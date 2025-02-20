ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky & Valerio Schiti On Captain America #1

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, chip zdarsky

ComicsPRO: Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti on Captain America #1 from Marvel Comics in July 2025

As just announced at the ComicsPRO event at Glendale, California by Marvel's David Gabriel, we are to get a new Captain America relaunch with Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti for July 2025. It's a big grab to get Chip Zdarsky back to an ongoing series at Marvel after writing Batman for the past few years at DC Comics, though he was never exclusive. And for Valerio Schiti to find his next big project at Marvel Comics.

Following Zdarsky's Eisner-nominated run on Daredevil and Schiti's breathtaking recent work on Avengers and G.O.D.S., the two acclaimed creators team up to change how the world views Captain America forever! The opening arc of their game-changing new run takes place in a rarely explored time period—after the World War II hero emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Declassifying Steve Rogers' first mission after re-enlisting in the U.S. Army, the story sees Captain America tasked with infiltrating Latveria, leading to his previously untold first encounter with Doctor Doom. Packed with bold, relevant insights into Captain America's role and legacy as he learns just how much the world has changed in his absence, this top secret conflict will come back to haunt all involved when the series progresses into present-day storylines. In addition, fans can look forward to Cap suiting up in an all-new stealth uniform and leading an all-new group of Howling Commandos.

While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed—for better and for worse. He awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren't so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future?

"I've been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual CAPTAIN AMERICA title feels like a dream!" Zdarsky shared. "We're exploring Cap's early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I'm pretty excited to get this out there in the world, especially with Valerio and Frank's amazing art!

"I've been approaching this title the way I approached my run on Daredevil, really trying to get in Cap's head with a grounded, human look at who he is in this new world. Steve Rogers is the best of us, and I want that to come through on every page."

"Captain America is one of my all-time favorites," Schiti added. "I'm reuniting with Chip Zdarsky and Frank D'Armata after the amazing experience of Marvel 2-In-One, and I'm working on a story that strikes the perfect balance between heart, action and entertainment! But the thing that is most exciting and unexpected is that I found myself thinking more and more about Steve Rogers, instead of just Captain America.

"Chip's script is so clever and compelling that I'm sure readers will be dragged with us inside Steve's heart and soul. He's a man that became the living embodiment of truth, justice and freedom. He fought a war against Nazism, 'died' in that war, and came back to life to do his duty and fight again. That's a lot of pressure, and if you do the math, he's only in this late twenties in the era we're exploring!"