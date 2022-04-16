Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Cooking With Monsters: The Beginner's Guide to Culinary Combat is a new graphic novel series by Jordan Alsaqa and Vivian Truong that has been picked up by IDW. "Hana Ozawa is the newest face at the Gourmand Academy of Culinary Combat, a school that will teach her how to fight monsters and how to turn them into delicious meals, but as the school year begins, Hana struggles to keep up."

Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW

Jordan Alsaqa tweeted "Ya boi sold his first book and has been DYING to talk about about it for over a year! Cooking with Monsters is a labor of love @SuperRisu
and I have been working on for years, and we are so hyped to see it out in the world! Can't wait to show our warrior chef teens to the world! There will be so many people to talk about when the time comes, but immediate thanks to @weredawgz for whipping our pitch/early scripts into shape, and to @multiversemagic for bringing this book to IDW. They were instrumental in crafting the book you read next year. Again, there will be so so so much more to say and people to thank in time, but for now, I'm just energized and excited to finally see a book that started development SEVEN YEARS AGO get announced! And actually, one more immediate thanks to our editor @megan_mb and @JakeB_Williams, whose extremely detailed notes are making for a long, productive afternoon working on this very book! A graphic novel takes a whole dang village."

Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW

The first of the Cooking with Monsters: The Beginner's Guide volumes will be published by IDW Publishing in the autumn of 2023.

Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now

Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.