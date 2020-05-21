Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar

Okay, so we have a new solicitation for Maestro #1 for Marvel Comics in August 2020, and the Neal Adams and Mark Waid Fantastic Four too but it looks like pretty much everything else new in the solicitations is from previous solicitations… can you spy any break-outs?

MAESTRO #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER BY JOE BENNETT

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY RON GARNEY

GAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE STORY YOU'VE WAITED DECADES FOR: THE ORIGIN OF MAESTRO!

Almost 30 years after the landmark story Future Imperfect, legendary INCREDIBLE HULK scribe Peter David returns to the far-future version of the Hulk known as Maestro — the master of what remains of the world. With astounding art from HULK veteran Dale Keown and up-and-comer Germán Peralta, Maestro will answer questions that have haunted Hulk fans for years — and inspire some new ones. How did the world fall and the Maestro rise? What happened to the world's heroes in between? And where is the Hulk we know and love? Find out here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MAESTRO: FUTURE IMPERFECT – MARVEL TALES #1

PETER DAVID (W) • GEORGE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by INHYUK LEE

Explore a dark vision of the future as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. A hundred years from now, a ravaged world is ruled with a giant green fist by the gamma-spawned tyrant who calls himself the Maestro! In desperation, a ragtag group of freedom fighters reach back into the past for the one being who might be able to end the Maestro's reign – the Incredible Hulk! But when titans clash, who will be the strongest one there is? The classic tale from definitive Hulk writer Peter David and legendary artist George Pérez, HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT (1992) #1-2, is presented in all its gamma-powered glory! Collecting HULK: FUTURE IMPERFECT (1992) #1-2

104 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

EMPYRE #4 (of 6)

AL EWING & DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Avengers Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO APR200846

Fantastic Four Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHOAPR200847

Kree/Skrull Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL APR200848

2-PACK ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER APR200849

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT APR200850

THE GRASS IS ALWAYS GREENER…

• Tensions mount as the action heats up!

• As the attack on Wakanda intensifies, the heroes find themselves under attack from their enemies — and their allies!

• In a war where nobody can be fully trusted, betrayal cuts deep — as the alien invasion claims its first casualty!

• In this issue: The shock ending you never expected! You'll want to frame it for your wall, True Believer!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EMPYRE #5 (of 6)

AL EWING & DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Avengers Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO APR200852

Fantastic Four Variant Cover by MICHAEL CHO APR200853

Kree/Skrull Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL APR200854

2-PACK ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER APR200855

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN APR200856

• Love and war — in the midst of cosmic cataclysm!

• One fan-favorite Marvel hero reveals their secret — as another faces the ultimate showdown with a monstrous foe!

• Meanwhile, an outer-space jailbreak leads to a trial by combat you'll have to see to believe…

•…but is it all too late to save Earth from two world-ending threats at once?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EMPYRE: X-MEN #2 (OF 4)

GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY & LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A)

cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK MAR200837

These issues have more than you ever dreamed to ask for. And then some.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EMPYRE: X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

ED BRISSON, VITA AYALA & ZEB WELLS (W)

TBA (A)

cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO APR200876

These issues have more than you ever dreamed to ask for. And then some.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EMPYRE: X-MEN #4 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN & TBA (W)

JORGE MOLINA (A) • cover by Kyle Hotz

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA APR200878

ALIENS! PLANT-MEN! MUTANTS! ZOMBIES! OLD WOMEN! DEMONS! EXPLOSIONS!

These issues have more than you ever dreamed to ask for. And then some.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LORDS OF EMPYRE: CELESTIAL MESSIAH #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • Alex Lins (A)

Cover by Rod Reis

VARIANT COVER BY Josh Cassara MAR200861

The eve of Quoi's ascension is at hand! But when the trials are interrupted by an unexpected interloper—Mantis—who will win this battle of wills?

Don't miss out as mother and son go head-to-head, revealing secrets that will shape the course of the galaxy!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

LORDS OF EMPYRE: SWORDSMAN #1

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • THOMAS NACHLIK (A)

Cover by Rod Reis

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA APR200870

The swordsman has been resurrected!

But there are more secrets than what lies beyond the grave… Join Swordsman and his son, Quoi, as they embark on a journey of discovery here on Earth – one they can't walk back from!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A) COVER BY Mike Henderson

Variant cover by Luke Ross APR200860

• Earth's defenses are being overrun!

• With his back against the ropes, Captain America reaches out for aid…

• …but is there anyone left to hear the call?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EMPYRE: AVENGERS #2 (OF 3)

Jim Zub (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

COVER BY PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER BY DAN MORA MAR200857

Earth's Mightiest Heroes fight an intergalactic foe on three fronts! In New York, a villain from the past has been super charged with alien energy. In Mexico, old hatreds turn allies into enemies. And in the Savage Land, the soul of the jungle has been stolen and Shanna the She-Devil's life hangs in the balance. It's mystery, magic and mayhem, in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EMPYRE: AVENGERS #3 (OF 3)

Jim Zub (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

COVER BY Paul Renaud

Variant cover by Paco Medina APR200872

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are caught in a conflict against nature itself as the soul of the Savage Land hangs in the balance.

Guest-starring Ka-Zar, Shanna the She-Devil and the macabre Man-Thing!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 3)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A)

COVER BY Mike Henderson

VARIANT COVER BY BUTCH GUICE

A mountain of trouble arises for Captain America and his ground forces – literally!

Will Captain America and his allied soldiers be able to stop this terrain behemoth…

…or will they find themselves buried in an early grave in this shocking series conclusion?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant Cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI MAR200878

THE ACCUSER GOES ROGUE!

Captain Marvel has stepped into the role of accuser in the newly unified Kree/Skrull Empire. But when she's tasked to accuse a renegade soldier responsible for heinous crimes, she finds herself torn between two worlds. Don't miss the revelation of the year – one that will not only change Carol's whole world, but the shape of the galaxy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #20

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • CORY SMITH (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

EMPYRE VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL APR200883

THE ACCUSER CORPS!

Captain Marvel recruits some of her closest allies to unravel the mystery of the Universal Weapon — and the woman she's meant to accuse. But is Carol splitting her power just when she'll need it most? And how is the united Kree/Skrull Empire going to react to three more HUMAN Accusers?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #22

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

EMPYRE VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO MAR200870

The return of the new Fantastic Four?!

• The events of EMPYRE threaten all life on Earth and the future balance of power throughout the cosmos!

• And the secret mission that the FF have placed into Valeria and Franklin's hands requires some big-league help!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46

NICK SPENCER (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY MAR200991

"SINS RISING" PART 2!

• The Lethal Legion returns to threaten the Big Apple , and only the Sin Eater can save us?

• How can Spider-Man stop the murderous vigilante and… should he?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47

NICK SPENCER (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY APR200986

"SINS RISING" PART 3!

• Sin Eater has leveled up and is looking for more sins to eat.

• His new target? A place with plenty of sins to go around: Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane.

• Spider-Man faces a conundrum he hasn't faced before, and it is messing him up.

• We are one month from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY #850 and it is going to be a doozy.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #3

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

VILLAIN Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA MAR200985

DINO-MIGHT!

• With another all-out attack on her client, Spider-Woman is really beginning to regret taking this gig.

• As the tables turn yet again, a quick escape leads to the last place on Earth Jess wants to be.

• The shocking return of someone from Jess's past ups the ante and throws Spider-Woman's life into chaos!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #27

DONNY CATES (W) • JUAN GEDEON (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

IN THE WAKE OF "VENOM ISLAND," WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE WICKED WEB-SLINGER?

When a new and dangerous foe erupts into Eddie Brock's life, it threatens to rip away everything Eddie holds dear. His son, his symbiote, even himself – EVERYTHING Eddie Brock loves is in jeopardy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #6

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • KEVIN LIBRANDA (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM FEB201004

DEADPOOL INVADES THE X-MEN!

• When the X-Men won't return Deadpool's calls for a Krakoa portal on Monster Island, Wade decides to drop by for a visit.

• Apparently, the new X-Men home isn't taking visitors. RUDE.

• It's an entire nation of biological weapons and mutant warriors versus a merc with a mouth. GAME ON!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1 (of 4)

Mark Waid (W) • Neal Adams (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY Sara Pichelli

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by classic creator Neal Adams!

An unstoppable meteor of unknown origin has just erupted from hyperspace–and unless the Fantastic Four can find a way to stop it from hitting Manhattan, millions will die!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: FANTOMEX #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • ROD REIS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST MAR200889

HICKMAN AND REIS TAKE ON THE WORLD!

The hit creative team of Jonathan Hickman & Rod Reis (NEW MUTANTS) turn their attention to the covert activities of the Weapon Plus program's Weapon XIII! A bred killer who choses the life of a gentleman super-thief, Fantomex has always defied expectations… For example, who would expect him to break into the World, the artificial realm of his creation? And then again? And then… again?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

HELLIONS #3

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER MAR200898

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO MAR200899

MAD AS HELL!

Krakoa's resident rabble are up against the grand dame of the damned — the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor! Talk about a return that could raise some havoc!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FACTOR #2

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA MAR200894

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200896

DANCE OF DEATH!

The team gets their first case – investigating the disappearance of a mutant dancer at a prestigious ballet academy…in the Mojoverse!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #3

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TOM MULLER MAR200912

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200914

REUNITED FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME!

Deadpool considers Cable one of his oldest and best friends. Cable hasn't met Deadpool, yet. He's in for a treat.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON MAR200901

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200903

THE RED TAVERN!

After getting dressed down by the Quiet Council for rogue activity, Wolverine escapes through his own secret gate to the Red Tavern, a snowbound, backwoods watering hole where he only wants to guzzle whiskey in peace. But Logan soon discovers that peace isn't possible as a twist-and-turn murder mystery unfolds – and at the heart of it all is an enemy from the past.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT #2 (OF 2)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by BRENT ANDERSON MAR200886

The Uncanny X-Men. Magneto, master of magnetism. The bitterest of enemies for years. But now they must join forces against a new adversary who threatens not only mutantkind, but all of humanity beside it…in the name of God. The members of the Stryker Crusade are poised to cleanse the Earth, no matter how much blood stains their hands. Chris Claremont and Brent Anderson's influential X-Men story is re-presented with all-new pages from the legendary creators themselves!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXCALIBUR #11

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

BLOOD OF THE CHANGELING!

The Citadel has committed an act of war and Excalibur must respond. While they lick their wounds deep in Otherworld, Apocalypse takes steps toward his ultimate goal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X–FORCE #11

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A)

Cover by Dustin weaver

RED DAWN!

After taking on the Flower Cartel, Logan has brought back valuable intel to the mutant CIA. The non-treaty nation of Russia is working to undermine Krakoa – and may be aligned with Xeno. Beast wants Colossus on their side as the first drumbeats of war begin to sound.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X–MEN #11

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A/C)

EMPYRE VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT MAR200873

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ MAR200874

THE TREES ARE KILLING THE CHILDREN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #11

Gerry Duggan (W) • Stefano CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST VARIANT COVER

BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

THE QUEEN IS DEAD!

The Marauders…the Hellfire Trading Company…all of Krakoa is reeling from the death of Kate Pryde.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN 2020 #6 (OF 6)

DAN SLOTT & CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • PETE WOODS (A)

5th Color Fluorescent Ink Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by TakAshi Okazaki APR200968

Connecting Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI APR200969

Variant Cover by RON LIM APR200970

Heads Variant Cover by SUPERLOG APR200971

Throw out the rest of your stupid, worthless flesh-bag calendars. 2020 is over, man! The moment Arno Stark has been preparing for is here: the end of all human and artificial life as we know it! All this time you thought he was just some egomaniacal jerk; well, who's laughing now? Well…no one really. We're all about to die.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

2020 iWolverine #2 (OF 2)

LARRY HAMA (W) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A)

Cover by Juan JOSÉ Ryp

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON APR200966

Murder in Madripoor!

• Albert may have recovered Elsie-Dee, but the bloodshed isn't over yet…

• When the two androids attempt to get revenge, they'll find that their enemies aren't the only things at risk for permanent deletion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #35

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A)

Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

THE AGE OF KHONSHU!

An empowered, godlike Moon Knight has just saved the world from fiery ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests begins to reshape the world in the image of ancient Egypt. But where does that leave the Avengers? Broken, imprisoned – or on the run in the moonlit streets of New Thebes City.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL ANNUAL #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MANUEL GARCIA & CHRIS MOONEYHAM (A)

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY MAR201051

ONE MORE DAY!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #21

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY PATCH ZIRCHER FEB200997

ALL DIE YOUNG continues as the time when Steve Rogers must pick up the shield and the stripes once more draws nigh!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #22

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • BOB QUINN (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

"All Die Young" continues! For Peggy Carter to live again, must Sharon Carter pay the price?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #36

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

• NO HAPPY ENDINGS.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by TODD MCFARLANE

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Spider-Man #1

In 1990, superstar AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artist Todd McFarlane wanted to stretch his creative muscles as a writer — and the result was a brand-new SPIDER-MAN book that needed no superlative! Boasting one of the most famous comic-book covers ever drawn, the record-breaking first issue sold over two million copies — and inside, McFarlane's Spider-Man looked more extraordinary than ever. But why has Spidey's classic foe the Lizard begun a brutal killing spree? As the pounding drums spell doom, the torment is only beginning for Spider-Man and Dr. Curt Connors! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SPIDER-MAN (1990) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #12

JED MACKAY (W) • Carlos Villa (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN JAN208952

INTRODUCING…IRON CAT!

• Well, she did it this time. Black Cat stole an Iron Man armor from Iron Man, and he is NOT pleased.

• So she is on the run (fly, really) from Iron Man through Manhattan but also still on the run from the Thieves Guild. So it's tough being Felicia Hardy right now.

• And it's possible the armor wasn't what she was stealing from Iron Man. Uh-oh.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THOR #6

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A)

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO MAR201010

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE MAR201012

THE DEATH OF KING THOR!

The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person's demise – and if the vision is true, Asgard is going to need a new Odinson to take the throne! But Thor is no mere herald or king – and even the death of all existence should fear his coming wrath.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5

AL EWING (W) • Juann Cabal (A)

Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

• Moondragon is a hero. With her wife at her side, she came to our reality from a dimension of heroes – to save us all from evil.

• But our reality already had a Moondragon, and she can't be a hero all the time. The DRAGON OF THE MOON has returned…

• …and it won't leave until it's fed on a soul.

• Didn't we say it could always get worse?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #3

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR MAR201069

THE TRIALS OF VAALE!

• Separated from her crew, DOCTOR APHRA finds herself in peril at the hands of RONEN TAGGE'S mercenaries!

• Could there be a traitor in their midst?

• And can Aphra outwit them before the curse of the city swallows her and her new team whole?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS:

BOUNTY HUNTERS #4

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Empire Strikes Back Variant

COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE MAR201076

THE SINS THAT CAN'T BE ABSOLVED!

• With a blaster aimed at this back, cyborg bounty hunter VALANCE closes in on NAKANO LASH, the mentor who abandoned him many years ago.

• But what is the secret that Lash has been hiding ever since that fateful, doomed mission — one that led her to betray her entire crew?

• Those answers may die with her if a vengeful BOBA FETT gets to her first.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201075

STAR WARS #5

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE FEB201021

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK ZIRCHER FEB201022

The next steps on Luke Skywalker's search for Jedi wisdom begin here!

• Following a mysterious vision he received on CLOUD CITY, Luke travels to a lost planet looking for a woman he believes may hold the key to his Jedi future and that of the entire Rebellion.

• But will he arrive at his destination in time to learn what he needs… or will the evil DARTH VADER get there first?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #4

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover By Inhyuk Lee

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE MAR201074

WHO HUNTS THE HUNTER?

• DARTH VADER continues his terrifying quest for vengeance against everyone who hid the existence of his son from him.

• But on NABOO, the DARK LORD OF THE SITH faces a deadly new challenge as his focus turns from LUKE to PADMÉ, the wife of the man Vader used to be.

• And what secrets lie in the tomb of PADMÉ AMIDALA?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ANT-MAN: WORLD HIVE TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by DYLAN BURNETT

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

Scott Lang is back — and doing better than ever! Er, at least according to him. Ask his daughter, Stinger, and she'll say otherwise. Desperate to raise Cassie's opinion of him, Scott takes a job from local beekeepers — only to stumble across a global conspiracy that could topple the world order! But what could put Ant-Man on the same side as Swarm, the Nazi scientist made of bees? Perhaps the most deadly foe Scott has ever faced! With no choice but to call the Avengers, Spider-Man and the Black Cat for help, can Ant-Man convince them to take this threat — and him — seriously? If not, extermination is imminent — and the fate of the world may just fall on the miniature shoulders of Ant-Man and Stinger! Collecting ANT-MAN (2020) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92258-0

GHOST RIDER VOL. 2: HEARTS OF DARKNESS II TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by ROLAND BOSCHI, JUAN FRIGERI, AARON KUDER & DAMIAN COUCEIRO

Cover by AARON KUDER

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Just when Dan Ketch thought he was out, he finds himself back in — and way over his head! Empowered by the Spirit of Corruption, what will Ketch's new status quo mean when he encounters Wolverine and the Punisher? Meanwhile, Johnny Blaze targets the man who had the power to free him from Hell, but chose not to lift a finger. Ghost Rider is out for revenge on Doctor Strange! But the real grudge match begins when the Spirits of Vengeance and Corruption face off! Plus: Since the dawn of man, they have cursed her name: Lilith! But when the netherworlds are united, they shall call her Queen! And on the far-out streets of Transverse City, meet the Ghost Rider of 2099! Collecting SPIRITS OF GHOST RIDER: MOTHER OF DEMONS, GHOST RIDER (2019) #5-7 and GHOST RIDER 2099 (2019) #1.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92006-7

HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ & R.B. SILVA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

The next great evolution of the X-Men! "While you slept, the world changed." With those words, Professor X announces to the people of Earth the new mutant nation of Krakoa. It is a safe haven for all Homo superior, with its own rules and its own language. In return for international recognition, Xavier will offer humanity great scientific advancements born of Krakoa's unique flora. But the time for integration has ended. Xavier's old dream is dead — and now a new one begins. Is mutantkind's greatest enemy the prejudice of humans or the cold artificial intelligences that await a hundred — even a thousand — years from now? Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (FANTASTIC FOUR, AVENGERS, SECRET WARS) transforms mutantkind's past, present and future — and sets the stage for the Dawn of X! Collecting HOUSE OF X #1-6 and POWERS OF X #1-6.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91571-1

ETERNALS BY GAIMAN & ROMITA JR.HC (NEW PRINTING)

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Experience the story that re-established the Eternals as a vital part of the Marvel Universe! In 1976, Jack Kirby unleashed Eternals — an ahead-of-its-time exploration of his ceaseless curiosity about man's origins and mythology. Decades later, superstar creators Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. boldly and lovingly reinvigorated the immortal race, crafting a fresh and crackling yarn full of mystery, suspense and majestic power! One by one, the Eternals are emerging from a strange, waking dream — suddenly coming to terms with the fact that they're far more than the normal people they've thought themselves to be. But a life-and-death struggle looms — one that will span both time and space! Collecting ETERNALS (2006) #1-7.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92518-5

Trim size: oversized

THE ETERNALS: THE COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS COVER

Written by JACK KIRBY, PETER B. GILLIS, WALTER SIMONSON, ROY THOMAS, KARL BOLLERS & MICHAEL HIGGINS

with MARK GRUENWALD, RALPH MACCHIO & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, SAL BUSCEMA, MARK TEXEIRA & JOE BENNETT with RON WILSON, RICH BUCKLER,

LUKE McDONNELL, AL MILGROM, KEITH POLLARD & PAUL RYAN

Covers by ALEX ROSS & JACK KIRBY

When Jack Kirby returned to Marvel in the 1970s, scores of amazing concepts sprang forth from his limitless imagination — and THE ETERNALS was his mind-blowing masterpiece! Kirby unveiled a secret history of humanity, races known as Eternals and Deviants and a host of towering Celestials coming to bear judgment on Earth! It was a jaw-dropping saga that could have only come from the King of comics. And after Kirby's tenure ended, creators including Peter B. Gillis, Sal Buscema, Walter Simonson, Roy Thomas and Mark Texeira continued to weave stories within the epic mythology he created! Now, thrill to the complete classic saga of the Eternals! Collecting ETERNALS (1976) #1-19 and ANNUAL #1, ETERNALS (1985) #1-12, ETERNALS: THE HEROD FACTOR, NEW ETERNALS: APOCALYPSE NOW, IRON MAN ANNUAL #6, AVENGERS (1963) #246-248 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #23-30.

1120 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92246-7

Trim size: oversized

THE ETERNALS: THE COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC VARIANT KIRBY COVER (DM ONLY)

1120 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92247-4

Trim size: oversized

TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, STEVE ENGLEHART, DOUG MOENCH, GERRY CONWAY & MORE

Penciled by GENE COLAN, STEVE GAN, TOM SUTTON & MORE

Cover by GENE COLAN

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

The Lord of the Undead invades America! And there Dracula must face the blade-handed Juno, agent of his nemesis Doctor Sun! Will vampire hunters Quincy Harker, Rachel Van Helsing and Frank Drake be Drac's unlikely saviors? To take down Sun once and for all, Drac must ally with his greatest enemy: Blade! But when Wong becomes Dracula's next victim, the Sorcerer Supreme will do everything possible to save his friend's life — and end the vampire lord's! Plus: Who will be the bride of Dracula? Literary worlds collide as Drac encounters Robin Hood, Frankenstein's Monster and more! Dracula battles…the Silver Surfer?! And there'll be hell to pay when Blade calls in a favor from Daimon Hellstrom! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #36-54, DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #14, DRACULA LIVES #12-13 and material from LEGION OF MONSTERS (1975) #1.

488 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92404-1

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SIENKIEWICZ COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, LOUISE SIMONSON & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by BOB MCLEOD, SAL BUSCEMA, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, STEVE LEIALOHA, FRANK MILLER,

BRET BLEVINS, RON FRENZ, BRENT ANDERSON, PAUL SMITH, JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN BUSCEMA

Covers by BILL SIENKIEWICZ & BOB McLEOD

The future of the X-Men is here! Karma. Wolfsbane. Sunspot. Cannonball. Moonstar. Follow their early days at Xavier's School — including battles against Sentinels, the Hellfire Club, the Brood and more! New recruits Magma, Magik and Cypher find their footing; a deadly rivalry begins with Emma Frost's Hellions and the Demon Bear that haunts Dani Moonstar bares his teeth — Bill Sienkiewicz-style! Will the New Mutants survive — and if so, can they make a new friend in the alien Warlock? Plus: The mind-bending debut of Professor X's son, Legion! The unsettling return of a shadow from the past! And the tragic tale that transformed Illyana Rasputin into Magik! Collecting MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #4; NEW MUTANTS (1983) #1-34 and ANNUAL #1; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #100 (A STORY), #149 and ANNUAL #6; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #160, #167, #180, #189 and #192 and MAGIK #1-4.

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92688-5

Trim size: oversized

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT MCLEOD COVER (DM ONLY)

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92689-2

Trim size: oversized

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE FURY OF THE FIREBRAND TPB

Volume #4 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

Written by ARCHIE GOODWIN, GERRY CONWAY & ALLYN BRODSKY with MIMI GOLD, ROBERT KANIGHER & GARY FRIEDRICH

Penciled by DON HECK & GEORGE TUSKA with JOHNNY CRAIG, HERB TRIMPE & GENE COLAN

Cover by MARIE SEVERIN

A revolution in Latin America and a mechanical visitor from outer space keep Iron Man fighting — and you turning pages! But when the Spymaster assembles an elite team with one objective, to destroy Stark Industries, the pieces for an Iron Man crossover classic come together. Only with the combined forces of Nick Fury, Daredevil and Madame Masque can our hero have a chance of overcoming the Spymaster and the power of the Zodiac Key! It's an adventure as only Marvel makes 'em! And don't miss the Controller; the politically charged Firebrand; the first appearance of Tony's father, Howard Stark; and the debut of the Guardsman, who will clash with Iron Man as each hero's abilities are pushed to their limits…with tragic consequences! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #25-46 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #73.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92207-8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 2 HC

Written by TONY ISABELLA with GARY FRIEDRICH, BILL MANTLO, MARV WOLFMAN & STEVE GERBER

Penciled by JIM MOONEY, FRANK ROBBINS & GEORGE TUSKA with SAL BUSCEMA, BOB BROWN & JOHN BYRNE

Cover by GIL KANE

Marvel's hell-bound super hero, Ghost Rider, hits the road for a second Marvel Masterworks! Johnny Blaze's adventures begin with the return of Zodiac, an organized-crime gang powered by agents of Hell, in a plot that can only be foiled with the help of the super-heroic Stunt-Master! Then, after fighting for his very soul against Satan himself, Ghost Rider finds himself teaming up with the Ever-Lovin' Thing in mortal combat against the ever-angry Hulk and in league with the ever-courageous Champions! And if you thought the Orb was finis, think again as Marvel's deadliest eyeball returns to extract another pound of Ghost Rider flesh! Plus: With Karen Page having joined Ghost Rider's cast, Daredevil makes the scene in a crossover classic drawn by John Byrne! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1973) #6-20, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #8 and DAREDEVIL (1964) #138.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92214-6

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: GHOST RIDER VOL. 2 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 297 (DM ONLY)

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92215-3

Trim size: oversized

X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by BRENT ANDERSON

Cover by BRENT ANDERSON

In 1982, writer Chris Claremont was in the midst of his legendary run on UNCANNY X-MEN, changing the comics landscape forever and creating a new standard for super hero fiction! With a wealth of ideas, Claremont wasn't contained to the main title alone, and he joined forces with industry giant Brent Anderson for a graphic novel titled God Loves, Man Kills. This groundbreaking story saw the X-Men teaming up with their most bitter enemy, Magneto, against an adversary threatening all of mutantkind in the name of God. Now, Marvel proudly presents this all-new edition of one of Marvel's finest ever tales — complete with a new framing sequence by the original creators and a gallery of celebratory variant covers by Marcos Martin! Collecting X-MEN: GOD LOVES, MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT #1-2.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92731-8

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

DEADPOOL: HEY, IT'S DEADPOOL! MARVEL SELECT HC

Written by ROB LIEFELD, FABIAN NICIEZA, MARK WAID & JOE KELLY

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, JOE MADUREIRA, IAN CHURCHILL, ED MCGUINNESS & MORE

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Continuing the series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators! Wade Wilson steps into the spotlight! He's the Merc with a Mouth, the Regeneratin' Degenerate, the Sassin' Assassin — now get to know the irrepressible Deadpool all over again in this collection of his earliest solo sagas! From his first appearance as a wisecracking thorn in the side of Cable and the New Mutants, Deadpool sets out on a quest for romance, money and mayhem — not necessarily in that order! Can he solve the riddle of Tolliver's will? Will he find love with X-Force's Siryn? And can he survive not one but two run-ins with the Juggernaut? Plus: Meet Weasel (the weapons guy) and Blind Al (Wade's roommate…and prisoner?!) as Deadpool considers becoming — a hero! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #98, DEADPOOL: THE CIRCLE CHASE #1-4, DEADPOOL (1994) #1-4 and DEADPOOL (1997) #1.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92335-8

Trim size: standard

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC OPEÑA COVER

(NEW PRINTING)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM & PAUL SMITH with FRANK MILLER, BRENT ANDERSON, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, WALTER SIMONSON,

JOHN ROMITA JR., MICHAEL GOLDEN, BRET BLEVINS, JOHN BUSCEMA, RON FRENZ & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by JEROME OPEÑA & PAUL SMITH

Experience some of the greatest stories the X-Men franchise has to offer! It's milestone after mutant milestone, beginning with the complete Brood Saga! Then, Chris Claremont rises to find perhaps his most poignant and challenging expression of the mutant metaphor in God Loves, Man Kills. His work with Frank Miller on WOLVERINE skyrocketed the character popularity, setting the stage for his breakout as a global icon. And the X-Men classics continue with a look into Professor X's past with Magneto; Kitty Pryde and Colossus' growing romance; Illyana Rasputin's transformation into Magik; chilling encounters with Dracula; Rogue's debut with the X-Men; the first appearance of the Morlocks; and the wedding of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #154-175, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #6-7, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL #5, WOLVERINE (1982) #1-4, SPECIAL EDITION X-MEN #1 and MAGIK #1-4.

1056 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92702-8

Trim size: oversized

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 3 SMITH COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1056 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92703-5

Trim size: oversized

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 7: HULK IS HULK TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JOE BENNETT & BUTCH GUICE

Cover by Alex Ross

There's a new monster in town. He's cuddly. He's lovable. He's down with the kids. And he's available for your corporate retreat. Yes, there was another Hulk once — the one who made all those nasty threats about ending the world. But who needs him? The Living Hulk is here — you might know him as Xemnu. And he's going to save us all, or your money back! But who will triumph when Xemnu battles Robert Bruce Banner, the strangest man of all time?! Plus: As events grow ever stranger, the Thoughtful Man arrives — and his dreadful thoughts are vast and dark enough to swallow even the Devil. And when the war with the Minotaur finally ends, a grateful humanity will know who saved them all. Can there be a happy ending for the Immortal Hulk? Collecting IMMORTAL HULK #31-35.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92051-7

BLACK CAT VOL. 2: ON THE RUN TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by JOEY VAZQUEZ, NATACHA BUSTOS, JUAN GEDEON,

MIKE DOWLING, TRAVEL FOREMAN,

DIKE RUAN, ANNIE WU & KRIS ANKA

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

The Black Cat is back and better than ever! The Thieves Guild of New York has kidnapped Felicia Hardy's mentor in crime, the Black Fox; to get him back, she'll have to get through an army of ninjas and a cabal of wizards! Prepare for the Black Cat's final showdown against the Guild and their leader Odessa Drake! Then, when Felicia needs to get someone she loves out of the city immediately, can she trust the Beetle to help? And a trip to Madripoor puts the Black Cat at odds with Wolverine! Will Logan and Felicia keep their claws sheathed long enough to learn who's pulling both their strings? Plus: Why is the Black Cat proposing marriage to Spider-Man? Is it true love, or just part of her next big scheme? Collecting BLACK CAT #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91921-4

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 5: CANON FODDER TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET & KRIS ANKA

Cover by KRIS ANKA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Runaways no more! As the mysterious Doc Justice offers to shape our heroes into a super-group to protect Los Angeles, say hello to the J-Team! But who is the inspirational Doc Justice, anyway? How did he convince the least capes-and-tights-oriented kids in the Marvel Universe to suit up? And will everybody be on board with this major shift in the status quo? Don't bet on it! As Doc Justice and his new recruits start cleaning up L.A. better than anyone expected, they'll soon start to set their sights even higher! But where does that leave Gert? Back at the Doc's mansion, of course. She's not just going to sit there — with access to the J-Team's files and resources, Gert is going to do her part! But where will this new role take her? Collecting RUNAWAYS (2017) #25-31.

152 PGS./Rated T+ … $19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92028-9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 8: THREATS & MENACES TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by RYAN OTTLEY & IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

Spider-Man can't be in four places at once — or can he?! Peter Parker's life is as complicated as ever, but is science the answer? Meanwhile, J. Jonah Jameson starts his new life as a podcast host — and his first guest is Spider-Man! JJJ and Spidey have been on pretty good terms for a while now, so it's only fitting that "Jolly" Jonah would sabotage all that and put the entire city in danger, right? Plus: The wall-crawler must roll the dice in the Palace, the new super villain casino run by none other than Chance! And Spidey's odds don't look good. But while Peter's life gets ever crazier, what's Boomerang up to? And what does it have to do with Mayor Kingpin? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #37-42.

160 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92023-4

FALLEN ANGELS BY BRYAN HILL VOL. 1 TPB

Written by BRYAN HILL

Penciled by SZYMON KUDRANSKI

Cover by ashley witter

The dawn does not break for all! The warrior Kwannon, now taking on the mantle of Psylocke, finds herself on Krakoa and in the midst of a new world for mutantkind — but unsure whether she has a place in it. And when a face from her past returns only to be brutally killed, the new Psylocke seeks help from others who feel similarly lost, in a bid to obtain something that feels comfortable and right: vengeance! Young Cable and X-23 are on board — but will Psylocke's personal mission jeopardize the X-Men's new future? As her complicated history haunts her, Psylocke must mold her companions into a fighting force — one fit to take on the Children of Apoth! But who else will join these Fallen Angels in their quest? And can their fledgling alliance hold strong? Collecting FALLEN ANGELS (2019) #1-6.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91990-0

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

A new story from the world of OLD MAN LOGAN! In a future where America's super heroes fell at the Red Skull's hands over 50 years ago, a new force rises in the Wastelands! Dani Cage wields mighty Mjolnir for the cause of peace, but the Avengers may assemble once more when Doctor Doom's brutal regime forces Dwight — the owner of the surviving Ant-Man technology — together with Dani and Hulk Jr. in a last-ditch effort to survive! Can they succeed where Logan left off? And what does Captain America's return herald for the team? The Wastelands are filled with terrors: Baron Blood and his legion of vampires! The Green Goblin! The Enchantress and the Absorbing Man! But none are worse than Doom, and these neophyte Avengers are about to learn that the hard way! Collecting AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92004-3

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES TPB

Written by DENNIS "HOPELESS" HALLUM

Penciled by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by SANA TAKEDA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Peter Parker, web-slinging star of the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man, now finds himself in the middle of a gang war raging through New York City. But as he butts heads with the likes of Hammerhead and the Maggia, the unexpected reappearance of old flame Felicia Hardy — also known as the Black Cat — sets his world on fire! The Cat's heroic days are long behind her, but what is the secret behind the treasures she's stealing? And why would Spider-Man ever let her go?! Witness previously untold tales of their relationship as the Black Cat's return tangles the web for Peter and Mary Jane — and Hammerhead's explosive war continues making life complicated for everybody! Featuring the triumphant return of Silver Sable! Collecting MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #1-5. The Black Cat steals the Gamerverse spotlight!

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91925-2

ACTS OF VENGEANCE: MARVEL UNIVERSE TPB

Written by WALTER SIMONSON, PETER DAVID, MIKE BARON, CARL POTTS, CHUCK DIXON, ANN NOCENTI,

TERRY AUSTIN, DWAYNE McDUFFIE, ROY THOMAS & DANN THOMAS

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER, RON LIM, JEFF PURVES, BILL REINHOLD, JIM LEE, SAL VELLUTO, JOHN ROMITA JR., ERNIE COLON

& BUTCH GUICE

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Loki's schemes play out as an array of heroes face unfamiliar enemies! The Fantastic Four take on an army of foes during a congressional hearing! The gray Hulk battles the Grey Gargoyle! The Punisher takes aim at Bushwhacker and Doctor Doom — then joins Moon Knight to face Flag-Smasher and Ultimatum! Daredevil fights outside his weight class against Ultron while Power Pack grapples with Typhoid Mary! And Hobgoblin, the Enchantress and Arkon spell trouble for Doctor Strange! Luckily, Damage Control is around to pick up the pieces! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #334-336, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #363, PUNISHER (1987) #28-29, PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (1988) #12-13, MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #8-10, DAREDEVIL (1964) #275-276, POWER PACK (1984) #53, DAMAGE CONTROL (1989B) #1-4 and material from DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #11-13.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92310-5

USE DIAMOND CODE MAR201107

TAROT: AVENGERS/DEFENDERS TPB

Written by ALAN DAVIS

Penciled by PAUL RENAUD

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

An all-new epic teaming Earth's Mightiest Heroes with Marvel's premier non-team! A strange and impossible lost memory from World War II draws Namor the Sub-Mariner to his onetime compatriot Captain America — but the two heroes and their respective allies soon find themselves pulled into a labyrinth of madness, pain and destruction courtesy of the Infernal Ichor of Ish'lzog! Avenger must battle Defender as the alchemist Diablo casts cards from the deck of fate, pitting hero against hero for his own nefarious purposes! As chaos spreads, the two groups find themselves confronted by the most unlikely characters in Marvel history! Would you believe…the Unbelievables?! And as the cosmic chaos reaches its peak, the Avengers and Defenders are literally merged — becoming composite costumed champions! But can any of them put an end to the reality-altering madness? Collecting TAROT #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91525-4

THE END TPB

Written by ERIK LARSEN, KELLY THOMPSON, JOE KELLY, LEAH WILLIAMS, SALADIN AHMED & ADAM WARREN

Penciled by ERIK LARSEN, CARMEN CARNERO, MIKE HAWTHORNE, FILIPE ANDRADE, DAMION SCOTT & CHAMBA

Cover by RAHZZAH

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

Mighty Marvel heroes reach the bitter end! Steve Rogers fights for survival in a postapocalyptic wasteland populated by hordes of Red Skulls! Captain Marvel returns after 50 years in space — but what has become of the world she once called home? Deadpool seems unkillable — but death will find a way! Doctor Strange makes his final journey — through a cyberpunk sprawl where magic is forgotten! Miles Morales leads civilization's last stand in the one place strong enough to survive: Brooklyn! And Venom travels the length of space and time as the last defender of life in the universe! Experience the end as your favorite heroes take their final bow! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE END, CAPTAIN MARVEL: THE END, DEADPOOL: THE END, DOCTOR STRANGE: THE END, MILES MORALES: THE END and VENOM: THE END.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92499-7

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: RESURRECTION TPB

Volume #9 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by RON MARZ & JIM STARLIN

Penciled by RON LIM, CULLY HAMNER, TOM GRINDBERG, ERNIE STINER, JOE PHILLIPS, JIM STARLIN & MORE

COVER BY RON LIM

To INFINITY CRUSADE —and beyond! The Silver Surfer must aid the Jack of Hearts, survive an encounter with Nebula and face the Kree double threat of Captain Atlas and Doctor Minerva! Meanwhile,it's a battle of Galactus' heralds as Morg and Terrax clash! They both want the same ax — but whose hands will it end up in? Plus: The Sentinel of the Spaceways joins Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch in Mephisto's clutches in a tale written and drawn by cosmic maestro Jim Starlin! But why is the Surfer joining the Secret Defenders alongside Doctor Strange, Thunderstrike and War Machine? And when the Goddess' Infinity Crusade divides the Marvel Universe, the Surfer must power up — with potentially explosive results! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #76-85 and ANNUAL #6, SILVER SURFER/WARLOCK: RESURRECTION #1-4 and SECRET DEFENDERS #9-10.

456 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92507-9

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: PROTEUS TPB

Volume #6 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with JOHN BYRNE & ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with GEORGE PÉREZ, MICHAEL NETZER & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Claremont and Byrne's iconic run continues! Magneto has a score to settle with the X-Men — and when he strikes, they must struggle to hold on to their humanity even as their nemesis strips them to their cores. A narrow escape leads most of the X-Men out of the fire and into the frying pan (A.K.A. the Savage Land), where they encounter Sauron! Meanwhile, thinking her teammates killed in the battle, Jean Grey mourns their loss — and heads for Muir Island. As the X-Men take the long road home, they face Moses Magnum and the debut of Alpha Flight! But soon they must deal with the reality-warping mutant horror Proteus! Plus: Arkon and the Hulk — and the first pieces of Wolverine's past are revealed! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #111-128, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #3, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #89 and INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #7.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92252-8

MARVEL COMICS: THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW TPB

Written by JOE SIMON, STAN LEE, STEVE GERBER, DAVID MICHELINIE, CHRIS CLAREMONT, SCOTT LOBDELL, PETER DAVID,

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, JOHN NEY RIEBER, ZEB WELLS, MARJORIE LIU, G. WILLOW WILSON, JIM ZUB & MORE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, GIL KANE, GENE COLAN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., BUTCH GUICE, MARK PACELLA, RICHARD BENNETT, GARY FRANK, JOHN CASSADAY, TODD NAUCK, MIKE PERKINS, MIRKA ANDOLFO, SEAN IZAAKSE & MORE

Cover by STÉPHANE ROUX

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

The Marvel Universe has always reflected the world outside your window — from the moment Captain America charged into battle in World War II to the present day! Marvel's characters face relevant and real-life issues alongside their extraordinary adventures — from grappling with alcoholism to participating in politics to celebrating diversity and everything in between! These powerful stories from Marvel's 80-year history feature iconic heroes tackling heavy-hitting subjects including drug abuse, teen suicide, HIV, terrorism, school shootings and more. Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #97, HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #8, IRON MAN (1968) #128, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #45, ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #106, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #303, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #420, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #36, CAPTAIN AMERICA (2002) #1, ASTONISHING X-MEN (2004) #51, MS. MARVEL (2015) #13, CHAMPIONS (2016) #24 and material from CAPTAIN AMERICA COMICS #2 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #583.

320 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92353-2

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by JEROME OPEÑA, ADAM KUBERT, STEVE EPTING, NICK PITARRA & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

ON SALE AUGUST 2020

Jonathan Hickman's epic saga begins here! Earth's Mightiest Heroes expand their sphere of influence to a global — even interplanetary — level, but who will answer Captain America's call? When Earth is attacked, the new team's first mission takes them to Mars — and sets them on a dangerous path filled with deadly, godlike enemies beyond anything they've faced before! Meanwhile, cascading multiversal incursions threaten all of reality — and only Tony Stark and his secretive Illuminati allies know it! Can Mister Fantastic, Black Panther, Black Bolt, Namor and Beast join Iron Man in saving the Multiverse — or is everything destined to die? Plus: From original New Mutants to the newest Avengers, join Cannonball and Sunspot in a bizarre adventure on Mojoworld! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #1-5, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #1-6 and ASTONISHING TALES: MOJOWORLD #1-6.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92509-3

X-MEN: RELOADED TPB

Written by CHUCK AUSTEN

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Out of the blockbuster NEW X-MEN finale, the X-Men reload for an astonishing new era! With Jean Grey dead and the school in ruins, how will the X-Men move on? Professor X departs for Genosha as Cyclops and Emma Frost find themselves at a crossroads. Should the Xavier Institute be rebuilt? And what will become of their blossoming relationship? Plus: A Shakespearean saga of two star-crossed lovers — one a mutant and the other a human! The return of Xorn! A surprise twist for Gambit! And the Juggernaut officially joins the X-Men — but if he's truly as reformed as he seems, why is he still in touch with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants? Experience the final act in Cain Marko's difficult journey to heroism! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #437-443, NEW X-MEN (2001) #155-156 and X-MEN (1991) #157-164.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92401-0

X-MEN MILESTONES: SECOND COMING TPB

Written by CRAIG KYLE, CHRISTOPHER YOST, MATT FRACTION, ZEB WELLS & MIKE CAREY

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, TERRY DODSON, IBRAIM ROBERSON, GREG LAND, MICHAEL CHOI, STUART IMMONEN, NATHAN FOX & ESAD RIBIC

Cover by ADI GRANOV

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

The biggest and best adventures of Marvel's mighty mutants — these are the X-Men Milestones! Mutantkind has never had it worse. The mutant population is down to a mere 181. In the last year, only one mutant has been born: the girl called Hope, believed to be the Mutant Messiah who will re-ignite the species. Hope was raised in the future by Cable, and now the two have returned! But the Human League is bent on eradicating Earth's final mutants — and they see Hope's death as the final nail in the coffin. As Bastion and his allies unleash a merciless all-out assault on the X-Men, everything rests on Hope's shoulders. Will this be mutantkind's end? Collecting SECOND COMING: PREPARE, X-MEN: SECOND COMING #1-2, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #523-525, NEW MUTANTS (2009) #12-14, X-MEN: LEGACY (2008) #235-237 and X-FORCE (2008) #26-28.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92397-6

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE EMPIRE VOL. 6 TPB

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, W. HADEN BLACKMAN & MORE

Penciled by STÉPHANE ROUX, STÉPHANE CRÉTY, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, BRIAN CHING, BONG DAZO, WAYNE NICHOLS, OMAR FRANCIA, MANUEL SILVA & MORE

Cover by STÉPHANE ROUX

The Force unleashed! The Empire's power is at its peak — but not every problem requires military might. Sometimes all you need is the right agent, in the right place, with the willingness to get the job done. An agent like Jahan Cross! But when Boba Fett is framed for murder, Cross finds himself in a situation that even he can't handle! Plus: Learn the origin of Vader's secret apprentice, the deadly Starkiller — a story of treachery, deception and the overwhelming power of the Force. And witness the early years of Leia Organa! Collecting STAR WARS: AGENT OF THE EMPIRE — IRON ECLIPSE #1-5, STAR WARS: AGENT OF THE EMPIRE — HARD TARGETS #1-5, STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED and STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED II — and material from A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #2 and STAR WARS TALES #11 and #15.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92511-6

STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER — DARK TEMPLE TPB

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI & RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by Marco Checchetto

Leading into Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the third-person action-adventure Star Wars title from Lucasfilm and Respawn Entertainment, DARK TEMPLE follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan, Cere Junda, on their most dangerous mission yet! The Jedi Council has sent them to the remote planet Ontotho to oversee the peaceful excavation of a recently discovered temple. But Cordova and Junda soon learn that what surrounds the temple may be even more dangerous than the mysteries within it! Clandestine local resistance forces and ruthless corporate security troops wage a war for the fate of Ontotho — and the Jedi are caught in the middle! Who are the deadly Tomb Guardians, and what are they protecting? What secrets lie deep within the hidden temple? The race is on to find out! Collecting STAR WARS: JEDI FALLEN ORDER — DARK TEMPLE #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91995-5

SPIDER-MAN: THE GAUNTLET — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by ROGER STERN, ZEB WELLS, JOE KELLY, J.M. DEMATTEIS, JEN VAN METER, FRED VAN LENTE & MORE

Penciled by LEE WEEKS, CHRIS BACHALO, EMMA RÍOS, MICHAEL LARK, MAX FIUMARA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, JAVIER PULIDO, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ & MORE

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

Can Spider-Man survive the Grim Hunt? As his run through the gauntlet of his deadliest foes concludes, Spidey must tackle one of the most unyielding enemies he's ever faced! But it turns out that something can stop the Juggernaut, and that means big trouble for both of them! Then, the Lizard is back — deadlier than ever! But as the Kraven family's plans come to fruition, the hunt begins — and it's Spider season! Sasha and Anastasia Kravinoff are preparing an unholy resurrection, and that puts our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler and his arachnid allies — as well as the Black Cat — in the firing line! Can Spider-Man get through this latest challenge without a death in the family? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #627-637, GRIM HUNT: THE KRAVEN SAGA, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN PRESENTS: BLACK CAT #1-4 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2009) #6-7.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92515-4

STAR COMICS: TOP DOG — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1 TPB

Written by LENNIE HERMAN, SID JACOBSON, DAVID MANAK & GEORGE CARAGONNE

Penciled by WARREN KREMER with JOHN ROMITA SR.

COVER BY WARREN KREMER

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2020

He's the world's smartest, funniest — and talking-est — dog! That's right, Top Dog can talk — but don't tell anyone! One of the biggest names in Marvel's 1980s Star Comics imprint, Top Dog shared hair-raising and hilarious adventures with his best pal, Joey Jordan — and now you can relive them! When Mervin Megabucks — the richest, meanest kid in town — discovers what Top Dog is capable of, he sets out to dognap him! Our clever canine is accused of being a foreign spy and put behind bars — but what is the truth about Top Dog's past, and what will that mean for his and Joey's future? Featuring King Invisible, Frank 'n' Stein, Royal Roy, Dirty Dog — and would you believe, the Amazing Spider-Man?! Collecting TOP DOG #1-14.

336 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92508-6

Middle Grade Readers

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE — SPIDER-WOMEN GN-TPB

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92522-2

Trim size: 6 x 9

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSE — SPIDER-HAM GN-TPB

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92521-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

MARVEL-VERSE: CAPTAIN AMERICA GN-TPB

112 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92513-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

SPIDER-GWEN: AMAZING POWERS GN-TPB

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92372-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

OZ: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION — OZMA/DOROTHY & THE WIZARD GN-TPB

368 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92121-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MS. MARVEL MEETS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE GN-TPB

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92362-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

