasn't something BIG in it for him. So, what could he possibly get from being told he has tiny dick energy? Well, a lot. If we look at it objectively, an account with 5.2 MILLION follows (Greta) just retweeted an account with just over 10k followers (Andy T). That's a lot of free publicity… Obviously, a bunch of this is us lefties laughing at him, but let's be honest, people on the left were never going to fall for Andy's BS. As far as he's concerned we're already a lost market… Instead, what he's doing is using Greta's platform to send out a signal flare to people who think like him. Since he only just got his twitter account reinstated it makes sense strategically: make a big splash to let old followers know he's back and allow new fans to find him. Since Andy's views are fairly 'fringe' it makes sense for him to cast as wide a net as possible. My point in all this is, that as fun as dunking on the far right is, a lot of these people are incredibly social media savvy, especially Andy T. As much is might look like Greta has owned him, my guess is he has actually gotten exactly what he wants from this interaction. I guess my point is think twice before interacting or retweeting anyone on the far right. They just might be using you to get their message out."

And now Andrew Tate has over three million followers. But then… something else happened. Apparently, by posting the taunting video above to Greta Thunberg, showing a Romanian pizza box (which he said he wasn't going to recycle), Romanian authorities were tipped off he was in the country, and arrested him over warrants issued in relation to forming an organised criminal group, international human trafficking, and rape.

George Takei: "So…Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him. All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off. Do I have that right? Please say I have that right."

Darick Robertson: "Just a day after being roasted by teen activist Greta Thunberg, far-right influencer Andrew Tate was arrested Thursday in Romania on human trafficking and rape allegations….. Someone updated Andrew Tate's Wikipedia"

Arune Singh: "Greta Thunberg out here saving us from pollution in the world, IRL and online."

Rachel Pinnelas: "I wanna be like Greta when I grow up"

Danie Ware: "Via various friends, the Andrew Tate Karma story just gets better…"

Mitch Gerads: "HOLY $#!% 2022 has the best season finale of them all!!"

Umar Ditta: "Looks like Andrew and Tristan…bit off more than they could chew. *puts on sunglasses*"

Tom Brennan: "I can't believe Andrew Tate was arrested after tweeting violent threats to a teenager"

Chuck Satterlee: "So, ah… This guy is having a bad couple days. First Greta own him. Then… human traffiking. Small dick and a small cell."

Tom Taylor: "And he had so many getaway cars…"

Fernando Pinto: "The worst thing about that Greta Thunberg tweet is that I now know who Andrew Tate is."

Gail Simone: "You guys, if I ever get in a twitter fight with Greta Thunberg, will somebody who loves me PLEASE TAKE MY PHONE."

Brett Schenker: "What a way to end 2022! Greta comes in with the last second fatality."

Of course, unlike Andrew Tate, Greta wasn't quite done…

Greta Thunberg: "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes."

But neither was Andrew, who seemed to be out and about.

Andrew Tate: "The Matrix sent their agents."

I'm not entirely sure Matrix agents depend on pizza box location…