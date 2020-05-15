Neal Adams and Mark Waid to Debut Fantastic Four: Antithesis.

Mark Waid is returning to the Fantastic Four this August with legendary comics artist Neal Adams for a new series, Fantastic Four: Antithesis. The first full-length Fantastic Four story ever illustrated by Neal. With a plan to create a new nemesis for the Fantastic Four intended to send shockwaves throughout all of fandom. It's intended to be part of Marvel Comics big return back to comics publishing, alongside the Maestro series by Peter David and Dale Keown with new titles launching in August 2020. Look for full solicitations to run next week.

"Working with Neal Adams has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To share the page with a man of his talent is an honor," Waid says. "The story begins with the Fantastic Four struggling to prevent an extinction event on Earth and just goes more cosmic from there. We all know of Galactus, but until now, no one has met his Antithesis."

Neal Adams shares his enthusiasm about the project. "I have always had the sense of missing the chance to draw the Fantastic Four. It was a quiet sense, since I've had every opportunity to do my favorites. More, I felt Kirby and Buscema had done it all, hadn't they…?" he begins. "When Marvel's Tom Brevoort asked if I'd like to do the Fantastic Four, I knew I had to ask for Galactus and the Silver Surfer as well. I am humbled and thankful to Tom for the opportunity."

Who or what is the Antithesis, and will the combined might of the Fantastic Four, the Silver Surfer, and Galactus himself be enough to defeat it? Find out more when FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1 hits comic shops in August. FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1 written by MARK WAID, art by NEAL ADAMS, inks by MARK FARMER, colors by LAURA MARTIN.