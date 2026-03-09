CoverWatch: Marvel Publish Civil War Half-Cover Variant Covers In May

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: civil war, coverwatch

As Marvel SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort says, massive amounts of cover variants are all part of comic industry economics now. As for the twentieth anniversary of Marvel's Civil War crossover event, Marvel will be running Civil War-related variant covers across their books, remembering when they only had to pay for half a cover…. and offering new "Hero Vs Hero" fights.

"It's been 20 years since Marvel Comics pit their most legendary super heroes against each other and asked the question "WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?" in CIVIL WAR! This May, Marvel honors the milestone anniversary of the groundbreaking event with Civil War: Unmasked, a recently announced limited series by Christos Gage and Edgar Salazar revealing all-new stories set during the Civil War era, and new CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVERS. Drawn by today's top artists, the new cover collection spotlights epic matchups between both sides of the conflict that tore the super hero community apart! The showdowns depicted include memorable battles from the event like Captain America vs. Spider-Man and Hercules vs. the infamous clone of Thor as well as never-before-seen throwdowns like Storm vs. Ms. Marvel and Cyclops vs. Wonder Man. The CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION COVERS will grace some of Marvel's hottest titles and be showcased using the now-iconic Civil War trade dress. The original CIVIL WAR redefined event storytelling and unleashed shockwaves across the Marvel Universe that are still felt today. Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's modern masterpiece went on to become one of Marvel's best-selling collections and the inspiration behind sequels, films, video games, and more. Celebrate its legacy and revisit its impact by picking up CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED and all ten CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVERS at your local comic shop this May!"