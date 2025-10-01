Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Cover Reveal For Alan Moore's I Hear A New World: Long London Vol 2

Cover Reveal for Alan Moore's I Hear A New World: Long London Vol 2 by Nico Delcort

Alan Moore has revealed the new cover for I Hear A New World, the second in his pentology of Long London novels, the sequel to The Great When. Drawn and designed, as was the first, by Nico Delort, it depicts the narrative transitioning from London in the 1940s to the 1950s. Set almost ten years after the first novel, in 1958, this sees Grace Shilling find her way into The Great When, a parallel version of London, with Dennis Knuckleyard following her… and if you've read the first novel (and you really should) you know that this is quite the thing. I Hear a New World takes its title from the album by Joe Meek, recorded in 1959. One of the most influential record producers and sound engineers of all time, he is best known for the Tornados' 1962 track, "Telstar." He is also infamous for killing his landlady and then shooting himself in 1967. He appeared at the end of The Great When, which featured real London characters of the era, such as Joe Spot, Arthur Machen, Austin Osman Spare, Jack Comer, and Ras Prince Monolulu, so we can expect Meek and those around him to do the same. I Hear A New World by Alan Moore will be published on the 21st of May by Bloomsbury Archer in the USA and in the UK,

"A daringly inventive fantasy novel about murder, mayhem, and magic from New York Times bestselling author and legendary storyteller Alan Moore. It's 1958 and Dennis Knuckleyard has decided to leave his adventures in the Great When in the past where they belong. For nine years, he's avoided so much as thinking about the magical version of London, until he rediscovers an unpleasant reminder of his last adventure-a key that he'd secretly brought into his own world from the other for safekeeping. But while Dennis may believe he's done with the Great When, it's far from done with him. When Dennis gives the key to a friend, its magical properties reawaken, bringing creatures from the other world into Dennis's and sparking riots in Notting Hill. Even worse, Dennis's old crush Grace Shilling has been forced into the Great When to investigate strange happenings in both cities. Desperate to keep Grace safe, Dennis follows her into Long London. But once inside the other city, it will not let him go away again so easily, and Dennis and Grace must fight to set things right in the Great When and their own world, or forever lose their lives-and each other. Full of Moore's characteristically stunning world building and rollicking prose, I Hear a New World is the extraordinary second adventure in the Long London series."

Also the No 15 bus used to go from Ladbroke Grove in London to Poplar in the fifties, via Oxford Street. However, this one appears to be terminating there… Here is what we had for The Great When.

From the New York Times bestselling author and legendary storyteller Alan Moore, the first book in an enthralling new series about murder, magic, and madness set between two Londons-one recovering from World War II, and one a secret world unlike any other. In 1949, amidst the smog of London, Dennis Knuckleyard, a hapless eighteen year-old employed by a second-hand bookshop, discovers a novel that simply does not exist. It is a fictitious book, one only existing within another novel. Yet it is physically there in his hands. How? "Extraordinary . . . very funny . . . It does what fantasy does best which is show us something beyond our experience." -Susanna Clarke, New York Times bestselling author of Piranesi and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

The Notting Hill race riots of London took place in August and September, 1958, after a gang of white youths attacked a Swedish woman, for having a Jamiacan husband, and spread to a mob of hundreds of white people attacking the homes of West Indian residents, with many arrested, though police were criticised for not taking the issue seriously enough and denying the racial aspect of the attacks. A Caribbean Carnival, the precursor of the Notting Hill Carnival, was held in January 1959 in response to the riots. And just as the anti-fascist street battles of Cable Street became part of the fantasy narrative of The Great When, so it appears the Notting Hill riots will do the same.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!