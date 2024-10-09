Comic Creators React To Incoming Hurricane Milton

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: florida, hurricane

Hurricane Milton is approaching Florida from the Gulf of Mexico, and Florida has declared a state of emergency.

Hurricane Milton is the strongest cyclone worldwide this year, approaching Florida from the Gulf of Mexico, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene. Florida has declared a state of emergency, and residents were ordered to evacuate, leading to one of Florida's largest evacuations on record.

That includes a few comic book creators and friends who comment on the situation as they find themselves in it.

John Ostrander: Deeply concerned about Hurricane Milton especially on the heels of Hurricane Helene.Any of you who come here also live down there? I hope you will all be okay. I wish I had more to offer. If you wish and if you can, feel free to post here and let us all know how you're doing and what's going on.

Lebeau Underwood: As a survivor of several hurricanes when I lived in Florida (Floyd being the worst), I urge you to leave if you are able. Keep in mind that not every resident has $$ for hotel stays, food, gas, etc. Several churches in the Georgia area will assist you. Praying for everyone's safety. I know I-10 is a MESS.

Aaron Meyers: I hope everyone in Florida today is in a safe place, the storm dissipates and you and your loved ones can return with as little disturbance as possible. I'm sending all my energy and love your way.

Jimmy Palmiotti: We are leaving the house, but staying nearby at a friends place much higher ground and a better built home…just fingers crossed its not more than a category 2-3 when it hits land. They say it supposed to slow a bit from the gulf…we shall see….

Christopher Helton: I'm in the path of Milton. We got through Helene with minimal damage, so we were lucky with that. We managed to find a hotel room up in Clearwater, so we're going there for a couple of nights. Hopefully we can come home on Friday.

Pete Woods: Oh sh-t. Oh f-ck. I think I left the hurricane machine on.

Diane Hanson: I told my German colleagues about these claims that some evil cabal in the U.S. government is making hurricanes and they were shocked. "This is simple science they learn in school, no? What is happening to the country we expect to lead the world?" They would rather believe that the evil democrats have mastered weather control and are creating and directing hurricanes to red states than believe decades of science proving climate change makes deadlier storms. No hope for the determinedly stupid.

Pete Woods: Climate scientists for 30 years- "As climate change progresses we'll see larger & more catastrophic storms more often." Fools- "I don't believe you." *Bigger & more catastrophic storms come more often* Climate scientists- "See?" Fools-"THE JEWS HAVE WEATHER CONTROL MACHINES!"

A.J. Smith: Been prepping all day. More to do tomorrow if I can. I couldn't get more plastic totes like I wanted so I'm just hoping I can finish getting my comics into my storage unit and as far off the ground as possible, along with my books. We're doing what we can.

Jimmy Palmiotti: Winds coming in stronger than predicted. Bailing on our place soon. It wasn't built for that. Hoping there is some downgrade but it's not looking so. Wish us luck.

Billy Tucci: Now hear me out, with this here Mexican hurricane, (ever notice all these hurricanes originate in communist countries?), readying to invade our shores, (sound familiar?) what say we drop a uranium bomb smack dab into the eye of Milton and explode that bad boy back to the Stone Age? I believe we'd help the environment, and absolutely forego any paradise lost.

Wendy Pini: If anything is a wake-up call it's a meteorologist weeping as he reports on the advance of a category 5 hurricane. The seas are "record hot." Global warming… climate change… it's real. It's happening. It's almost at the point where it's irreparable. Even if we finally wake up to it now, it may already be too late.

Debra Rohlfs: We're on the eastern side of Polk County, center of the state. Not in an evacuation zone, and it'll be lesser by the time it gets to us, but it's still going to be a mess. And we will VERY likely lose power. We're near the highest point of the state, so flooding won't be an issue, but we'll see.

Randall Begins: So the storm is slowing down at the moment. Still looks like it's gonna drop to Category 3. This is the new projection for 8pm. Probably won't make landfall till Midnight. Hopefully it continues to drop in speed and go further South. Please God, move it away from Tampa. I'd like to be able to stay home for the storm.

Richard Pachter: We are below the cone in western Delray Beach but expect heavy wind and rain starting Tuesday night. Maybe a tornado or two and probably a power outage (hopefully brief). But our condo is strong and we have water, batteries, canned goods, a little butane burner to cook with if we lose power and lotsa high-quality craft beer. Darlene has a battery-powered TV so she can still hang out with her TV pals and I have a radio, powered with rechargeable batteries and a crank (other than me) and solar power, plus a siren and a light so I can read my library books. And my MacBook Pro, iPad and phones are charged with extra power things charged, too. We are as good as we can be.