Coming Home Through Football – Three Lions Edition (Video)

NotComics: Last night the England national football team beat Denmark in extra-time in the semi-finals of the European Cup, propelling them into the final with Italy this weekend. The first time England has been in the final of a major football tournament since winning the World Cup in 1966. And cycling home, I couldn't help but capture the celebrations in the streets – all the streets. Including repeated renditions of Three Lions, with a little Vindaloo and Singing for England thrown in. Anyway, just in case anyone wants to see how South West London specifically are feeling right now… here's a quick video entitled Coming Home Through Football.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Coming Home Through Football (Three Lions On A Shirt, Vindaloo, Singing for England) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HyG9vvJhec)

See, it's not entirely Three Lions. But it is mostly. Man, whatever happens on Saturday it is going to be epic. I'm off for a barbeque. Three loins on a grill. Here's a look at some of the original versions.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) (Official HD Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjY6k5aTgik)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Lightning Seeds – Three Lions '98 (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyoy2_7FegI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fat Les – Vindaloo (Official HD Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va6nPu-1auE)

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship or Euro 2020, is the 16th UEFA European Championship organised by the Union of European Football Associations. The tournament, being held in eleven cities in eleven UEFA countries, was originally scheduled from the 12th of June 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled from the 11th of June to the 11th July 2021. Portugal were the defending champions, having won the 2016 competition in France, but were eliminated in the round of 16 against Belgium UEFA President Michel Platini said in 2012 that the tournament was to be hosted in several nations as a "romantic" one-off event to celebrate the 60th "birthday" of the European Championship competition. Having the largest capacity of any of the stadiums entered for the competition, Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled to host the semi-finals and final for the second time, having done so before at the 1996 tournament in the stadium's former incarnation. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome was chosen to host the opening game, involving Turkey and host Italy. And so in both meanings of the phrase, this Saturday, football's coming home…