Cradle Of Filth in Opus Comics December 2023 Solicits

Opus Comics has a new Cradle Of Filth comic book launching in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, Her Ghost In The Fog.

They may be hiding the covers for now. But Opus Comics has a new Cradle Of Filth comic book launching in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, Her Ghost In The Fog, by Homero Rios and Raulo Caceres. As well as Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer 2099, a collection of Bill And Ted comics (no sign of the Princesses series though) and the new Nadia & The Nomobots, repurposed from Heavy Metal Magazine.

CRADLE OF FILTH HER GHOST IN FOG ONE SHOT CVR A CASAS

OPUS COMICS

OCT231073

(W) Homero Rios (A) Raulo Caceres (CA) Santi Casas

Return to the dark landscapes and hallowed halls that haunt the songs of CRADLE OF FILTH! In this brand new one-shot, a couple moves to the country, leaving their painful past life behind. But the village where they settle is plagued by strange deaths, and a local legend tells of a curse… Written by Homero Rios (Heavy Metal, Megadeth) and illustrated by Ra lo Cáceres (Crossed, Cinema Purgatorio), CRADLE OF FILTH: HER GHOST IN THE FOG is a folk horror tale for the ages.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

CRADLE OF FILTH HER GHOST IN FOG ONE SHOT CVR B CACERES

CRADLE OF FILTH HER GHOST IN FOG ONE SHOT CVR C BLANK

CRADLE OF FILTH HER GHOST IN FOG ONE SHOT CVR D 5 COPY INCV

CRADLE OF FILTH HER GHOST IN FOG ONE SHOT CVR E 10 COPY INCV

FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #4 (OF 4) CVR A BELANGER

OPUS COMICS

OCT231078

OCT231079 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #4 (OF 4) CVR B CASAS

OCT231080 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #4 (OF 4) CVR C MEDELLIN

OCT231081 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #4 (OF 4) CVR D 5 COPY INCV

OCT231082 – FRANK FRAZETTA DEATH DEALER 2099 #4 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INC

(W) Andy Belanger (A) Tatto Caballero, Tatto Caballero (CA) Andy Belanger

The legend of Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer continues… in 2099! Sword and sorcery meet cybernetics and supercomputers!! Join Andy Belanger (Black Cross, Megadeth) and Tatto Caballero (The Incal, Megadeth) as they explore the next chapter in the saga of the cursed horned helmet, bestowed upon a new warrior in a dark, unforgiving future.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

BILL & TED HOLI DAZE TP

OPUS COMICS

OCT231083

(W) Erik Burnham, Josh Trujillo, John Barber (A) Federica Manfredi, Juan Samu, Butch K. Mapa, Joana Lafuente, Valentina Pinto (A / CA) Garrie Gastonny

A Bill & Ted tale for every occasion! Join the dynamic duo as they brush hands with Death, get down for Dia De Los Muertos, and have their rockin' Christmas Eve celebration interrupted by Ghost Rufus, Charles-DIckens-style. Collects Bill & Ted Present: Death, Bill & Ted's Day of the Dead, and Bill & Ted's Excellent Holiday Special.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

NADIA NOMOBOTS #2 CVR A TUMBURUS

OPUS COMICS

OCT231084

OCT231085 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #2 CVR B DANIEL

OCT231086 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #2 CVR C TBD

OCT231087 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #2 CVR D 5 COPY INCV TUMBURUS UNBRANDED

OCT231088 – NADIA NOMOBOTS #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DANIEL UNBRANDED

(W) Diego Agrimbau (A / CA) Juan Manuel Tumburnr?s

In Sileo City, emotions are literally sold in the streets. Humankind toils for the coldly sentient robot community, called "Nomobots", producing Emopills designed to satisfy the automata's craving for sensations. Jimmy, a Nomobot, rescues Nadia, a female human, from an Emopill factory. Soon Jimmy finds out that humans are much more than the total sums of their emotions. An intriguing cyberpunk tale of social complexities, moral dilemmas, and plot twists!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

