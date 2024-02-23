Crocodile Black & Armory Wars Ending in Boom Studios May 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: Armory Wars, Crocodile Black, May 2024, Philip Kennedy Johnson, Somnath Pal

Philip Kennedy Johnson & Somnath Pal's Crocodile Black #1 Begins in Boom Studios' May 2024 Solicits... As Armory Wars Ends

Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert and Guillaume Martinez return to Armory Wars for Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World For Tomorrow, the conclusion of the Armory Wars Saga in Boom Studios' May 2024 solicits and solicitations. While Philip Kennedy Johnson and Somnath Pal launch their crime thriller Crocodile Black. And Something Is Killing The Children goes back to earlier tales of Erica Slaughter before she became the hunter she is now…

CROCODILE BLACK #1 (OF 5) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240019

MAR240020 – CROCODILE BLACK #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV SORRENTINO (MR)

MAR240021 – CROCODILE BLACK #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

MAR240022 – CROCODILE BLACK #1 (OF 5) CVR D UNLOCKABLE WARD (MR)

(W) Philip Kennedy Johnson (A) Somnath Pal (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

What makes someone turn to crime-especially in a modern, pandemic-riddled dystopia?

Danny, a seemingly mundane young man lost in escapism, with a spiraling lack of control over his life, witnesses something during a delivery job that will change him forever, turning things as dark as the black, crocodile skin boots that he can't take his eyes off of…

In this criminal thriller from Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics) and rising star artist Somnath Pal (Brigands), the morally gray turns to cold-blooded murder.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

AMORY WARS NO WORLD FOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240010

MAR240011 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD FOR TMRRW #1 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

MAR240012 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD FOR TMRRW #1 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

MAR240013 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD FOR TMRRW #1 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV

MAR240014 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD FOR TMRRW #1 (OF 12) CVR E 40 COPY INCV

MAR240015 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD FOR TMRRW #1 (OF 12) CVR F UNLOCKABLE (M

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

Long time comics creator and Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez makes a triumphant return to conclude the fan-favorite Amory Wars, where death is only the beginning.

Claudio Kilgannon was thought dead by The Red Army, but a rising suspicion sends them on a trail to discover his fate.

If Claudio is in fact alive, he'll be in dire straits amidst the mystery and mayhem that's yet to unfold…

Sanchez teams with co-writer Chondra Echert and artist Guillaume Martinez for this epic maxi-series that acts as a companion story to the Coheed and Cambria album of the same name and is sure to appeal to readers of Descender and Saga!

In Shops: May 08, 2024

BRIAR #5 (OF 8) CVR A LINS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240025

MAR240026 – BRIAR #5 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV FRISON

MAR240027 – BRIAR #5 (OF 8) CVR C 20 COPY INCV MOON

MAR240028 – BRIAR #5 (OF 8) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR

MAR240029 – BRIAR #5 (OF 8) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LINS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Alex Lins

In the wake of slaying Deadcrawl, Grendrid's henchman, Briar and her companions have become quite the band of bounty hunters, with a reputation for murder and mayhem that belies their chivalrous intentions.

But overzealous local authorities are not the only foes Briar will face, as Spider hatches a plan that will get them closer than ever to Briar's malevolent fairy godmother-to the castle of Grendrid herself!

Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire, Thanos) is joined by rising-star Alex Lins (Hellcat, Crypt of Shadows), continuing this reimagined, unforgettable dark fantasy adventure.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240031

MAR240032 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR B FRISON

MAR240033 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR C 5 YEAR FOIL STAM

MAR240034 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

MAR240035 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

MAR240036 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

MAR240037 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #37 CVR G UNLOCKABLE

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Years before the foundational Archer's Peak Saga, this standalone story continues the formative look at Erica Slaughter's early days before she became the hunter she is now!

When encountering a species of monster she's unfamiliar with killing, what lessons will this young hunter learn as she faces a foe that could finally outwit her?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN CROP TOP SM

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240038

Celebrate 5 years of Erica Slaughter's journey with official Something is Killing the Children apparel.

BOOM! Studios' first-ever, premium crop top style shirt features the iconic Order of St. George symbol, and is available in SM-XXL.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN CROP TOP M

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN CROP TOP L

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN CROP TOP XL

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN CROP TOP XXL

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240043

MAR240044 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR B DELL EDERA

MAR240045 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR C SPOT UV VAR FUSO

MAR240046 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA

MAR240047 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR E 15 COPY INCV MURAKAMI

MAR240048 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MURAKAMI

MAR240049 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #23 CVR G UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Nimit Malavia

As the BUTCHER'S WAR continues into its third chapter, a troubled hunter broods in shame and defeat, but revenge isn't something that only Jace can lay claim to.

However, after Jace left so many of the House of Slaughter's ranks dead, he isn't the only threat, as opportunists arise among those who pursue him in New Orleans…

In Shops: May 08, 2024

GRIM #17 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240050

MAR240051 – GRIM #17 CVR B PATRIDGE

MAR240052 – GRIM #17 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE

MAR240053 – GRIM #17 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORBES

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

As the new story arc continues to shake up the afterlife, Jess and her crew of Reapers fight an all-out war against Annabel, who cannot be allowed to continue causing chaos.

Jessica Harrow has no other options but to raise an army, but it may be too late as Annabel's powers grow even stronger, and The End could decide to make an appearance at any time…

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #15 (OF 15) CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240054

MAR240055 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #15 (OF 15) CVR B VAR CORON

MAR240056 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #15 (OF 15) CVR C 5 COPY IN

MAR240057 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #15 (OF 15) CVR D 10 COPY I

MAR240058 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #15 (OF 15) CVR E 15 COPY I

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Nick Dragotta, Leila del Duca, Alexandre Tefengki (CA) Ariel Olivetti

As their showdown with the apocalypse-hungry Ravagers unfolds, even Maceo and Mezzy do succeed, what will remain for them in such a desolate world after losing so many loved ones… and each other?

While merely surviving alone is possible, the question will always remain-will they ever see each other again, or remain at a distance?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240059

MAR240060 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR B DARK GRID BARENDS (C

MAR240061 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C

MAR240062 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS

MAR240063 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CLARKE

MAR240064 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR F 25 COPY INCV

MAR240065 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #120 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MONTES (C

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Valeria Favoccia (CA) Taurin Clarke

In this close look at The Solar Rangers featuring acclaimed artist Valeria Favoccia (Stranger Things: Afterschool Adventures), the spreading infection of the Morphin Grid threatens their world in the distant reaches of space.

In a call that feels nearly impossible to make, their leader, the Purple Solar Ranger, must take drastic steps to keep them safe.

However, some unexpected visitors will complicate things…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #4 (OF 4) CVR A MONT

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240066

MAR240067 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #4 (OF 4) CVR B NAKA

MAR240068 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 C

MAR240069 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 C

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon (CA) Goni Montes

With the Green Dragon Power Coin in the hands of someone's identity that will shock the rest of the Power Rangers, a fateful battle on the moon commences!

But as climactic events unfold, who will remain to carry on the legacy of the Mighty Morphin Powers Rangers? Will the world still need them?

In Shops: May 08, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED POWER TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT239116

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna, Francesco Mortarino, Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Miguel Mercado

The new Mighty Morphin team is on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation-one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes! But even if the Mighty Morphin team can find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon's past!

Meanwhile, only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers- Jason, Trini, and Zack-can hope to defeat a new cosmic threat, but their secret weapon is…the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

But will Drakkon be their ally…or the one who dooms them all?

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), rising star artist Marco Renna, and Francesco Mortarino (Cult of Carnage) deliver the UNLIMITED POWER via this epic collection of both intertwining series that changes the Power Rangers universe forever!

Collects Mighty Morphin #1-6, Power Rangers #1-6.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

RANGER ACADEMY #7 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240071

MAR240072 – RANGER ACADEMY #7 CVR B CHARACTER VAR MI-GYEONG

MAR240073 – RANGER ACADEMY #7 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

MAR240074 – RANGER ACADEMY #7 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BOREA

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

A grim discovery reveals information about the last Green Ranger at the Academy, and it's too close to home for Sage to let go of her obsession!

As the threat of Dark Specter approaches Ranger Academy, Sage will have to believe in herself and claim the power that's hers if she's going to protect her loved ones…

In Shops: May 01, 2024

BLOW AWAY #2 (OF 5) CVR A WU

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240080

MAR240081 – BLOW AWAY #2 (OF 5) CVR B BOSS

MAR240082 – BLOW AWAY #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WU

MAR240083 – BLOW AWAY #2 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV HUTCHISON

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Annie Wu

While Brynne is absolutely convinced of the murder she witnessed, the local authorities are only helpful in adding to her growing paranoia.

It's only a matter of time before the recovered frozen camera thaws, however, and the missing clues melt away the next layer to the mystery…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

UNCANNY VALLEY #2 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240084

MAR240085 – UNCANNY VALLEY #2 (OF 6) CVR B CORONA

MAR240086 – UNCANNY VALLEY #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

MAR240087 – UNCANNY VALLEY #2 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLAVIANO

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

As the mystery of Oliver's origins continues to unfold, the literal cartoonish realism of his existence has to somehow be connected to his mother's origins in Burbank, California.

And with his uncanny powers setting him apart from the other kids, what will Oliver do to make his own way in the world?

Especially considering that there are sinister forces at play, watching from the other end of a portal…

In Shops: May 15, 2024

MANS BEST #3 (OF 5) CVR A LONERGAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240088

MAR240089 – MANS BEST #3 (OF 5) CVR B HARRISON

MAR240090 – MANS BEST #3 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU

MAR240091 – MANS BEST #3 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR

MAR240092 – MANS BEST #3 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LONERGAN

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

In the middle chapter of the epic space adventure featuring 3 animal best friends on a quest to save the earth, the splendor of the planet does little to comfort Athos as they feel at fault for the recent tragedy in the midst of searching for their missing comrade.

And as they enter a new psychic realm and literally form a much deeper connection than before, what challenges and new discoveries lie ahead as they continue their desperate mission?

In Shops: May 22, 2024

DISPLACED #4 (OF 5) CVR A CASALANGUIDA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240093

MAR240094 – DISPLACED #4 (OF 5) CVR B SHALVEY

MAR240095 – DISPLACED #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CASALANGUIDA

MAR240096 – DISPLACED #4 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV BURNETT

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

In the penultimate issue, the survivors are in their most desperate situation yet, exposed to the elements with nowhere left to go.

In the midst of a grim realization between two survivors seeking hope elsewhere, one of their own is getting sick, and the inevitable is to be expected.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

PINE AND MERRIMAC #5 (OF 5) CVR A GALAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240097

MAR240098 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #5 (OF 5) CVR B HOWELL

MAR240099 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GALAN

MAR240100 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #5 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV REIS

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Fran Galan

After Parker and Linnea finally discover the inner workings of what was once thought to be a seemingly quiet town, Linnea faces a soul-shattering heartbreak.

Are these their final days on the corner of Pine & Merrimac, or will Linnea take advantage of an unexpectedly sinister opportunity?

In Shops: May 29, 2024

GHOSTLORE #10 CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240104

MAR240105 – GHOSTLORE #10 CVR B CANTIRINO

MAR240106 – GHOSTLORE #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CANTIRINO

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

Lucas and Harmony may be reunited, but things are acutely strained between them, as Harmony interferes in a way Lucas can't tolerate.

In the midst of a growing apocalyptic panic among the populace, Lucas and Harmony are far from alone as they encounter yet another group of living people that aren't quite what they seem…

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #3 (OF 8) CVR A SWANLAND

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240108

MAR240109 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #3 (OF 8) CVR B FISH

MAR240110 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #3 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND

MAR240111 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #3 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLORENTINO

MAR240112 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #3 (OF 8) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

MAR240113 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #3 (OF 8) CVR F UNLOCKABLE LINDSAY

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Raymond Swanland

Renowned authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson and acclaimed artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers Universe) continue the third and final prequel to the widely celebrated Dune!

The balance of power continues to shift surrounding what was once the most powerful house in the universe, including the Bene Gesserit plot concerning a fateful pregnancy, and the stage being set for further conflict on Ix.

In addition to rising tension among the Fremen seeking justice and a harrowing assassination attempt against the imperial family, it will soon become clear that any threat to power does not go unpunished…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #12 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240114

MAR240115 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #12 (OF 12) CVR B MARTIN

MAR240116 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #12 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON

MAR240117 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #12 (OF 12) CVR D 15 COPY INCV WARD

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

In the FINAL ISSUE of the bestselling science fiction series filling in the missing years in the aftermath of the hit TV show, featuring writer Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, The Losers) and artist Francesco Pisa (Heavy Metal), all out war reaches its apex.

The crew of the Rocinante have their hands full as the fate of the Dragon Teeth, and Laconians, and the OPA Navy are uncertain…

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MAGIC HC DLX ED BOOK 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240120

(W) Jed MacKay, Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo, French Carlomagno, Jacques Salomon, Mariano Taibo, Kath Lobo, Jorge Coelho, Roberta Ingranata, Michael Shelfer (CA) Fabi Marques (A / CA) Ig Guara

Based on the lore of the iconic card game: across the vast Multiverse, only Planeswalkers, those gifted with a "spark," can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms. Three Planeswalkers from rival guilds in the city world of Ravnica-Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya-band together to investigate a cult that worships the ancient being Marit Lage. To prevent Lage's influence from driving every world to madness and death, many Planeswalkers must fight together, but only one will make the ultimate sacrifice!

Included within are the main series by writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Avengers), and artist Ig Guara (Silk), as well as tie-ins by writer Mairghread Scott (Batgirl, Dragon Age: Absolution,Transformers) and artists French Carlomagno and Fabiana Mascolo.

Collects Magic #1-12, Magic: Master of Metal #1, and Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE ED #2 (OF 3) CVR A BUSCEMA & T

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240121

MAR240122 – JIM HENSONS LABYRINTH ARCHIVE ED #2 (OF 3) CVR B PUEBLA

(W) Sid Jacobson (A / CA) John Buscema, Romeo Tanghal

Continuing the 3-issue adaptation of the cult classic movie Labyrinth, out of print since the original Marvel run, Sarah manages to reunite with old friends, and even make new ones, despite their odd and fearsome temperaments!

But the Goblin King isn't going to make rescuing Toby easy, and Sarah will certainly need all the help she can get from her whimsical companions.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #3 (OF 5) CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR240123

MAR240124 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #3 (OF 5) CVR B THE MAD

MAR240125 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

MAR240126 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #3 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FRANY

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

Mid-series mayhem unfolds as the team faces not just their own challenges with cooperation, but a brand new goalie… one more outrageous than they ever expected.

Team building is what they need, but what exactly does Coach Blood have in mind? Will his… quite frankly, unhinged methods bring the results they've been looking for?

In Shops: May 15, 2024

