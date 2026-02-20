Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: event horizon, howard chaykin, tmnt, zorro

IDW Full May 2026 Solicits With Howard Chaykin & Jorge Fornés' Zorro

IDW Full May 2026 Solicits launching both Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés' Zorro and Zoe Tunnell and V Gagnon's Seven Wives

Article Summary IDW May 2026 solicits debut Howard Chaykin & Jorge Fornés' Zorro and Tunnell & Gagnon's Seven Wives

New issues for TMNT, Godzilla, Sonic, and The Twilight Zone headline a packed month of fan-favorite series

Exciting releases include horror, sci-fi, and YA graphic novels, plus new Star Trek and Valiant Beyond titles

Deluxe collections and anticipated event issues round out IDW's diverse lineup for May and June 2026

IDW's March 2026 solicits have IDW Dark's Seven Wives #1, a new series from Zoe Tunnell and V Gagnon that plunges detectives into a blood-soaked Fundamentalist compound in remote Arizona, unravelling the unholy gospel of patriarch Matthew Dunn through the guarded testimonies of his seven wives. Also debuting from Alien Books is Zorro #1 from Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés, where the masked avenger faces the might of Napoleon's Bonapartist armies.

SEVEN WIVES #1

48 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403520900111

STORY: ZOE TUNNELL

ART: V GAGNON

COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

Forty-nine witnesses, seven wives, one dead husband.

On Monday, April 17, at 9:04 a.m., two police detectives are dispatched to investigate a death on a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints compound in remote Arizona. Matthew Dunn, the patriarch of the Dunn family, has been found stabbed on the pulpit of his temple, basking in the blood-soaked gaze of his savior.

Detectives Aguilar and Halwell begin the arduous task of questioning each of Matthew's seven wives and quickly encounter a brick wall of memorized Scripture, canned platitudes, and locked lips. It becomes clear that the women's intricately braided hair, voices with sweet affectations, and modest clothing aren't just signs of Matthew's brainwashing but armor they use to protect their family. But with each interrogation, the cracks begin to show—the abuse, the truth of living and surviving in this cult—and the detectives uncover the unholy gospel of Matthew Dunn.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Gagnon), 1:15 (Wilson), 1:25 (Mercado)

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #2

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403518600211

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD

ART: ROB CAREY

COVER A: ROB CAREY

"Sci-fi meets demons in an exciting sequel." —Collider

Two centuries ago, after vanishing for seven years, the starship Event Horizon reappeared near Neptune. Possessed by a demonic entity, the ship murdered most of its rescue crew before it was blown in two. One half fell into a portal to Hell and the other stayed in our solar system.

Today, a billionaire, Daniel Durante, leads a crew of private space marines to the wreckage of the Event Horizon to investigate the ship. Durante is dead set on bringing his brother back from the afterlife and the means to do it lies aboard the Event Horizon! But his crew may have something to say about that…

Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent, Batman: City of Madness) and Rob Carey (Aliens: Resistance, Outsiders) continue the most anticipated sci-fi horror comic of the year!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Pe), 1:15 (artist pending)

SMILE: FOR THE CAMERA #3

36 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403503200311

STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY

ART: MIRIANA PUGLIA

COVER A: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

"A compelling expansion of the Smile universe." —AIPT

The party ended with a slash.

A series of tragedies have spread throughout the fashion world, but those in power have been quick to cover them up, leaving Lena and her fellow models to do whatever they can to survive. While Lena tries to run from the disaster, Ivy finds that it's not so easy. The powerful figures in her industry are hell-bent on profiting off the models—trapping Ivy in this dazzling world that's set on turning her into another statistic. Is there anyone she can trust? Or will Ivy be trapped in this gilded cage with the Entity on a killing spree?

The modeling industry is full of monsters, not all of them supernatural.

Continue the horrifying journey into glamorous madness with Smile: For the Camera #3, brought to you by horror star Hannah Rose May (The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Rogues' Gallery), as the Entity reveals the darkness hiding under the blinding lights.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Steph C), C (Swaby Fashion Magazine Variant), 1:25 (Steph C Full Art)

A QUIET PLACE: STORM WARNING #3

36 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403418900311

STORY: PHIL HESTER

ART: PHIL HESTER, RYAN KELLY

COVER A: RYAN KELLY

"A unique twist on Hollywood's best horror franchise." —Screen Rant

Separated by a raging flood and stalked by the last surviving creature on the island, Phair and young Mia fight to stay alive as the storm becomes both their greatest enemy and their only shield. But as the thunder fades, so does their cover—leaving them exposed at the very moment Mia's brother's cries give the monster its next target.

Meanwhile, Chief Fry faces the impossible: a ruined bridge, a stranded family, and monsters massing just across the gap. His desperate mission to protect what's left of civilization ignites a chain of events that will echo straight into Phair's fight for survival.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Rahzzah), 1:15 (Rahzzah Full Art)

THE EXORCISM AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE #3

40 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403508700311

STORY: HANNAH ROSE MAY

ART: KELSEY RAMSAY

COVER A: KELSEY RAMSAY

"…This is going to be a particularly horrifying scandal. Even for the Royals." —Screen Rant

Death is coming for Theo Belmont. As the heir to the throne, all of England has its eyes on him, and the pressure is enough to drive any sober man to the bottle. But it's not the drink Theo is drowning in—it's the shadow of something far more evil, something that's about to take full control of the crown, and then, the world.

That is, until Buckingham Palace calls in a favor. Father Reid has come to London to end the Belmont Curse!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Damien Worm)

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #7

36 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403461500711

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: ANDY PRICE

COVER A: ANDY PRICE

The Twilight Zone anthology continues with a new standalone issue! Comic book greats bring us fresh stories in chilling black and white, just like the original television show.

This issue: A lonely taxidermist struggles to find solace in his grotesque work. Despite his solitary days, he's lived a full life. His mother loves him, he runs a successful business, and he's the local hero who saved his remote village from a recent wildfire. However, his heart still wishes for a companion who won't be disgusted with his taxidermy obsession. No sooner does he wish it…than the Twilight Zone delivers the girl of his dreams.

Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Feral, Uncanny Valley) and Andy Price (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic) guide us to this rustic outpost of the dimension beyond. Don't stray from the path, dear readers. Anything could lurk in the shadows of the Twilight Zone.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba Connecting Cover), 1:15 (Fleecs)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #18

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403315101811

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG

ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

COVER A: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

"Everything fans could ask for." —Get Your Comic On

The epic conclusion to the Ujigami saga! Although Splinter has returned to the land of the living, he is not yet whole. Splinter's essence has been fractured, and the Turtles must work together to make their master whole again while fighting off the monstrous minion Shinigami has brought from beyond the veil! Will Clan Hamato finally be whole once more?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Balám), D (Jiménez Alburquerque), 1:25 (Eastman & Bishop Full Art), 1:50 (Edgar), 1:75 (Bean)

TMNT: JOURNEYS #10

52 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403457801011

STORY: PETER LAIRD

ART: JIM LAWSON, PETER LAIRD

COVER A: JIM LAWSON & MICHAEL DOONEY

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles transmit their consciousnesses into nano Ninja Turtle bots to help save April O'Neil's life in the midst of her surgery!

In the wider world, anti-alien sentiment boils over into hate and violence that will shock the world. Meanwhile in Northampton, Master Splinter faces an enemy he cannot defeat as dusk falls over the day… TMNT Journeys rockets toward the end of its first year, and it's one that will change and devastate the Ninja Turtles forever!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Wilson II), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #8

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403435600811

STORY: DAN WATTERS

ART: SID KOTIAN

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

The Dog Star Clan has been compromised. Cybernetic tendrils crawl out of their skin as they turn into grotesque monsters, half human and half machine. It'll take more than the Shredder's blades to carve the malwareriddled tech out of their flesh…but that doesn't mean he isn't going to try.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Kotian), C (Burrows), 1:10 (Kotian Full Art), 1:25 (Burrows Full Art)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #37

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403150803711

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM

ART: SARAH MYER

COVER A: SARAH MYER

A noble warrior from another dimension finds himself stranded on Earth. Think you know the sword-wielding hero we're talking about? Well, guess again! Panda Khan makes his Saturday Morning Adventures debut, landing in New York after a battle of wits with a sinister set of sorceresses! Can the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles help Panda Khan defeat the spider witches Twixt and Tween and return him to his home? Twenty pages after this pulse-pounding team-up kicks off, you'll have the answers! Get ready and get set—it's gonna be panda-monium!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Dave Garcia), C (Miller), D Foil (Lavigne), 1:10 (Vermaning)

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #6

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403464600611

STORY: ANDREW JOUSTRA

ART: LOUIE JOYCE

COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE

New tales of the TMNT based on the newest Ninja Turtles animated series!

Fugitoid must take fate into his own robot hands to save the Ninja Turtles. Blanque and Bishop are closing in! With the Turtles trapped in the bowels of the E.P.F. alongside Zog, Fugitoid will have to draw on every last bit of his humanity and his new ninja training to face his past.

By debut comics writer Andrew Joustra (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2—Lost in New Jersey) and neon-punk comics artist Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die, Haphaven, Past the Last Mountain).

Additional Covers Offered: B (Wong), 1:25 (Lankry Mural Full Art)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ADVENTURES COMPENDIUM, VOL. 2

624 Pages • $99.99 • HC • MAY 2026

ISBN 9798887243931

COVER ARTIST: KEN MITCHRONEY

Discover every issue from Archie Comics for the first time! Done in the same style as the classic animated TV show, they are presented in a deluxe, oversized hardcover that contains over 600 pages of content!

This series of compendiums collects all issues of the ongoing series, specials, and miniseries from Archie Comics that ran from 1988 to 1995 in recommended reading order, giving fans of the comics a reading experience like never before!

Volume 2 collects:

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures issues #18–26

• Mighty Mutanimals three-issue miniseries

• "Monsters Are the Rage!" from TMNT Adventures Special #3

• "Louie's Pasture" and "Pig Heaven" from TMNT Adventures Special #4

• "The Darkest Hour" from TMNT Adventures Special #5

• "The Darkest Hour II" from TMNT Adventures Special #6

• "It Takes Guts…" from TMNT Adventures Special #7

• "Cleaver's Critters" TMNT Adventures Special #8

• April O'Neil: The May East Saga three-issue miniseries.

30 DAYS OF NIGHT DELUXE EDITION: BOOK THREE

280 Pages • $29.99 • HC • MAY 2026

ISBN 9798887244198

STORY: STEVE NILES, KELLY SUE DECONNICK, BEN TEMPLESMITH

ART: JUSTIN RANDALL, BILL SIENKIEWICZ

"The perfect descent into a nightmare that readers won't be able to get enough of…5/5." —ComicBook.com

Revisit the vampire tale that kickstarted a modern horror comics revival in this third collected deluxe edition.

A town plunged into darkness, a group of vampires hungry for blood, and only a husband-and-wife sheriff's team to stop them. This premise set the stage for an iconic horror franchise that went on to become a feature-length film from Sony Pictures in 2007. Book Three collects Eben and Stella, Red Snow, and Beyond Barrow.

In the waning moments of 30 Days of Night: Dark Days, Stella managed to bring her vampire husband Eben back from beyond…only he came back hungry. Now, for the first time, see what happened next in Eben and Stella, which fills in the black gaps between that tale and Return to Barrow. Written by co-creator Steve Niles and Kelly Sue DeConnick with art by Justin Randall.

Then, in Red Snow from co-creator Ben Templesmith, it's 1941. Hitler's Operation: Silver Fox has failed, but the war on the Eastern Front drags on as the Russian winter starts to bite. British military attaché Corporal Charlie Keating observes the war from the Soviet side, making sure crucial supplies get through to aid Stalin's front in the battle against the Nazis. With luck, he too will survive to see the end of the war. But something else is out there, and it's not the Nazis.

In the third story, Beyond Barrow from Steve Niles and Bill Sienkiewicz, after years of attacks and several without, the citizens of Barrow have become united against random attacks on their city by the undead. Unfortunately, the same does not apply outside the town throughout the rest of the mysterious Arctic Circle. Forget everything you ever thought you knew about 30 Days of Night and return to Barrow.

D4VE: IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

304 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • MAY 2026

ISBN 9798887244211

STORY: RYAN FERRIER

ART: VALENTIN RAMON

The perfect blend of workplace comedy, domestic drama, and sci-fi action! Collected in one pocket-sized edition for the first time, read all three volumes of the comic series!

The robots conquered earth, wiping out all life in the galaxy, but nothing changed. Primetime TV, mortgages, traffic jams—it's all the same. Meet D4VE, the greatest robot war hero, now a regular old desk jockey. Can something, somewhere, snap him out of this slump? Will a new presence on 34RTH ignite his long-lost spark for battle? Then, can an inconceivable blast from the past threaten not only D4VE's dwindling relationship with his son 5COTTY, but all of robot-kind itself? And D4VE for president?!

This irreverent look at "life" through the eyes of a robot and the world around him, by writer Ryan Ferrier and artist Valentin Ramon, takes the dystopian sci-fi trope and turns it on its humorous head.

Collects D4VE, D4VE2, and D4VEocracy into one convenient-to-read edition.

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE #4

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403498100411

STORY: MEGAN BROWN

ART: EILEEN WIDJAJA

COVER A: LISA STERLE

After multiversal adventures with pirates, dragons, and cowboys, Val and Spell have finally been reunited. The boofriends jump through one last rip in the universe, landing on the cozy couch of a much older and wrinklier Val and Spell.

After a helping of bitterscotch candies, charmomile tea, and toughlove advice, the boos are feeling confident, but they'll have to travel to the end of the universes to truly find themselves.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hanakata Connecting Variant)

STAR TREK: CELEBRATIONS 2026

40 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403529200111

COVER A: ADELLE KINCEL

"A real treat in the realm of comic books." —Trek Central

You are cordially invited to the party that is this year's Star Trek: Celebrations anthology! This one-shot features the universe's queer characters in tales of love and triumph, exemplifying Gene Roddenberry's mission for us all to one day celebrate infinite diversity in infinite combinations.

Our cast of all LGBTQIA+ creators—including Meghan Fitzmartin, Ben Kahn, Jamila Rowser, and more (!)—are serving up the fun with stories like a botanical adventure with Sulu and Ben, a bar brawl bash with Mariner and Jennifer, and a nostalgic holodeck date gone wrong with Seven and Raffi, so don't miss out on this talent-packed extravaganza.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Dao), C Foil (Kincel), 1:15 (Jalando-on), 1:25 (Jalando-on Full Art)

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY—LOST CONTACT #2

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403522300211

STORY: LAYNE MORGAN

ART: CORALÍ ESPUNA

COVER A: CORALÍ ESPUNA

A massive transvectous ozone storm has hit S'Eekay II, stranding Jay-Den, Genesis, Tarima, and Kyle away from their teachers aboard the Athena!

What was meant to be a routine survey simulation on an abandoned planet has turned deadly: An unknown life-form's hunting them, they're trapped in a mysterious force field preventing them from beaming out, and to make matters worse, the cadets have completely lost their ability to speak to one another…not that they were doing great at working together beforehand.

Luckily, Genesis has a plan to get them out. Only no one is listening to her. And if the cadets all don't grow into their Starfleet shoes fast, their first mission will become their last.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Photo Cover), 1:25 (Valerio)

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #7

36 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403458500711

STORY: COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING

ART: HERNAN GONZALEZ

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

"…Easily one of the most exciting Trek projects to come along in recent memory." —IGN

The crew of the U.S.S. Omega are desperately trying to hold the Federation's vision of a united Galaxy together, but they're failing. The spirit of cooperation is dead, but Starfleet's mission might not be, thanks to a research station on the aptly named Deep Space Hope. There, one last shining ray of possibility remains in an ever-darkening universe. A way to put everything back in its rightful place…if only Sato and his crew are bold enough to seize it.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Menheere), C Foil (Menheere Full Art), 1:15 (Francavilla Full Art)

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS

128 Pages • $22.99 • TPB • MAY 2026

ISBN 9798887243924

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

ART: MEGAN LEVENS

The doomed Starfleet crew members, the red shirts, must track down spies on an isolated planet in this graphic novel.

Stranded on the snow-ridden planet Arkonia 89, the crew of the U.S.S. Warren has a small window in which to pin down spies seeking to steal classified secrets and keep Starfleet data out of their nefarious hands.

They face threats not only from their faceless enemies but from the brutalizing elements and wildlife of a planet far from home. In this complicated story of betrayal, loss, and redemption, the red shirts' lives and Starfleet's sanctity are on the line…and no one is safe.

This heartrending story by writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant) and artist Megan Levens (Star Trek) marks a new beginning for the Star Trek universe, featuring Starfleet's most intrepid and doomed crew members: red shirts. Now, finally, they get their own story.

Collects the complete miniseries Star Trek: Red Shirts #1–5.

THE ROCKETEER: THE ISLAND #3

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403502500311

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN

ART: JACOB EDGAR

COVER A: JACOB EDGAR

Betty's been kidnapped for sacrifice! With his girlfriend and another crew member missing, the Rocketeer must race across the island to find and rescue them. But after running into dinosaurs along the way, he'll need help to understand just what he's up against. Fortunately, that help arrives in the most unexpected way. Unfortunately, it may be too late, because…Kong is coming.

The Rocketeer fights his most terrifying enemy yet!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Stevens), 1:10 (J. Gonzo)

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: TEXAS

48 Pages • $7.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771403527800111

COVER A: MATT FRANK

"Everything is bigger in Texas."

Godzilla couldn't settle for one city in the Lone Star State, so it's going to trample over all of them. Hopefully those cowboys have a saddle big enough for the King of the Monsters…or else things are about to get ugly.

Join Godzilla and a cast of comic book creators from this great state on a whirlwind tour of Texas! Featuring four 10-page stories by comic book legends like Matt Frank (Mothra, Godzilla: Rulers of Earth) and more!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Lotfi), 1:25 (Lotfi Full Art), 1:50 (Frank Full Art)

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #11

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 82771403433201111

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

COVER A: HENDRY PRASETYA

The girl with the power of Biollante vs. the boy with the power of Godzilla!

The mysterious kaiju stampede has led G-Force to a strange farm in North Dakota…a farm currently overrun with sentient plants and a young woman controlling them. Speaking of control—Energy Godzilla has completely taken over Jacen's body!

Who will win as Jacen fights this Biollante-themed newcomer?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Ito), 1:15 (De Martinis Movie Homage Cover)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #87

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 82771401521808711

STORY: IASMIN OMAR ATA, EVAN STANLEY

ART: MIN HO KIM

COVER A: IASMIN OMAR ATA

Attack on the Master Emerald!

With all of the Chaos Emeralds in the world going missing, Sonic, Amy, and Tails travel to Angel Island to warn Knuckles that the Master Emerald is in danger. Although the four friends together are near-unstoppable, everything changes when Angel Island passes beneath a powerful storm, separating the team!

Trapped underground, Amy and Sonic find themselves facing eerily familiar opponents, while on the surface Knuckles and Tails are left to weather the raging storm. But the tempest isn't the only danger on the island—in the midst of the chaos and confusion, a shrouded figure has arrived with their own plans for the Master Emerald…

A new arc on the Road to 100 starts here!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Dobbins), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: THE IDW COLLECTION, VOL. 6

296 Pages • $59.99 • HC • MAY 2026

ISBN 9798887243900

Oversize hardcover editions of IDW's celebrated Sonic the Hedgehog comics, including the ongoing series, annuals, and miniseries, all presented in recommended reading order!

Race into these stories from across Sonic's world, from frightful foes to old ghosts to mismatched pairs!

Speaking of mismatched pairs, who is Surge, beyond Sonic's evil counterpart? These two speedsters just can't seem to stop fighting, all of which comes to a head in Central City!

Following a clash with Dr. Starline, an evolved Surge is free and wreaking destruction on all technology in her path—and only Sonic can stop her. The two must battle it out, but who will win? And will forces from the past come back to haunt them?

In another story of ghosts of the past, Sonic and Tails crash on the deserted Scrapnik Island and must battle their way past tech hardwired to destroy them. However, some of these robots are different…and more personal.

Dive into the fights, mayhem, and silliness of the Sonic the Hedgehog comic line! Collects issues #51–56 from volume 14 (Overpowered) of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, the 2022 Annual, Sonic the Hedgehog 2022 Free Comic Book Day, and the Scrapnik Island four-issue miniseries.

MONSTERS WE MAKE, VOL. 2

264 Pages • $11.99 • TPB • MAY 2026

ISBN 9798992171150

STORY: CORYXKENSHIN, COREY MIKELL

ART: ANDREW GONG

The Past Hunts Him. The Future Tests Him. VECTOR ONE Awaits.

Still haunted by the Leaker he killed, Jabari can't escape the shadows of his past. Now, he and Team Alpha are summoned to a high-level briefing with NEA's most ruthless force—the Enforcer Division known only as VECTOR ONE.

Within their ranks lurks the infamous HellHound, Wraith, a name whispered with equal parts fear and respect across New Edyn Academy.

What begins as a tactical meeting spirals into a shocking emergency training session—a trial by fire designed to push Jabari and Vector One beyond their breaking points. Friendships will be tested, rivalries ignited, and every weakness exposed in a clash that will reshape the balance of power at NEA forever.

Presented in a Deluxe Foiled Edition, this chapter is a true showcase piece for collectors and fans alike. And the story is only heating up—the adventure continues in Vol. 3, coming soon!

KINRYO ROCK – CODE AMRITA VOL. 2

224 Pages • $12.99 • TPB • MAY 2026

ISBN 9781962201384

STORY: BINGO MORIHASHI

ART: MANABU AKISHIGE

COVER A: MANABU AKISHIGE

SEX, DRUGS, ROCK AND ROLL…and VAMPIRES!

The Six Districts are about to be flooded with blood! Tokyo seems to be blooming on the outside, but there are dark beings lurking in the shadows.

Amane and Taiyo keep investigating the mysterious drug Amrita that makes vampires even more wild and bloodthirsty, and their path leads to tragedy. Meanwhile, Makoto allies herself with the suspicious ROV organization, which won't end well either! The bridge is packed with anticipation… and you'll want to be there for the chorus!

Rated Mature (MT).

VOL. 2 OF 3!

ZORRO #1

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 73238818464400111

STORY: HOWARD CHAYKIN

ART: JORGE FORNÉS

COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS

THE MASKED AVENGER ZORRO IS BACK IN AN ALL-NEW SERIES FROM COMICS LEGENDS HOWARD CHAYKIN (American Flagg!) AND JORGE FORNÉS (Batman)!

Don Diego de la Vega, known to the world at large as Zorro, is no stranger to facing down dangerous foes and risking his life to help the less fortunate. Now, he will face his biggest challenge yet as he goes up against the might of the Bonapartists armies!

Can Zorro overcome the odds and continue his quest for justice or will his story be cut short by the might of Napoleon? The first chapter of this three-part epic starts here!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Tomaselli), C (artist pending), D (artist pending), 1:15 (Ferreyra)

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER—RISEN #2

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2026

UPC 73238818204600811

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE

ART: ERIK TAMAYO

COVER A: POW RODRIX

CITY OF CHAOS!

The Harbinger Team faces their deadliest challenge yet—Risen City itself turns against them. With every citizen implanted with neural tech, thousands of super-powered men, women, and even children pursue the team, with danger closing in from all sides. Amid the chaos, Livewire's agoraphobia is triggered, and she becomes absorbed by Lifeline, the AI that runs Risen, forcing her into a desperate duel against the city's sprawling digital infrastructure just to survive.

Writer Fred Van Lente and artist Erik Tamayo deliver a heart-pounding chapter where the city itself becomes the battlefield, alliances are tested, and the Harbinger Team must fight not just enemies, but the very streets themselves.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sabbatini Tarot Card Variant), C (Pow Rodrix Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN—LEGACY OF LEROI #3

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 73238818124700911

STORY: AJ AMPADU

ART: SERGIO MONJES

COVER A: SANTIAGO CARUSO

SHADOWS OF THE PAST!

Jack Boniface finds himself trapped in the Umbra, where the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Dr. Mirage ventures into the perilous realm to locate him, while LeRoi attempts to infiltrate the Glass City—only to be stopped by a haunting encounter with the notorious Jack the Ripper, a chilling reminder that the most dangerous foes may be closer than he realizes.

Writer AJ Ampadu and artist Sergio Monjes deliver a tense, supernatural chapter of Shadowman, where dark secrets and relentless threats collide in a city haunted by shadows.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sabbatini Tarot Card Variant), C (Caruso Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR—THE PILGRIMAGE #1

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2026

UPC 73238818204600811

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: DIEGO GIRIBALDI

COVER A: SID KOTIAN

ONWARD TO THE SHINING CITY!

Aric and Shanhara emerged victorious from their deadly battle against Banelus End, but the PUNX were not so lucky. With their homes at THE DIVE destroyed beyond repair, the journey to find a new refuge begins as they embark on a fraught mission to find the Shining City. Will this voyage lay the Foundation for a bold new society or is it a Harbinger of the true end times?

Writer Steve Orlando (Spider-Man 2099) and artist Diego Giribaldi (RESURGENCE: FINALE) take Aric and his new allies on the Pilgrimage as the first year of Valiant Beyond accelerates towards its epic conclusion!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Sabbatini Tarot Card Variant), C (Kotian Full Art)

WE ARE PAN

184 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • JUNE 2026

ISBN 9781603095921

STORY BY ANDRE FRATTINO

ART BY YASMIN FLORES MONTAÑEZ

Four teens. One island. A revolution that will tear their world apart.

When Fidel Castro's Revolution erupts across Cuba, everything Antonia, Eugenio, Rosa, and Wilfredo thought they understood about their lives—about their families, their futures, even their identities—blows apart like fireworks over Havana Bay.

Suddenly… Dreamers become fugitives. Artists become targets. Crushes become enemies. And families must choose who gets to escape—and who must stay behind.

As the island transforms into a country under surveillance, the four of them face choices no teenager should ever have to make. Choices about who they are. Who they trust. And who they must say goodbye to…forever. What happens when your childhood ends not with a celebration…but a revolution?

Inspired by true stories behind Operation Pedro Pan, We Are Pan is a heart wrenching YA graphic novel about first love, last chances, and the courage it takes to leave everything behind.

With a Foreword by Alex Segura.

THE MARSH FELLOWS

150 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • MAY 2026

ISBN 9781603095891

BY ANNA-LAURA SULLIVAN

What lurks beyond the edge of the world?

After a nuclear war plunged the world into darkness, Slumber City emerged as humanity's last beacon of hope. This island utopia is a rainy, happy place, but grumpy orphan Urchin doesn't see what there is to smile about — especially after he's sent to live with elderly oddballs Marvin and Pearl! But there's more than meets the eye about these self-proclaimed "Marsh Fellows," and soon Urchin is pulled into their quest to unravel the mystery of the marsh surrounding their little town. Something sinister lurks outside Slumber City, and once the Marsh Fellows uncover it, they'll turn the whole world upside-down!

Beloved online cartoonist Anna-Laura Sullivan makes her graphic novel debut in this captivating adventure about a lovable crew of misfits with the courage to find the truth!

MAY 13 2026 ON-SALE DATE

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: TEXAS

A B *1:25 *1:50

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #87

A B *1:15

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #18

A B C D *1:25 *1:50 *1:75

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #7

A B *1:15

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #9—THE PILGRIMAGE #1

A B C

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES ADVENTURES COMPENDIUM, VOL. 2

MAY 20 2026 ON-SALE DATE

MONSTER HIGH: BOOMUDA TRIANGLE #4

A B

SEVEN WIVES #1

A B *1:15 *1:25

SMILE: FOR THE CAMERA #3

A B C *1:25

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #7

A B C FOIL *1:15

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #6

A B *1:25

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #8

A B C *1:10 *1:25

ZORRO #1

A B C D *1:15

30 DAYS OF NIGHT DELUXE EDITION: BOOK THREE

D4VE: IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

KINRYO ROCK – CODE AMRITA VOL. 2

THE MARSH FELLOWS

MAY 27 2026 ON-SALE DATE

A QUIET PLACE: STORM WARNING #3

A B *1:15

THE ROCKETEER: THE ISLAND #3

A B *1:10

STAR TREK: CELEBRATIONS 2026

A B C FOIL *1:15 *1:25

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY—LOST CONTACT #2

A B *1:25

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #37

A B C D FOIL *1:10

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN #9—LEGACY OF LEROI #3

A B C

MONSTERS WE MAKE, VOL. 2

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: THE IDW COLLECTION, VOL. 6

JUNE 03 2026 ON-SALE DATE

EVENT HORIZON: INFERNO #2

A B *1:15

THE EXORCISM AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE #3

A B

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #11

A B *1:15

TMNT: JOURNEYS #10

A B *1:10 FOIL

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER #8—RISEN #2

A B C

WE ARE PAN

