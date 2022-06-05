Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics by Rodman Comics

With all the upcoming movies and other media comic-related upcoming releases, comics can be hot. One comic may be in a store's dollar bin with no interest one day, then the next day it seems everyone wants it. Or the opposite happens. I try to keep up with what is in demand in the comic book back issue market. It helps me to know when someone brings in a comic or comic collection if what they have is valuable at the time or not. It is part of the business that my store, Rodman Comics does. This is part of my research. If I knew for sure what comics would climb in value, I would be buying them up now instead of typing this up. I figure that perhaps some of these comics may be in your collection.

The Doctor Strange movie and the upcoming Thor movie have provided a boon for various characters' first appearances that make the leap from the comic pages to the big screen.

These prices are for raw, ungraded comics that are in near-mint condition. Prices may rise or fall quickly. As I have stated before one person's junk is another person's treasure. Something is only worth what another person is willing to pay for it.

Amazing Fantasy #15 2006 First appearance of Amadeus Cho $270 Batman #567 1999 First appearance of Cassandra Cain $60 Captain Marvel #14 2013 First appearance of Kamala Khan in one-panel cameo $125 Daredevil #131 1976 First appearance of Bullseye $580 DC Super Stars of Magic #11 1977 Zatanna story $55 Detective Comics #647 1992 First appearance of Stephanie Brown $35 Doomsday Clock #12 2020 First appearance of Clark $20 Earth #2 25 2014 First appearance of Val-Zod $50 God Country #1 2017 $80 Infinite Crisis #3 2006 First appearance of Jaime Reyes as Blue Beetle $40 Invincible #19 2004 First appearance of Battle Beast $125 Marvel Premiere #10 1973 First appearance of Shuma-Gorath $50 Marvel Superheroes Winter Special 1991 First appearance of Squirrel Girl $150 New Agents of Atlas #2 2019 First appearance of Sword Master $90 New Guardians #2 1988 First appearance of Snowflame the super-villain powered by cocaine $30 Next Men #21 1993 First appearance of Hellboy $130 Secret Avengers #19 2012 First Moon Knight suit costume $30 Silver Surfer #44 1990 First Infinity Gauntlet $50 Spawn 230 2013 Batman #423 homage cover $175 Superman Adventures #5 1997 First comic appearance of Live Wire $45 Thor #1 2014 Jane Foster becomes Thor $100 Thor #165 1969 First appearance of Him (Adam Warlock) $1000 Thor God of Thunder #2 2013 First appearance of Gorr the God Butcher $125 Uncanny X-Men #266 1990 First full appearance of Gambit $100 Voltron Defender of the Universe 1985 $75

As always, good luck finding these in your collection or at your local comic store.

