Beyondtopia Legends #1 from Fairsquare in November 2022 Solicits

Beyondtopia Legends sees the launch of the Mystic Universe from Faisquare Comics. From the mind of Indonesian visual artist Bryan Valenza, Beyondtopia Legends is a three-issue anthology series blending a variety of folklores, heroes and legends all reimagined for American and international audiences. Reuniting the Helm Greycastle team with Henry Barajas, the bi-monthly mini-series brings together the best artists from Indonesia and the world, including Sami Basri, Garrie Gastonny and more.

Beyondtopia Legends #1 out on the 2nd of November 2022, features five stories introducing new heroes

Bandits of Batavia features Black Bull, an immortal bandit fighting to retrieve stolen sacred artifacts. Ommatidion is set in a dystopian future where ghosts can be scientifically explained. It stars a team dealing with paranormal activities with pretty unusual methods… Prince of Apes depicts a world where an outbreak changed everything. After losing her boyfriend, Yuxi meets Hyang-Ji and his spirit companion, Prabhu, the Ape Prince, a supernatural being determined to save the world from the horrors it created. Witch Agent Galica: A case of missing children, terror everywhere: London seems to be demons' favorite playground. But Galica stands up and is determined to find who's behind all this. Peligrosa: Some would say: "What's up, Danger?" We say… ¿Qué pasa peligrosa?

And, boy, does the young LatinX vigilante IS dangerous. She patrols the streets, saving kids from both ICE and mobsters.

Bryan Valenza stated "I've had this whole universe in me for so long. All the pieces finally came together to create an amazing series: my Indonesian background, my personal and professional relationship with Henry, a group of fantastic artists and a publisher that understands our vision. After all these years, I almost have to pinch myself that Beyondtopia Legends has become a reality and it's only the beginning!"

Henry Barajas says "I can't tell you how excited I am to work with Bryan Valenza and his amazing crew of artists based in Indonesia. Some of the best of the best in the industry."

Fabrice Sapolsky, publisher of FairSquare Comics, "I've known Bryan and Henry for some time now. They're, obviously, both insanely talented. When Henry told me about this project, I immediately knew FairSquare Comics was the perfect home for it. We have so much in common. And ever since we've signed our agreement, we've been working closely with Bryan and Henry to bring their vision to stores. Beyondtopia Legends is an important project for FairSquare Comics as it takes our Direct Market program to the next level. I am beyond(topianly) thrilled for readers to experience this project that's unlike any other. We hope many comic book fans give in so we can expand the Mystic Universe beyond this first mini-series!"

Bryan Valenza and Henry Barajas will be in attendance at this year's New York Comic Con, tabling alongside the FairSquare Comics team in Artist Alley, where Beyondtopia Legends #1 will debut with an additional convention exclusive cover from Stephen Segovia and an extremely limited print run.

FairSquare Comics LLC was created in 2019 to develop, publish and distribute original comic books and graphic novels, mainly from immigrants, minorities, LGBTQIA+ and for everyone to enjoy. FairSquare Comics' mission is to give more exposure to diverse voices and more generally under-represented creators of the world; an objective emphasized in our company's mantra: "Comics from the rest of us".

BEYONDTOPIA LEGENDS #1 CVR A SEGOVIA

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

SEP221587

SEP221588 – BEYONDTOPIA LEGENDS #1 CVR B TAN – 12.99

SEP221589 – BEYONDTOPIA LEGENDS #1 CVR C DARBOE – 12.99

(W) Bryan Valenza, Henry Barajas (A) Sami Basri, Garrie Gastony, Kriswanto Why, Sweta Kartika, Afif Numbo, Aris Naka Abee (CA) Stephen Segovia, Bryan Valenza

When the past is the future. Where unknown myths and legends are discovered. Witness the birth of the Mystic Universe! here comes BEYONDTOPIA: LEGENDS

From the mind of Indonesian visual artist Bryan Valenza (Marvel, Image,…) BEYONDTOPIA: LEGENDS is an anthology series blending a variety of folklores, heroes and legends all reimagined for American and international audiences with a unique flavor.

Co-spearheaded by Award-Winning LatinX author Henry Barajas (HELM GREYCASTLE, LA VOZ DE M.A.Y.O.: TATA RAMBO, BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS), the bi-monthly series brings together the best artists from Indonesia and the world, including Sami Basri (HARLEY QUINN, GREEN LANTERN), Garrie Gastonny (ODYSSEY) and many more!

Featuring stunning exclusive covers from STEPHEN SEGOVIA, PHILIP TAN & KAREN S. DARBOE, BEYONDTOPIA: LEGENDS embodies the values of FairSquare Comics, bringing "Comics From the Rest of Us" to every comic book fan in the World!

It is presented in our square bound DELUXE FORMAT, similar to the CLASSIFIED hit collection.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 12.99