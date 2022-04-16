Cooking With Monsters by Jordan Alsaqa & Vivian Truong from IDW

Cooking With Monsters: The Beginner's Guide to Culinary Combat is a new graphic novel series by Jordan Alsaqa and Vivian Truong that has been picked up by IDW. "Hana Ozawa is the newest face at the Gourmand Academy of Culinary Combat, a school that will teach her how to fight monsters and how to turn them into delicious meals, but as the school year begins, Hana struggles to keep up."

Jordan Alsaqa tweeted "Ya boi sold his first book and has been DYING to talk about about it for over a year! Cooking with Monsters is a labor of love @SuperRisu

and I have been working on for years, and we are so hyped to see it out in the world! Can't wait to show our warrior chef teens to the world! There will be so many people to talk about when the time comes, but immediate thanks to @weredawgz for whipping our pitch/early scripts into shape, and to @multiversemagic for bringing this book to IDW. They were instrumental in crafting the book you read next year. Again, there will be so so so much more to say and people to thank in time, but for now, I'm just energized and excited to finally see a book that started development SEVEN YEARS AGO get announced! And actually, one more immediate thanks to our editor @megan_mb and @JakeB_Williams, whose extremely detailed notes are making for a long, productive afternoon working on this very book! A graphic novel takes a whole dang village."

The first of the Cooking with Monsters: The Beginner's Guide volumes will be published by IDW Publishing in the autumn of 2023.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now

.