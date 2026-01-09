Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Cover Stories, vertigo

Cover Stories: DC Absolute Artists Create New Variants For DC Vertigo

DC Absolute artists create new variant covers for the new DC Vertigo titles in February 2026

Bleeding Cool reported that the new Vertigo titles would reveal previews in all the DC Comics Absolute titles in February. But that's just the half of it. In return, the artists of the Absolute Universe will be creating newly revealed variant covers for the launch issues of the DC Vertigo titles in February.

NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #7 (OF 12) CVR C JAVIER RODRIGUEZ CARD STOCK VAR (MR)

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Alvaro Martinez Bueno (CA) Javier Rodriguez

JAMES TYNION IV AND ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO RETURN TO THE APOCALYPSE! The residents of the House on the Lake and the House by the Sea were both told the same thing: that they were the only humans who survived a global apocalypse. But while Walter, the mysterious and seemingly all-powerful alien master of the Lake House, chose to save the people he'd grown fond of, the Sea House was assembled by another of his species, Max–and she chose the most brilliant and competitive humans. They've just learned their only path to survival is to kill every one of the loveable losers in the Lake House…and they know exactly how do it. And what's worse? Someone in the Lake House has agreed to help them… The Nice House saga has collected multiple Eisner Awards and the prestigious Best New Series prize at the Angouleme International Comics Festival, and now is the time to get on board as the action kicks into high gear and the horrors in its pages grow even more grotesque! $4.99 2/4/2026

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Stipan Morian (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE RED-HOT WRITER OF ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER, DENIZ CAMP, RE-TEAMS WITH BREAKOUT ARTIST STIPAN MORIAN TO UNLEASH VERTIGO'S FIRST NEW #1! The zombies won–and ten years after the fall of humanity, they're the dominant form of life (or not-life) on Earth. They've developed their own cultural practices, their own language, their own society. Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-In-Head (Poke for short) is a beloved member of his community, and with his brother-in-arm Mush, he's happy to shamble along through the only world he can remember…until the day his heart mysteriously starts beating again. And in a blink, the first humans he sees have stopped looking like food and have started looking like…friends…? The team behind 20th Century Men, the bold mission statement that launched writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian to the next level of the comics industry, has reunited to bring you a world ruled by ruthless kill-or-be-killed logic, pitted against the demands of a single beating, bleeding, emotional heart! $4.99 2/11/2026

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Rafa Sandoval

KYLE STARKS AND STEVE PUGH TAKE ON A HITMAN IN TROUBLE! Professional hitman Eddie Stallion has messed up. He's accidentally robbed the Raven, a high-ranking boss of the international cabal of assassins the Menagerie, of which Eddie is a member…or he was. Now with a price on his head, Eddie chooses to hide in the one place everyone knows he'd never go…the small midwestern town of Pluto, home of his estranged father and known hard-ass George Stallion. Looking for safe harbor, Eddie instead finds his resentful father dying of cancer, old friends looking to collect that bounty, Menagerie assassins who have wandered into town, a cancelled newspaper comic-strip creator turned local crime lord, and oh yeah, his childhood first love, too. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, the team behind Peacemaker Tries Hard!, present the story of a man-child assassin with some very grown-up problems. As Eddie grows more attached to the people of Pluto, he'll have to step in to solve those problems the only way a hitman knows how! $4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Chris Condon (A) Jacob Phillips (CA) Sean Phillips

CHRIS CONDON AND JACOB PHILLIPS INTRODUCE A NEW NOIR ICON! New York City, 1941. Ezra Cain is a private investigator with a reputation for taking it on the chin if it means solving a case. But it's his former life as an archaeology student that makes him the only man to track down an artifact that's gone missing from the Museum of Natural History…an ancient anvil said to hold the power of the Greek god Hephaestus. If someone could harness that power, they could bend nations to their will. Science fiction quickly becomes Cain's reality when a shadowy sect calling themselves the Brutal Dark appears in the city wielding resources that defy human logic. Now Ezra is the only thing that stands between them and their plot to overthrow America! Writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips, creators of the hit series That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre, introduce us to a private eye whose business is exposing our deepest secrets…but on this job, he'll learn that some mysteries are better off buried! $4.99 2/25/2026

Also, to help launch The Nice House by the Sea #7, retailers match their orders to The Nice House by the Sea #6 to unlock the ability to order bundles of 10 issues at $10, or $1 a copy Additionally, retailers that buy two or more bundles get access to an additional 10% discount on Nice House by the Lake Vols. 1 and 2, Nice House on the Lake: The Deluxe Edition, and Nice House by the Sea Vol. 1

