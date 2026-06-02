Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 616 Day, blind bags, doctor doom

Will All Of Marvel's 616 Blind Bags Make It To Shops For 616 Day?

Will All Of Marvel's 616 Blind Bags Make It To Shops For 616 Day? Marvel tells retailers that three quarters might not make it in time...

Recently, Marvel Comics has been doing a thing for 616 Day, or the 16th of June, in celebration of the 616 parallel universe of reality known as the Marvel Universe, as invented by Dave Thorpe and Alan Moore for Marvel UK' Captain Britain, used in Excalibur over at Marvel USA by Alan Davis and then popularised by the likes of Chris Claremont in X-Men and Dan Slott in Amazing Spider-Man with the Spider-Verse. It was once dismissed with disdain by Marvel editorial figures such as Joe Quesada and Tom Brevoort, but now it's a marketing promotion. This year, that means 616 Day Blind Bags with Doctor Doom on the front.

Marvel Comics tells retailers, "Due to a stock delay, on-time FOC orders for the 616 DAY MARVEL MYSTERY BAG (SKU: 75960628479573911) will ship in two waves. The first wave will arrive as scheduled and will represent, on average, around 24% of your order. Remaining quantities will be fast-tracked to deliver the week of June 15. Note that we are unable to fill orders placed after FOC, or orders for accounts that are not in good credit standing. We would like to thank retailers for their patience and understanding. We apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause to you or your customers." Now 616 Day is on Tuesday, the 16th of June. Marvel says it will get the remaining copies to retailers for the week of the 15th of June. But that week has seven days in it…

It's not the only problem Marvel has had with 616 Day this year and the blind bags. Bleeding Cool broke the news out of this year's ComicsPRO, in a presentation by former Marvel SVP David Gabriel, telling us "These are going to have an extremely limited print run. This mystery bag will feature the black-and-white pencil version of Doomquest #1… each of the bags will have a foil Doctor Doom mask, and then we will also have one of three different Doom facsimile stories, which will be a special limited print run and limited selling window for these to test them out."

But then Marvel Comics had to cancel retailer orders for their 616 Day blind bags as due to a technical issue, the correct retailer discount as not showing in Penguin Random House's systems. As a result, the FOC date has been moved with the regular discount, and all existing orders placed for the previous FOC of the 27th of April have been deleted. So everyone had to order them again. And they still might not get most of them in time?

616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag Featuring Doctor Doom $14.99

This year, Marvel Comics dedicates 616 Day to its greatest supervillain—DOCTOR DOOM! Doom will take over the celebratory day with 616 DAY MARVEL MYSTERY BAGS, special sealed bags that contain one exclusive black and white edition of Doomquest #1, the upcoming epic by Ryan North and Francesco Mobili, with an exclusive variant cover by Simone Bianchi OR an ultra-rare, hand-drawn, original sketch cover by a surprise artist. A Doctor Doom paper mask featuring artwork by the legendary Jack Kirby! One facsimile edition of a classic Doctor Doom story, either with its original cover OR a variant cover by a modern superstar, below. Some bags contain ULTRA-RARE surprises.

Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition

Avengers #25 Facsimile Edition Alessandro Cappuccio Variant Cover

Variant Cover Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition

Fantastic Four #258 Facsimile Edition Peach Momoko Variant Cover

Variant Cover Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition

Iron Man #149 Facsimile Edition Dan Panosian Variant Cover

Retailers who receive promotional items should already have received a special Thank You Edition of the 616 Day Marvel Mystery Bag containing an exclusive Doomquest #1 Black and White Edition Variant Cover by Bryan Hitch or an original artist sketch cover, as well as one of the facsimile editions, and a Foil Edition of Jack Kirby's Doctor Doom Mask.

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