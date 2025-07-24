Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: crossgen, mystic

CrossGen's Mystic To Appear In Marvel's Secret Wars Battleworld

CrossGen's Mystic is to appear in the upcoming Marvel Comics Secret Wars spinoff series, Battleworld

Article Summary CrossGen's Mystic enters the Marvel Multiverse in the new Secret Wars: Battleworld comic event.

Battleworld series launches in September, featuring heroes from across Marvel's many realities.

Issue #2 spotlights Mystic with a special variant cover by original CrossGen artist Greg Land.

Disney and Marvel continue reviving CrossGen classics, including Mystic and Sigil omnibuses.

The new Marvel Comics series Battleworld, launching in September from Christos Gage and Marcus To, is a five-part series that returns to the Secret Wars' Battleworld, a planet made up of Earths from many different realities. Covers to the first issue included The Maestro, the Spider-Verse, Star Brand from the New Universe, and more. But the new Marvel October 2025 solicits and solicitations suggest there is to be a Crossgen Universe representation in the second issue, with an as-yet-unreleased Mystic cover by CrossGen artist Greg Land. The main cover by Leinil Francis Yu has her on the left.

BATTLEWORLD #2 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FIVE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • MYSTIC VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CRASH COURSE!

• Universes COLLIDE as a fractured team of heroes must survive long enough to keep their worlds from destruction.

• But do these heroes have what it takes? And who's really behind all of this?

• PLUS: Is that the CROSSGEN Universe?! You'll need to see it to believe it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CrossGen Comics was a Florida comic book publisher and entertainment company that operated from 1998 to 2004, founded by the late Marc Alessi, and which gathered many comic book greats in and around their offices in Tampe to create a shared continuity universe of storytelling. Eventually they went bankrupt, and the company's assets were acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2004, ostensibly for the rights to Abadazad, and designated to Disney Publishing Worldwide. In July 2010, Disney re-established the brand through Marvel Comics, with Ruse, Sigil and Mystic in 2011, and Route 666 and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang were announced for 2012 but were never published. In 2022, Marvel published CrossGen Tales #1, a trade paperback collection that contains the reprinted original first issues of Mystic, Sigil, Ruse, and Soujourn. An omnibus collection of the original Sigil series was released in 2023 and in 2024, the Mystic Omnibus was released, as every issue of Mystic appeared within the Marvel Unlimited app with the Marvel logo where the CrossGen logo used to be. And now, Mystic is appearing in the Marvel Multiverse.

BATTLEWORLD #1 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) • COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW*

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

STAR BRAND VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

RETRO HALLOWEEN MASK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BATTLEWORLD FROM SECRET WARS RETURNS!

"SLAY YOUR ENEMIES, PROVE YOUR WORTH AND ALL YOU DESIRE SHALL BE YOURS IN THE WORLD TO COME!"

• Heroes from across the Multiverse are thrown together on a patchwork world to engage in their own Secret Wars for the survival of their timelines!

• Who or what has created this Battleworld, and for what nefarious purpose?

• Enter Maestro. Is he friend, or foe?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

* This wraparound variant cover connects with issues #2-5 (issue #1 is a wraparound cover and #2-5, are single covers)

