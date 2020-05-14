Peter David and Dale Keown Tell The Origin Of The Maestro.

The Maestro was a future version of the Hulk who first appeared in the Peter David and George Perez series Future Imperfect. A monstrous dictator who killed all the heroes and ruled the Earth within his grey-green grip. The character has returned in foreshadowing or in actual appearance many times. Almost thirty years later, Peter David is to tell the story of how that all happened, drawn by his Incredible Hulk collaborator of thirty-years ago Dale Keown, and new artist Germán Peralta.

David says "I had no idea that when I first created the Maestro for Future Imperfect, that he would have the kind of popularity and staying power he has now.Until now, I've only been able to allude to his origins, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to explore them in this series, and I can't wait for fans to see all the artwork that's been coming in!"

Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski who was just a comic book reader back says "We couldn't be more excited that we're resuming distribution of Marvel Comics to the best fans in the world. As we've announced, we will be observing a balanced release schedule over the next few weeks as the industry returns to normal – but we're hard at work on many more new stories like this one, and we can't wait to tell you all more about them! Expect more announcements very soon."

I really liked Future Imperfect. I mean I was a teenager but still, it has held up. Looking forward to this…

MAESTRO #1

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ How does Earth fall and Maestro rise? What happens to the world's heroes? And what does fate have in store for Bruce Banner and the Hulk? Find out in MAESTRO #1 when it smashes its way into comic shops this August!