The Full Marvel Comics October 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

As San Diego Comic-Con swirls around us, Marvel drops October 2025 solicits with the Age Of Revolution, Fantastic Four/Gargoyles and more

Article Summary Full October 2025 Marvel Comics solicits revealed, including new X-Men: Age of Revelation event

Major debuts and returns: Fantastic Four/Gargoyles, Deadpool/Batman, Spider-Man: Noir, and Crossgen

Milestone issues and specials: Venom #250, Amazing Spider-Man: Torn, White Tiger: Reborn, and more

Massive lineup of new series, facsimile editions, omnibuses, collections, and Star Wars crossovers

As San Diego Comic-Con swirls around us, Marvel Comics has dropped their October 2025 solicits and solicitations with the Age Of Revolution, Spider-Noir, Fantastic Four/Gargoyles, Return To Planet Hulk, White Tiger, Amazing Spider-Man Torn, Venom #250, Spirits Of Violence, Marvel Black, White, Blood & Guts Imperial War Guardians, Marvel Knights Punisher, and an update on Deadpool/Batman and… the return of Crossgen to Secret Wars? I was not expecting that one.

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

Jed MacKay (W) • Ryan Stegman (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • REVELATION VARIANT BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

THE HEIR RISES – THE RESISTANCE IGNITES!

X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING X-MEN #1

Jed MacKay (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

REVELATION VARIANT BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY GERMAN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation's chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #1

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C)

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE GAME OF POWER COMMENCES!

X YEARS LATER, after the assassination of one of his prized Choristers, Revelation welcomes a new mutant to his capital city of Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers, not the least of which are her rival Choristers – and Fabian Cortez will allow no one to challenge him for Revelation's favor. But this new mutant has a secret ally – the Ghost of Philadelphia!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #1

Gail Simone (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD!

X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying PENUMBRA. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1

EVE L. EWING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A/C)

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

REVELATION VARIANT BY MARCUS TO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

UNITED BY WAR!

X YEARS LATER, like the fallen and reassembled United States, the new team of MS. MARVEL, BRONZE, MELEE and RIFT rises! They have seized control of the Mississippi River waters that divide mutantkind from the rest of humanity. Feared and powerful, their guerrilla tactics keep them in control – until a high-stakes mission to extract a valuable asset threatens to tear them apart. Can they hold together when everything's on the line?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE LAST WOLVERINE #1

Saladin Ahmed (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by Martín Cóccolo

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN • VARIANT COVER BY Puppeteer Lee

WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE?

X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan's last student. But what happened to LOGAN? A secret from Wolverine's past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor's legacy…unless a dire threat burns it all down first!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1

Erica Schultz (W) • Valentina Pinti (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH!

X YEARS LATER, she's taken the name of once-bitter enemy SABRETOOTH – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE STORM #1

Murewa Ayodele (W) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

REVELATION VARIANT BY STEFANO CASELLI • VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KILL THE GODDESS, SAVE THE WORLD!

X YEARS LATER, with Earth's gods gone, only ORORO MUNROE, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as STORM threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNDEADPOOL #1

Tim Seeley (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

THE MERC WITH THE MUTATED MOUTH…HUNGERS!

X YEARS LATER, and the virus ravaging the REVELATION TERRITORIES has finally made WADE WILSON into what he always wanted to be – a mutant! But not like this – NOT LIKE THIS! Deadpool's healing factor is on overdrive, his mind a passenger in a body that hungers…and cannot be sated, unless he devours the life force of mutants! His next targets are the new blood known as FEARLESS, MAGNI, KID MAN-THING and FANTASTICA. It's Deadpool like you've never seen him!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

BINARY #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A/) • Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TALAVERA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER!

X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, BINARY returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-VENGERS #1

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST…HATED AND FEARED!

X YEARS LATER, Earth still needs the Avengers…but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Dani Moonstar leads a new team of Avengers (Hawkeye, Vision, Water Widow, Shang-Chi, Variable Man and Cannonball) to protect the planet! But can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SINISTER'S SIX #1

DAVID MARQUEZ (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID Baldeón

A SINISTER HEIST!

X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister's misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there's nothing left to lose?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

OMEGA KIDS #1

TONY FLEECS (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY DAVID Baldeón

KID OMEGA'S ALL GROWN UP!

X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network. But when a conspiracy threatens the mutant utopia, Quire and his psychic students will have to distinguish friend from foe. Has Quentin got what it takes to carry the dream forward, or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CLOAK OR DAGGER #1

JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

GHOSTED!

X YEARS LATER, and Tandy and Tyrone have tied the knot – but their bond has come with a terrible cost. Now they can no longer exist on the same plane at the same time. Reunited at last, the fan-favorite characters from the hit Marvel Rivals face a love story warped by power and fate.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #1

JOE KELLY (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

UNFRIENDLY AND UNSTABLE!

X YEARS LATER, the X-Virus decimated New York – but Spider-Man won't stop fighting. In a desperate gamble, Peter Parker doses himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. Survival comes at a cost. While this may not kill Peter Parker, it sure messes him up. This is the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever – and he's not alone.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

IRON AND FROST #1

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

COLD AS FROST, HARD AS IRON!

X YEARS LATER, after 3K's devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. Secrets hide in the ruins of New York. The HELLFIRE CLUB has a dangerous new leader.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LONGSHOTS #1*

GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A)

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON • REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE!

X YEARS LATER, and Mojo's got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can't. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it's fame or fatality in the wildest X-book of the year!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

*Void where prohibited, no purchase necessary, unless you plan on missing out on one of the craziest comic book series you'll ever read in this lifetime!

WORLD OF REVELATION #1

RYAN NORTH, AL EWING AND MORE (W) • TBA (A) • COVER BY TBA

PROMO ART VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

REVELATION VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE!

X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir's new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

FANTASTIC FOUR/GARGOYLES #1

Greg Weisman (W) • ENID BALÁM (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY UNITES WITH THE

MANHATTAN CLAN IN THIS EXCITING CROSSOVER!

• GARGOYLES creator and acclaimed Marvel writer Greg Weisman brings the Gargoyles to the Baxter Building alongside star artist Enid Balám!

• Danger strikes when the super villain Diablo learns stone gargoyles may hold the secret to eternal life…but the Gargoyles aren't about to let him leech the blood of his own! Fortunately, they've got the help of expert Diablo-bashers – the Fantastic Four!

• Plus: Tony Stark and David Xanatos compare facial hair, Marvel's own Gargoyle, Isaac Christians, bonds with his new kin, and more! You won't want to miss this collision of beloved universes!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

RETURN TO PLANET HULK #1

GREG PAK (W) • CARLO PAGULAYAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GAMMA-IRRADATED GLADITORIAL ACTION ON PLANET HULK!

ALL-NEW STORY! Green blood will flow and sparks will fly! After escaping the RED KING'S deadly arena, HULK faces ferocious monsters and smashes his way through malicious machines and wild robotic terrors in one of his most important battles of survival on the war-torn planet of SAKAAR! Two possible destinies are at stake! The SAKAARSON, savior of the planet, or the WORLDBREAKER, the legendary destroyer! Will his rage only fuel the chaos of this alien world? Trust us, you're not going to want to miss out as superstar writer Greg Pak returns to his seminal run in this epic, gripping tale!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 – UPDATED!

ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE (W)

GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON & MORE (A)

COVER BY GREG CAPULLO • Sketch Variant Cover by Greg Capullo

Wraparound Variant Cover by Greg Capullo

Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau • Virgin Variant Cover by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

Variant Cover by Frank Miller • Variant Cover by Marco Checchetto

Variant Cover by Terry Dodson • Variant Cover by Gurihiru

Variant Cover by Daniel Warren Johnson • Variant Cover by Pepe Larraz

Variant Cover by Steve McNiven • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Variant Cover by Esad Ribic • Homage Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

Homage Variant Cover by Russell Dauterman • Variant Cover by J. Scott Campbell

Variant Cover by Skottie Young • Foil Variant Cover by Mark Bagley

Logo/Insignia Mashup Variant Cover Also Available • Red Blank Variant Cover Also Available

DEADPOOL & BATMAN by ZEB WELLS & GREG CAPULLO!

DAREDEVIL & GREEN ARROW by KEVIN SMITH & ADAM KUBERT!

CAPTAIN AMERICA & WONDER WOMAN by CHIP ZDARSKY & TERRY DODSON!

JEFF THE LAND SHARK & KRYPTO by Kelly Thompson & GURIHIRU!

• The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades!

• WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him?

• PLUS as-yet-unrevealed backup stories further shaking the Marvel and DC Universes!

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

WHITE TIGER: REBORN #1

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER & CYNTHIA PELAYO (W) • MOISES HIDALGO & MORE! (A)

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY GORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

THE RETURN OF THE WHITE TIGER!

Ava Ayala is the current wielder of the powers of the White Tiger, bearing the amulet of power that imbue its host with a connection to mystical power and martial arts prowess. As Ava returns to her old stomping grounds to protect the innocent, she becomes embroiled in a mystery that forces her to confront her family's murder and convoluted history linking them to the White Tiger mantle as Ava is brought face-to-face with – Hector Ayala, her dead brother and the original White Tiger?! In this special, celebrating Hispanic and Latin America Heritage Month, superstar writer Daniel José Older uncovers never-before-seen moments of the White Tiger's history and propels Ava into a new era as she reforges her link to the Tiger God and makes the mantle her own in this gripping tale! Plus, don't miss out the Marvel debut of Bram Stroker award winner, Cynthia Pelayo, in this action-packed special celebrating the legacy of American Comic's first Latin Hero!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1 (OF 5)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ • VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • NEW VILLAIN VARIANT COVER BY PERE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

One of the most important Spider-Man writers returns to the webbed wonder! That's right, J. Michael Straczynski is back, but this time, he's digging into a very different part of Spidey history! Jump back with us to Peter's college days at EMPIRE STATE UNIVERSITY with Gwen, Harry, MJ and Flash! But not everything is rosy and happy as a new evil rears its head in a way that's sure to impact Peter's future!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

VENOM #250

AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE (W)

TERRY DODSON, CARLOS GOMEZ, TODD NAUCK & MORE (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE RETURN OF KNULL!

Venom and Mary Jane Watson are stuck with each other – and life just isn't letting up. But at least things can't get worse…can they? While the hits keep coming on Earth, the Cult of the Void gathers in the depths of space – and only one Skrull soldier knows their terrible secret. Knull has returned…and nowhere in the galaxy is safe. Join us as Venom celebtates its legacy 250th!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Spider-Man: Noir #1 (OF 5)

ERIK LARSEN (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by SIMONE DE MEO

Variant Cover by ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA SORRENTINO

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Brush up on the coolest Spider-Man before he hits the small screen! Spidey legend ERIK LARSEN puts on his writing hat to reinvent this Spider-Man like he did the original with rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO. It's the 1930s and Peter Parker is a private detective by day, vigilante Spider-Man by night. Things were going well until a certain dame walked into his office to ask Peter to solve the case of her father's murder. The dame's name? GWEN STACY! This case may not only break George Stacy's police department, but Spider-Man himself!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1 (OF 5)

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "KUNKKA" Lim

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

KIMONO VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes,

Kushala, Fantasma, Hellverine and more!

Ghost Riders unite! When a strange group of new villains set their sinister plan in motion, Ghost Riders past, present and future must combine forces to save the world. But just who is the Spirit of Violence, and what horrors do they bring from Johnny Blaze's and Danny Ketch's pasts? Forget everything you thought you knew about Ghost Rider! The most climactic ride in history starts here!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$4.99

IMPERIAL WAR: IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

DAN ABNETT & JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPINNING STRAIGHT OUT OF THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL!

As the events of IMPERIAL explode in fatal fashion, the SUPER-SKRULL finds himself at the center of a seditious scheme with consequences that will be felt by the entire cosmos! But he's not the only superpower looking for answers – an unlikely team is on the hunt to avert disaster before galactic order is lost for good!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMPERIAL #4 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • IBAN COELLO & FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • 4-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

Part FOUR of a four-part Marvel cosmic event!

WAR!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • DAN PANOSIAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

THE WORLD TO COME EXPANDS!

One of the other pillars of MARVEL KNIGHTS enters the fray with THE PUNISHER! How did Frank get from the killer of killers you know to the man you met in THE WORLD TO COME?! Marvel Knights co-founder Jimmy Palmiotti and artist extraordinaire Dan Panosian treat you to one of the most savage comics ever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #1 (OF 4)

G. Willow Wilson, Al Ewing & Chris Condon (W)

Devmalya Pramanik, Kev Walker & More! (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK BRUNNER

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

FACE FRONT, HORROR FANS!

It's October! You know what that means…it's the season for ghouls, goblins and other horrifying haunts – and unfortunately for your favorite heroes and villains (but frightfully fortunate for you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom), the Marvel U is far from immune to the effects of this time of year!

• FIRST! The terrifyingly talented creative team of AL EWING & KEV WALKER brings you a blood-curdling story starring BLADE!

• THEN! We're not done with BLADE yet, as industry powerhouse G. WILLOW WILSON and your new favorite artist DEVMALYA PRAMANIK have their own daring vision of the daywalker!

• BUT WAIT! Because you simply cannot afford to miss the final scintillating story in this issue, starring IRON MAN from breakout star CHRIS CONDON! What? You thought we were going to let the horror characters of the Marvel U have all the fun? WELL, YOU WERE WRONG!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

UNDEAD IRON FIST #2 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A) • COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

DANCE WITH THE DEVIL!

• The race to RAND TOWER continues as Danny Rand encounters one of his oldest allies: DAREDEVIL!

• But is he here to help Danny on his mission? Or stand in his way?

• Danny's time is running out fast…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BATTLEWORLD #2 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FIVE-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • MYSTIC VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CRASH COURSE!

• Universes COLLIDE as a fractured team of heroes must survive long enough to keep their worlds from destruction.

• But do these heroes have what it takes? And who's really behind all of this?

• PLUS: Is that the CROSSGEN Universe?! You'll need to see it to believe it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM WARREN • VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

SECRET ZOMBIE WARS?!

It's been years since this world entered the Age of Undead Marvels when the first family came back hungry…and the surviving heroes find themselves dace with a new challenge – one from BEYOND! Whisked away to fight a Secret War against their shambling super-foes, this dark alternate history continues to unspool its bloody tale!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER: RED BAND #2 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL'MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

LOCK AND LOAD!

The Punisher is back and as dangerous and lethal as ever! But who or what has reignited Frank Castle's one-man, all-out war on crime?! And just how long until they come to regret their decision to pluck Frank Castle off Weirdworld for use as the perfect killing machine?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

SPIDER-MAN '94 #2 (of 5)

J.M. DeMatteis (W) • JIM Towe (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

THE MARK OF KAINE!

• After his first altercation with KAINE, Spider-Man is left with many unanswered questions.

• Where did Kaine come from, and what are his connections to the dreaded MORLUN?

• Brace yourselves and expect the unexpected as the lore of the hit animated series continues to expand in new and exciting ways!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS #31

JED MACKAY (W) • Javier Pina (A) • COVER BY CAFU

IRON MAN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

IRON MAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

THE INEVITABLITY OF KANG!

• As the AVENGERS dive deep into the depth of ruin, KANG's real battle with MYRDDIN becomes clear.

• Witness the birth of a villain UNMATCHED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RUNAWAYS #5 (OF 5)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

REUNITED RUNAWAYS…FOR NOW?

Will Alex and the Runaways be able to put aside their differences and make peace in the face of DOOM? Will Karolina have a change of heart about the Staff of One when the chips are down? Will Chase be able to look past his anger at Gert? AND WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR THE RUNAWAYS? All this and more in the heartbreaking finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED HULK #9

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A)

Cover by Geoff Shaw

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

Mission: Latveria!

Thunderbolt Ross is a fugitive in his own country, but he still has secret allies inside the government. When he calls in a favor, he gets the help he needs to launch a mission to Latveria to clear his name and take on War-Wolf and Doom.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #8 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

• Doom battles the combined might of an entire world to maintain his control: But can even he stand against the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four…and every other hero on Earth?

• It seems like all hope is lost: until a desperate gambit gives the heroes exactly what they need to win!

• But Doom has a desperate gambit of his own: one that, though it's never been attempted before, combines all his sorcery and science into a single brutal attack.

• It all leads to a shocking conclusion – with consequences that will reverberate throughout the entire Marvel Universe in this penultimate issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #5 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY JOE QUESADA

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WORLD'S END?!

• The fate of the world is in Ketema's hands, and that's not a place you want it to be.

• WHAT HAPPENED TO THE HEROES?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THOR #3

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY • MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SNAKES IN THE GRASS!

• Roxxon Construction has a vigilante problem. But whoever this "Thor" is, they know he's only human…

• …and the people they've hired to find him are much, much more.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is being hunted…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #3 (of 4)

Jason Aaron (W) • Ario Anindito & more! (A) • COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY ACO

Scrooge McDuck's mind has become a scorched wasteland, with various versions of the world's greatest adventurer from throughout time fighting to protect his final secret from alien invaders: the hidden location of his fabled fortune. But will Scrooge have to give up everything in order to save the world?

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

A NATION DOOMED!

It's a showdown between DOOM and CAPTAIN AMERICA with the fate of Latveria hanging in the balance! As Doom prepares a fatal strike against those who stand against him, a sudden betrayal has Cap on the ropes and questioning everything he thought he knew…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA FRECCERO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ANDREA FRECCERO

WHITE TIGER TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN MEINERDING

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

• Alicia has returned from a sculpture convention to discover the Fantastic Four have a new pet – an adorable new dog that everyone tells her she'll love.

• But when she first touches the creature, it's cold, it's wet, it's slimy and it's wrong – at least until a moment later, when suddenly, she feels the warm and soft fur she's expecting.

• Alicia is the only one who can see the truth: This is not a dog. This is something very wrong that has insinuated itself inside the Fantastic Four and which is making everyone think it's a dog.

• And this creature has designs of its own for both Alicia – and the entire planet Earth!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #21

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

BLACK PANTHER RETURNS TO FACE THE PROGENITORS!

• The Vodu-Khan have turned on Wakanda! Killmonger and Okoye are vulnerable while Storm and Black Panther are away!

• Will the mystic journeys Black Panther has endured turn the tide?

• And will Killmonger learn what happened between Black Panther and Storm?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #17

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR?

• Now that the Ultimates are using the Immortus Engine to its full capacity, Doom's dream of the Ultimate Fantastic Four may finally be realized…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #10

ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOLVERINE VS. OMEGA RED!

• The Eurasian Republic leaders have learned that their prize weapon has joined the Opposition! And Wolverine busts out a secret weapon when Omega Red comes to reclaim him…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #20

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) (Issues #19-21 are connecting covers)

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

REGROUP…AND THE FUTURE OF THE X-MEN…?

• The X-Men lick their wounds after the climactic battle against the Children of the Atom!

• But what is Armor's fate? And what happened to her when she chased Shadow King into the astral plane?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #22

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF [REDACTED]!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER'S COUNCIL!

• The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?!

• Don't miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 (LGY#977)

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C) • MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI • WHITE TIGER TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

SPIDEY & HIS COSMIC FRIENDS!

• Who is this space-faring Spider-Man, and who is his crew?!

• You may recognize Rocket Raccoon and may have heard of Symbie.

• The other companions will have a huge impact on Spider-Man and may hold a key to some mysteries that have been brewing!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 (LGY#978)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A) • COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

ENTER: THE GOBLIN SLAYER!

• Something has been trying to kill Norman Osborn since the first issue of this volume, and they up the ante this issue!

• What can Spider-Man do to stop the Goblin Slayer? With all that Norman has done and could do, SHOULD Spidey stop it?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39

Cody Ziglar (W) • Luigi Zagaria (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

FALLOUT FROM ULTIMATE INCURSION!

• Miles Morales returns from his adventure in the Ultimate Universe VERY scathed. But what is he REALLY bringing home and what does it mean for the future of the 616?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK CAT #3

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY HICHAM HABCHI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

HERO OR MENACE?!

Word's out on Black Cat's latest career shift, and everyone agrees – she's a MENACE! But public opinion isn't the only problem she needs to worry about – Spider-Man's toughest villains, including the SANDMAN, can't tolerate another hero. It's personal now, and Felicia Hardy is in for the fight of her life!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #9

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

THE DEATH OF CARNAGE?!

Eddie and Carnage's investigation has hardly gone as planned, leaving them at the whims of its mysterious proprietor – a symbiote host Eddie remembers from his days as the King in Black. She has the key to killing Carnage, but the price of ridding the world of him once and for all is costly. Will Eddie be willing to pay it, or will the symbiote live to kill another day?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W)

PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-GWEN VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

SPIDER-GWEN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

THIS TANTRUM IS GOING TO THROW YOU!

The mysterious entity who's been hounding Gwen is revealed – meet TANTRUM, Gwen's former symbiote! It's out for revenge for being abandoned when Ghost-Spider got her powers back, jealous that it's not a part of Gwen's perfect new life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GIRL #5

Torunn GrØnbekk (W) • ANDRÉ RISSO (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

SPIDER-GIRL FUNHOUSE MIRROR VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

POWER VS. RESPONSIBILITY!

• Tombstone's acquired a new weapon to maintain control over his criminal empire – and he wants Spider-Girl to pilot it!

• Spider-Girl must decide what kind of superhuman she wants to be – and if she can let another hero fall to save herself.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3 (OF 4)

DAVID DASTMALCHIAN, Carl Potts & Takashi Okazaki (W)

PHILIP TAN, DAMIAN COUCEIRO & TAKASHI OKAZAKI (A)

Cover by Kevin Eastman

Variant cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

WITH GREAT POWER THERE MUST ALSO COME SYMBIOTE STORIES UNLIKE ANY OTHER!

David Dastmalchian joins the fray, as he and Philip Tan reveal the earliest exploits of VENOM as he stalked SPIDER-MAN through New York subways and rooftops, immune to Peter's Spider-Sense, before AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #299!

From the world of the sleeper hit WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME THE PUNISHER? Carl Potts weaves a web with Damian Couceiro to show what happens if a Peter prone to violent solutions for his enemies became VENOM– and it's just as shocking as you'd imagine!

Takashi Okazaki imagines a never-before-seen Venom in ancient Japan, as this SAMURAI SYMBIOTE goes up against a CRIMSON CARNAGE!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

Gerardo Sandoval (A)

Cover by Kaare Andrews

VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS!

WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN faced a terrible secret. Now witness the aftermath of that GREAT LOSS and the fall-out of DREADSHADOW's plan…as player from our heroes' PAST threatens lives in NYC!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KARL KESEL

Penciled by MIKE WIERINGO

Cover by MIKE WIERINGO

As iconic heroes of two worlds collide in the Amalgam Universe, get ready to meet Pete Ross – your friendly neighborhood clone known as Spider-Boy! Join the amazing Arach-Kid mid-fight as he protects Project Cadmus from the deranged D.N.Alien, Bizarnage! But even if he can solve that problem, big trouble lies ahead courtesy of a somehow giant-sized King Lizard! Can Spider-Boy bring his reptilian rogue down to size in time to meet the blind date lined up for him by his ally, Otto Octavius? Face it, tiger – you're dying to find out! After almost thirty years, one of the all-time great DC/Marvel crossover comic books is boldly re-presented in its original form – ads and all! Reprinting SPIDER-BOY (1996) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

© 2025 DC Comics & Marvel Characters, Inc.

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! Doctor Doom was lost in space, but now he's back – in the hallowed halls of Marvel Comics! But you won't believe what he has planned for his accursed rival, Reed Richards! Whatever it is, suddenly the FF's leader is not quite so Fantastic. Can the rest of the team figure it out before Doom claims his ultimate revenge? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #10.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN #140 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

& JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Wolverine, Nightcrawler and Alpha Flight face the full fury of the Wendigo! Can Logan finally settle his differences with Canada's premier super-team in the heat of a battle for survival? Plus: The high-flying Angel continues to come to grips with life back with the X-Men! Colossus puts his farmboy training to good use! And Storm bonds with their newest student, Kitty Pryde! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #140.

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

CIVIL WAR #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR • Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL TURNER

Continuing a facsimile re-presentation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! After the rash actions of four young costumed vigilantes caused the destruction of the city of Stamford, Connecticut, a Superhuman Registration Act was put forward that would require all those possessing powers to register with the government. However, reaction to the move has split the world's heroes down the middle, with a pro-registration Iron Man on one side and his longtime ally Captain America in the other camp. With the Act about to become law, Cap has gone underground – but who will stand beside him? Who will join Tony Stark as the public faces of registration? And as tensions rise, what momentous, life-altering decision will Spider-Man make? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #2.

Marvel will be reprinting the original seven issues of Civil War!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

X-MEN: THE UNDERTOW #1

ALEX PAKNADEL & TIM SEELEY (W)

DIÓGENES NEVES & ERIC KODA (A)

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant COVER by DAN PANOSIAN

THESE X-MEN ARE STILL UNCANNY!

After the fall of Krakoa, Lifeguard must decide what the X-Men's dream means to her in a world that seems to be growing more unfriendly to mutants faster than she can adapt to! Then, Beak and his family share Thanksgiving with the X-Men! But is Beak still able to be the hero his family needs, or is he just playing pretend? Collecting the fan-favorite X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES #19-25 for the first time in print!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE –

RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #4 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

AN EYE FOR AN EYE – AS VENGEFUL IN RAW PENCIL!

• Time has passed since WOLVERINE'S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion!

• A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo's saga of the Wolverine now ready to be experienced in its raw, penciled form!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$5.99 [POLYBAGGED]

STRANGE TALES #1 (OF 4)

Jeremy Whitley (W) • Bayleigh Underwood (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU • VARIANT COVER BY Gretel LUSKY

ROLL THE DICE…IF YOU DARE!

It's Halloween, and Nico Minoru joins her girlfriend Karolina Dean, and friends Teddy Altman and Billy Kaplan for a rousing round of RPG Hoosegows and Hydras. But when a dice roll leads to goblins materializing in real life and her friends all disappearing, Nico Minoru is soon left running through NYC's streets with a very real dragon hot on her tail. Desperate for help, she finds herself at the Scarlet Witch's Last Door. Will these two witches find the missing heroes and piece together how this board game came to life, or will their adventure end in a critical loss?

32 PGS/Rated T…$3.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #5 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A) • COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY TOKITOKORO

BUBBLE BUBBLE, JEFF'S IN TROUBLE!

Jeff is hot on the shadow demon's tail as he follows it back through the vortex to the Sanctum Sanctorum! Can super-pals Magik and the Scarlet Witch help reunite Jeff with his shadow?

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #5 (OF 5)

Amy Chu (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

It's all been leading up to this – the traitor within the Hellfire Club's Inner Circle is finally revealed! It's mutant-on-mutant mayhem when Emma Frost faces off against the rest of the Inner Circle in New York City. How will she manage to reclaim her crown as the White Queen? Expect double crosses, twists and mutant machinations galore as never-before-revealed secrets are laid bare!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #4

Gerry Duggan (W) • Javier Garrón (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

MARVELIZED WOLVERINE-ZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

FAN-FAVORITE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY ACO

GODZILLA SMASH!

It's Godzilla versus the rampaging Hulk – and this time, the green goliath has a fistful of science as he takes on the King of the Monsters! Plus, as the two titans clash, the rest of the Marvel Heroes make a desperate ploy to keep the earth-shattering confrontation from literally tearing apart the planet! Trust us, True Believers, you're not going to want to miss a single page of action – especially not the last page with a reveal so shocking, it might just send Electro into an early retirement!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

JOSHUA CASSARA (A/C)

APOCALYPSE TOMORROW!

• APOCALYPSE's endgame is in sight. Will WOLVERINE and DEADPOOL serve their mutant overlord or abandon the X-CUTIONERs?

• If the massive LEGACY 2.0-POWERED WOLVERINE creature introduced last issue is any indication, it'll be an uphill battle!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #5 (OF 5)

Greg Pak (W) • Sumit Kumar (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER

BY MARC ASPINALL

THE ALL-NEW SILVER SURFER?!

• The Silver Surfer is dead.

• Long live the Silver Surfer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #30

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • Adam Gorham (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

WHITE TIGER TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO • VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

ABOMINATION RETURNS!

The BIGGEST STATUS QUO CHANGE IN HULK'S HISTORY happens in this issue! It's a rematch to the death as Eldest possesses one of Hulk's greatest villains, and the door to the Eternal Prison is opened! The end of an era, the beginning of a new one and the FIRST APPEARANCE of the MOTHER OF HORRORS in this LANDMARK issue of the INCREDIBLE HULK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #5

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

KILLUMINATI VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

STORMBREAKERS NEW CLASS VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

IMPERIUS REX!

Namor's corrupted double, Imperius Rex, is mutating at an alarming speed, and its newest iteration is out of control and on a rampage! With a city under siege, the New Avengers must rally to stop the monstrous clone before it decimates everything in its path…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #13

JED MACKAY (W) • Domenico Carbone (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY SEAN IZAAKSE

WATCHING OVER THE WRECKER!

After years as a supercriminal with an Asgardian-amplified crowbar, Wrecker's past has come back to haunt him…literally as the victims of his more violent undertakings make themselves manifest as ghosts haunting his every step! Will the MOON KNIGHT, THE FIST OF KHONSHU, let the ectoplasmic entities ensnare Wrecker for good?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

JOE KELLY, CODY ZIGLAR & MORE! (W) • Álvaro López & MORE! (A)

COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Witness the bloody conclusion to Joe Kelly's epic set in the Australian Outback – and only the Predator OR its enemies can be left standing! And in a story by Cody Ziglar, a moonshiner on the run finds deadly dangers in the backwoods – including a Predator! Plus, a third thrilling tale that proves the Yautja are the deadliest beings across all of time and space!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by leinil francis yu

Hunting the Hunters Variant Cover by SCOTT HEPBURN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Earth's Mightiest Prey! Reeling from the deadly Yautja invasion, Earth's surviving heroes lick their wounds and form a last line of defense. Wolverine and Spider-Man take the lead – but will their experience battling Predators in the past be enough? And an unexpected ally makes an appearance…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2 (OF 4)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

TIME TO PAY THE PIPER!

• SAMU is a down-on-his-luck criminal always running from his problems – but he can't outrun BOBA FETT!

• Witness one of the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy stalk his prey – and blast a few sleemos while he's at it!

• Will the galaxy's most notorious hunter capture one of his sneakiest bounties yet?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #2 (OF 5)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

HOT ON THE TRAIL OF THE FALCON!

• HAN SOLO and CHEWBACCA continue their search for the Falcon and face RAPTOR DROIDS along the way!

• DUCAIN is in for a beating when Han and Chewie find him!

• And how are the IRVING BOYS wrapped up in this intergalactic chase?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #5

CHERISH CHEN (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A)

Cover by EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

WHO SLICED THE SLICER?

• To avoid prison, DOCTOR APHRA became an agent of the NEW REPUBLIC!

• But to keep her in line during her parole, they had her electro-tattoos locked.

• But who could do that to the galaxy's greatest slicer? The answer WILL SHOCK YOU!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #8

Marc Guggenheim (W)

Madibek Musabekov (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

LIGHTSABER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE MOST UNUSUAL ISSUE YET!

• Meet SOONA TAJ, a young girl who is strong with the Force, who's in great danger, kidnapped by a group of pirates!

• This unique story is told through Soona's own eyes, allowing YOU to experience the Force through the eyes of a youngling.

• Guest-starring fan-favorite Jedi KELLERAN BEQ!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #6

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS

AHSOKA & ANAKIN JEDI KNIGHTS VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

New Republic on the brink of war!

• LUKE, HAN and VALANCE face off against a swarm of Clone War-era threats!

• PRINCESS LEIA plays the only card she has left against the mounting threat!

• RYNN ZENAT discovers a clue that sheds light on the struggles of the mysterious NAGAI!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #9

CHARLES SOULe (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

DEPA BILLABA & CALEB DUME JEDI KNIGHTS VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

KYLO REN VS. TAVA REN!

• TAVA REN begins her attempt to overthrow KYLO REN as leader!

• Will KYLO REN be able to withstand the onslaught from this enigmatic new foe?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: INVASION BOX SET SLIPCASE

The ULTIMATE entry point to the UNIVERSE everyone's talking about. Welcome to the Ultimate Universe!

This box set collects the groundbreaking first volumes of Marvel's Ultimate Universe – the blockbuster line-wide relaunch that's taken the industry by storm!

Inside, you'll find:

Ultimate Invasion

By Jonathan Hickman & Bryan Hitch

The Maker plots to ensure that Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all – and then he can reshape a defenseless universe into exactly what he wants it to be!

Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1: Married With Children

By Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto & David Messina

The world needs a hero: Step forward, Peter Parker! But this older, wiser web-slinger must balance his costumed duties with his responsibilities as a husband and a father!

Ultimate X-Men Vol. 1: Fears and Hates

By Peach Momoko

In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life, bringing unusual new powers with them. Meet Armor, Maystorm and a new group of X-Men – the likes of which you've never seen before!

Ultimate Black Panther Vol. 1: Peace and War

By Bryan Hill, Stefano Caselli & Carlos Nieto

As Khonshu and Ra expand their control of the African continent, the lone bulwark against them – the isolated nation of Wakanda – will send forth its champion…its king: the Black Panther!

Ultimates Vol. 1: Fix the World

By Deniz Camp, Jonathan Hickman, Juan Frigeri, Phil Noto & Stefano Caselli

Tony Stark, A.K.A. Iron Lad, has begun building a network of super-powered heroes to restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows! Together, they are the Ultimates!

Ultimate Wolverine Vol. 1: The Winter Soldier

By Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio & Alex Lins

To maintain control of their corner of the world, Magik, Colossus and Omega Red deploy their most lethal weapon: the Winter Soldier! But who is the man behind the mask…with the claws?

1040 PGS./ Rated T+ …$120.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96817-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL RIVALS: INFINITY GN-TPB

Written by PAUL ALLOR, PEACH MOMOKO & MORE

Penciled by LUCA CLARETTI, IG GUARA, DANIEL SCALISI, YUJI KAKU & MORE

High-octane comic book adventures spinning out of the hit video game sensation!

Explore the timestream-entangled world of MARVEL RIVALS with your favorite heroes and villains, including icons like Spider-Man and Venom – and new sensations like Squirrel Girl, Peni Parker, Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark! In Tokyo 2099, the time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world's heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it! When Krakoa throws a Hellfire Gala, the champions of the Multiverse assemble in their finery to wine and dine the night away – but who invited Ultron?! Head back in time to ancient Japan and feast your eyes on reimagined legends, featuring costumes designed by superstar Peach Momoko! Collecting MARVEL RIVALS #1, MARVEL RIVALS: HELLFIRE GALA #1, MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE #1 and material from MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1.

152 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN:

Trim size: 6 x 9

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC SALVADOR LARROCA COVER

Written by JOHN ARCUDI, JAMES FELDER, BEN RAAB, LARRY HAMA, CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by BRYAN HITCH, SALVADOR LARROCA, ROB HAYNES, ROBERT STOTZ, PETE WOODS, MELVIN RUBI,

JIM CALAFIORE, TREVOR SCOTT, DALE EAGLESHAM, BERNARD CHANG, JESUS REDONDO, RICK LEONARDI,

PABLO RAIMONDI & MORE

Covers by SALVADOR LARROCA & ALAN DAVIS

Concluding the classic original run of the most unexpected X-title of all!

When the mystical Dragons of the Crimson Dawn target Brian Braddock, a sacrifice must be made to save the world! Even with Spiral as their unlikely ally, can Excalibur stop the Dragons' interdimensional scheme in time? As Kitty Pryde comes to terms with Douglock, the Phalanx in the shape of her dead best friend, S.H.I.E.L.D. comes calling! The alien Sidri are out for vengeance – but the adorable Bamfs may be even more dangerous! As Excalibur hunts for Legion, Nightcrawler confronts…the original X-Men?! Then wedding bells ring for Captain Britain and Meggan! But first, everyone will have to make it through Brian's bachelor party! And as Brian takes on a new role, Psylocke and the Black Knight join the fray for swords and sorcery in Otherworld! Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #104-125 and #-1; COLOSSUS #1; NEW MUTANTS: TRUTH OR DEATH #1-3; KITTY PRYDE, AGENT OF S.H.I.E.L.D. #1-3; X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #19; X-MEN: TRUE FRIENDS #1-3; and EXCALIBUR (2001) #1-4.

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96542-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ALAN DAVIS COVER [DM ONLY]

1024 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96543-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

STEVE GEIGER COVER

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, MARK WAID, JEPH LOEB, JOHN OSTRANDER, PETER MILLIGAN, ALAN DAVIS,

LARRY HAMA, WARREN ELLIS, TERRY KAVANAGH, JAMES FELDER, STAN LEE & MORE

Penciled by LUKE ROSS, JEFF MATSUDA, ANDY KUBERT, PASQUAL FERRY, JOE MADUREIRA, BRYAN HITCH,

LEONARDO MANCO, ALAN DAVIS, VAL SEMEIKS, TERRY DODSON, JOHN PAUL LEON, ADAM POLLINA, JACK KIRBY & MORE

Covers by STEVE GEIGER & SAM LIU

The darkest hour draws near for the X-Men!

Onslaught is coming! But first the X-Men must survive his herald: the punishing and powerful Post! Archangel and Wolverine join Doctor Strange on a quest for a mystical cure to Psylocke's grievous, Sabretooth-inflicted injuries – but Warren too has wounds, both physical and psychological. Meanwhile, the Brood return, the Age of Apocalypse's Dark Beast targets his Marvel Universe doppelganger, Wolverine succumbs to his animal side – literally – and the X-Men race to save a train full of commuters from Mister Sinister's explosive experiments! Plus: Stories set in the past reveal the origins of Sinister and Apocalypse! The X-Men have reached the end of the road to Onslaught, but have all their trials been enough to prepare them for the mysterious villain's imminent assault? Collecting X-MEN (1991) #48-52, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #329-332, ARCHANGEL #1, X-MEN/BROOD #1-2, X-MEN & CLANDESTINE #1-2, X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #10, WOLVERINE (1988) #101, STORM (1996) #1-4, FURTHER ADVENTURES OF CYCLOPS & PHOENIX #1-4, RISE OF APOCALYPSE #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19 and XAVIER INSTITUTE ALUMNI YEARBOOK #1.

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96548-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SAM LIU COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96549-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE OMNIBUS HC PAULO SIQUEIRA COVER

Written by CHARLES SOULE, ETHAN SACKS, GREG PAK, ALYSSA WONG & MARC GUGGENHEIM

Penciled by STEVEN CUMMINGS, ANDRÉS GENOLET, RAMON ROSANAS, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV, PAOLO VILLANELLI, ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO, RAFFAELE IENCO, LUKE ROSS, IBRAIM ROBERSON, MINKYU JUNG, NATACHA BUSTOS & MORE

Covers by PAULO SIQUEIRA & DECLAN SHALVEY

The epic trilogy begun in STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN concludes!

Qi'ra's final plot to take down the Empire! The mysterious criminal syndicate Crimson Dawn and its leader, Lady Qi'ra, have become the galaxy's most wanted now that Emperor Palpatine has realized the scope of their plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve – and with the help of the Knights of Ren and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight! But as her bid to use an ancient dark side weapon known as the Fermata Cage to destroy the Sith falls apart and Darth Vader draws ever nearer, can Qi'ra still salvage victory from certain defeat? The full saga of the Hidden Empire impacts your favorite rebels, the rogue archaeologist Doctor Aphra and the notorious Bounty Hunters! Collecting STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1-5, STAR WARS (2020) #26-36, STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #27-34, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #28-32, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #22-31 and STAR WARS: REVELATIONS (2022).

1000 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96188-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE OMNIBUS HC DECLAN SHALVEY COVER [DM ONLY]

1000 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96189-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by ZEB WELLS, ERICA SCHULTZ & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., ED MCGUINNESS, PATRICK GLEASON, NICK DRAGOTTA, MICHAEL DOWLING,

TERRY DODSON, JULIAN SHAW, ADAM KUBERT & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & BENJAMIN SU

The fan-favorite writer begins his action-packed run!

Peter Parker is on the outs with the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and even Aunt May! But what did Spider-Man do that has alienated him from everyone? And what's going on with Peter and Mary Jane? Doctor Octopus is out to get his archnemesis, the Master Planner is unleashing fresh schemes and the gangster called Tombstone is making some shocking moves that will culminate in a truly brutal showdown! Somebody from Spidey's past captures the Sinister Six and uses them to create the truly terrifying Sinister Adaptoid! Norman Osborn returns to shake up the status quo! Tragedy strikes when a young hero falls! And Marvel's two most infamous clones – Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor – unite to spin a Dark Web that ensnares Spidey and the X-Men! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1-26 and ANNUAL (2023) #1, DARK WEB #1, DARK WEB FINALE #1, FALLEN FRIEND #1 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM.

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96651-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BEN SU COVER [DM ONLY]

888 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96652-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

PACO MEDINA COVER

Written by SI SPURRIER, W. HADEN BLACKMAN, GERRY DUGGAN, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, SAM HUMPHRIES,

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ND STEVENSON, PETER DAVID, TOM TAYLOR, KIERON GILLEN & MORE

Penciled by KEV WALKER, DALIBOR TALAJIC, SALVA ESPÍN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, MARC LAMING, LUCA PIZZARI, SANFORD GREENE, WILL SLINEY, STEVE PUGH & MORE

Covers by PACO MEDINA & ANDREA SORRENTINO

Explore more of the patchwork of territories that make up the volatile planet known as Battleworld!

In SECRET WARS, the Marvel Multiverse as you know it is gone – and all that remains is Battleworld! Featuring rival domains torn from the fragments of destroyed realities, all living under Doctor Doom's iron fist, it's the perfect setting for conflict – as depicted in these shocking tie-ins! Abigail Brand, Elsa Bloodstone and more stand on the Shield – the wall that protects the more civilized territories from those filled with Ultrons, Marvel Zombies and more terrors! In the mystical land of K'un-Lun, it's time to determine who is the Master of Kung Fu! Shiklah, ruler of Monster Metropolis, commands the Howling Commandos in a showdown with Dracula! Old Man Logan roams the Wastelands, battling the horrors of mutantkind unleashed! Steve Rogers rides Devil Dinosaur in a kingdom of Hulks! Class is in session at Battleworld's Institute for Gifted Youths! And more tales from SECRET WARS! Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES (2015) #1-4, MASTER OF KUNG FU (2015) #1-4, MRS. DEADPOOL AND THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1-4, OLD MAN LOGAN (2015) #1-5, PLANET HULK #1-5, RED SKULL (2015) #1-3, RUNAWAYS (2015) #1-4, SECRET WARS 2099 #1-5, SECRET WARS: AGENTS OF ATLAS, SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD #1-4, SECRET WARS JOURNAL #1-5, SECRET WARS: SECRET LOVE, SECRET WARS TOO #1 and SIEGE (2015) #1-4,

1200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96841-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC ANDREA SORRENTINO COVER [DM ONLY]

1200 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96842-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER/NO ROAD HOME OMNIBUS HC

MARK BROOKS COVER

Written by AL EWING, MARK WAID, JIM ZUB & SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, KIM JACINTO, MIKE PERKINS, SEAN IZAAKSE, PACO MEDINA, JOE BENNETT,

STEFANO CASELLI, ERIC NGUYEN, PAUL RENAUD & CARLO BARBERI

Covers by MARK BROOKS & YASMINE PUTRI

On a day unlike any other, an epic team of Avengers forms to face mighty threats with a classic flavor!

When the Earth is stolen, it triggers the end of an era for its Mightiest Heroes! The sky burns while mysterious cosmic objects crash down from above, wreaking havoc across the world! The Avengers are the last line of defense against the forces threatening to tear their planet apart – including Thanos' Black Order and the new Lethal Legion! Heroes will fall! Icons will return! And a new hero will rise! Who is Voyager, where has she been and why don't you remember her? The fastest Avenger, Quicksilver, races straight out of that saga and into a psychedelic survival thriller of his own! And when night falls across the universe, seven brave heroes assemble alongside one surprising new addition on a journey to bring back the light! Collecting AVENGERS (2017) #675-690, QUICKSILVER: NO SURRENDER #1-5 and AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME #1-10.

776 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96653-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER/NO ROAD HOME OMNIBUS HC YASMINE PUTRI COVER [DM ONLY]

776 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96654-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL HC

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Years into the future, a powerless Matt Murdock is no longer Daredevil – but he's still the Man Without Fear!

The stellar creative team of DEATH OF WOLVERINE reunites for a bold future vision of Daredevil, introducing a grizzled, older version of Matt Murdock! Matt may no longer have his incredible abilities, but he's still doing whatever he can to help those in need in a city broken beyond repair. And he'll finally be able take the fight to where it matters most when catastrophe strikes, causing his powers to miraculously return. With no one by his side, Daredevil has little chance against the evil permeating every corner – until Captain America entrusts him with a mission to safeguard the world's only hope! Collecting DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL (2025) 1-3.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$22.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96831-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 3 – UNCHARTED TPB

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI & VON RANDAL

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Prepare for intergalactic action as Ghost-Spider goes beyond!

Gwen Stacy has something King Loki wants, and she'll do everything in her power to keep it from him. The god of lies and deception knows his strength lies in words over brute force, so he intends to convince Gwen to give up the artifact willingly. But as the secret behind Gwen's strange new power and why she left her home dimension behind is revealed, what does all that have to do with Loki taking her on a journey across the stars? And what are Loki's true intentions for her? As Ghost-Spider's adventures in space lead her to try to bring the power of the Cosmic Cube to heel, its immense psychic power is seemingly too much for her mind to handle alone. She'll need the help of the most powerful telepath in the cosmos. Spider-Gwen, meet Phoenix! Collecting SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER (2024) #11-15.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96469-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-BOY VOL. 4:

FULL CIRCLE TPB

Written by DAN SLOTT & CHRISTOPHER YOST

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, NATHAN STOCKMAN,

CHRISTOPHER CAMPANA & JED DOUGHERTY

Cover by PACO MEDINA

Spider-Man's sensational sidekick is Marvel's most exciting new hero!

Spider-Boy may be able to run from Mister Negative, but he can't run from his past! Just kidding: He can't run from either! More than one old foe is back to absolutely wreck Bailey's life, and he and the Amazing Spider-Man are about to be tested like never before! Spidey's one rule for Spider-Boy is that he can't face any A-list villains on his own – but nobody told Mister Negative that! And he – and his deadly Inner Demons – need something that our junior wall-crawler has! Uh-oh! Plus: Boy-Spider steals the spotlight! He could never replace Spider-Boy, but maybe Briggs Bailey could replace Bailey Briggs! And get ready for the historic first meeting between Spider-Boy and Kidpool! Can the Adolescent-Arachnid keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? Collecting SPIDER-BOY (2023) #17-20 and KIDPOOL/SPIDER-BOY #1.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96316-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 3: REVENGE OF WADE WILSON TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR, GERRY DUGGAN & SANSHIRO KASAMA

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, MATTEO LOLLI, HIKARU UESUGI & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Wade Wilson is back – and out for revenge!

Death Grip killed Deadpool. Then Wade Wilson got better. Now he's out to return the favor, armed with a deadly new weapon! His first stop is Solem, the mutant who armed Mr. Grip with the Muramasa Blade that did him in. It's karma time! Fighting side-by-side with his daughter, Ellie, Wade takes the fight to the cult of Death Grip – but even in death, it seems their diabolical leader keeps a tight hold on them! So now Wade and Ellie must face hordes of undead mystics! That's the job, Deadpools! But it's all leading to the final showdown, Deadpool vs. Death Grip – and only one stands victorious! Plus: a new tale of the Merc with a Mouth from DEADPOOL legends Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli and a fresh installment of DEADPOOL SAMURAI from the creators of the hit manga! Collecting DEADPOOL (2024) #13-15.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96339-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: GET BACK UP TPB

Written by JOE KELLY

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, CAFU & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

The next astonishing era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins!

Peter Parker is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment – but his search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino, who is but the tip of a Sinister iceberg! What amped up Rhino from criminal super-bruiser to all-out disaster machine? We aren't spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man! That's right, Spidey is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body. And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter's long-lost childhood best friend?! When the mastermind behind this assault unleashes his wrath on those nearest and dearest to Peter, the wall-crawler faces a deadly race against time he can't afford to lose – even as he risks losing his sanity to win! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #1-5 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #70 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/ULTIMATE UNIVERSE.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96072-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN VOL. 2:

THE INSURGENT IRON MAN TPB

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Penciled by JULIUS OHTA & MICHAEL DOWLING

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Continuing a back-to-basics new era for the Golden Avenger!

After witnessing firsthand the devastation of war, Tony Stark famously divested his company from the weapons trade. Then Orchis and Feilong came along, and a furious Iron Man watched them dismantle his legacy. Now Stark Unlimited is going back to its roots as Tony publicly announces a full-scale return to weapons manufacturing! What?! Why is Iron Man meeting with rebels outside Latveria? Why is the Winter Guard after him (this time)? Why is Doctor Doom sending angry emissaries to Stark's door? What in all hell is Tony Stark doing?! While the Avengers fight the world's new emperor, Doom, on the public stage, Iron Man tries the insurgency route from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate, the Black Widow, trust his tactics? Collecting IRON MAN (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95882-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MANHUNT TPB

Written by GAIL SIMONE, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, MUREWA AYODELE, JED MACKAY, MARK RUSSELL,

GEOFFREY THORNE & EVE L. EWING

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN, FRANCESCO MORTARINO,

LUCAS WERNECK, NETHO DIAZ, BOB QUINN, MARCUS TO, CARMEN CARNERO & GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

The hunt to bring in fugitive Charles Xavier plays out across the X-universe!

The world's most dangerous mutant is on the run! Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities at the end of the Orchis War and was willingly imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison, but now something has spurred him into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation! What has caused Professor X to take this drastic action? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him…or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above! Alliances will be battle-tested, and the blades of betrayals will cut deep. And when the dust finally settles, Charles Xavier will have to make a tectonic-shifting choice – with the fate of all mutantkind in the balance! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #11, NYX (2024) #9, STORM (2024) #6, X-MEN (2024) #13, X-FACTOR (2024) #8, EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #7, X-FORCE (2024) #9 and X-MANHUNT OMEGA #1.

208 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96477-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE: THE DEATH AND LIFE OF SABRETOOTH TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by SIMONE BIANCHI

Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

The most savage showdowns between Wolverine and Sabretooth of all time!

They are two sworn foes who have been locked in an endless grudge match that goes back longer than either can remember – or even imagine. The key to victory is eons old, and it's certain to rock their world. Think you've seen Marvel's fiercest go toe-to-toe before? Those were just warmups. And this time, Wolverine is going to put Sabretooth down for good. Or is he? Years later, Victor Creed is somehow back. But how? And what does it have to do with the immortal manipulator Romulus? As he returns from the ebon folds of the Darkforce Dimension, a mysterious red-headed woman comes to Wolverine's rescue – and when her identity and connection to Romulus are revealed, Wolverine's history will be rewritten once again! Collecting WOLVERINE (2003) #50-55 and WOLVERINE (2010) #310-#313.

264 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96474-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME TPB

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Penciled by DALIBOR TALAJIC

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajić reunite to complete their Deadpool Kill-ogy –

and this time the Marvel Multiverse is in Wade Wilson's sights!

You loved it when Deadpool killed the Marvel Universe. You couldn't believe your luck when Deadpool killed the Marvel Universe again! Now brace yourselves – because Deadpool is about to kill the Marvel Universe…one…last…time! But we meet the murderous Merc With A Mouth at a low ebb – alone, broken, bereft of purpose. Far from the sassin' assassin we know and love – until a multiversal explorer arrives with a mission across realities that only Deadpool can complete. He has a kill list filled with familiar and surprising versions of your favorite heroes, and teleporting tech that can take him from universe to universe – so it's time to get bodyslidin' and body-pilin'! Wade is back on the hunt – and it's Marvels season! Collecting DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #1-5.

120 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96398-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ULTIMATE X-MEN BY PEACH MOMOKO VOL. 3:

THE REALM OF THE MIND TPB

Written by PEACH MOMOKO & ZACK DAVISSON

Penciled by PEACH MOMOKO

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The startling reimagination of mutantkind in the Ultimate Universe enters its second year!

Chaos erupts as former Children of the Atom rise up against the society that used and abused them just as tension between Armor and Maystorm comes to a head in an explosive confrontation! And when the Shadow King returns – more powerful than ever – will Armor be the first to fall? Witness how Hisako's journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants – and reality itself! Plus: Nico's undercover sleuthing finally yields results! But the Church of the Children of the Atom is ready for a fight. What dangers await our young X-Men in the Astral Plane? Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #13-18.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95834-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO:

AUTHORITATIVE ACTION TPB

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by MIKE WIERINGO, HOWARD PORTER & PAUL SMITH

Cover by MIKE WIERINGO

Continuing the complete collection of one of the greatest FF eras of all!

Pushed beyond their limits, the Fantastic Four invade Latveria and take control of the country – and neither Doctor Doom nor Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. can stop them! But what inner demons are driving Reed Richards to the brink? And can the FF overcome them before the bombs start to rain down on Latveria? When their actions lead to the death of one of their own, the First Family storms the gates of Heaven to save their teammate! Reunited and back in the Big Apple, the FF have a lot to answer for – but when you're trying to regain the trust of cynical New Yorkers, is allying with a certain misunderstood wall-crawler a wise move? Find out as the Human Torch teams up with Spider-Man against the liquid menace of Hydro-Man! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #503-513.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96295-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 3 TPB

Written by STEVEN GRANT, IAN EDGINTON, JIM WOODRING & MORE

Penciled by CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR, WILL SIMPSON, KILIAN PLUNKETT & MORE

Cover by KILIAN PLUNKETT

Continuing the complete collection of Aliens comics!

An elite team of Space Marines takes the fight to the Aliens across the galaxy! Meanwhile, Professor Ernst Kleist has achieved the impossible: He has genetically engineered powerful, obedient Aliens. But the horror of nature is dwarfed by the terror of the man toying with it! And he isn't the only one carrying out experiments on the Aliens: Colonel Doctor Paul Church, head of the space station Innominata, is determined to find out what makes them tick – and he's using Colonial Marines as bait. But the U.S. government doesn't like what it's hearing, and they send an investigator empowered to get the truth – any way he can! Plus: More tales of Alien horror! Collecting ALIEN 3 #1-3, ALIENS: SPACE MARINES #1-12, ALIENS: ROGUE #1-4, ALIENS: LABYRINTH #1-4 and material from DARK HORSE COMICS (1992) #3-5 and #11-13, PREVIEWS (1993) #1-12, PREVIEWS (1994) #1 and ALIENS MAGAZINE (1992) #9-12.

472 PGS./Mature …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96516-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL

MARVEL YEARS – THIS BATTLEFIELD, EARTH TPB

Volume #3 in the Micronauts Epic Collections

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by GIL KANE & BUTCH GUICE with KEITH GIFFEN, STEVE DITKO, LUKE

MCDONNELL, MIKE VOSBURG, GREG LAROCQUE & JOHN GARCIA

Cover by AL MILGROM

One of the most beloved Marvel comics of the 1980s, in paperback for the first time!

The original adventures of the Micronauts in the Marvel Universe continue! In this volume, they return to Earth only to find themselves in the X-Men's Danger Room with the killer metamorph Huntarr in hot pursuit. Their adventures on our world will take them to unexpected places, including a comic book store and into battle against Doctor Doom. And when an exploit with the Wasp leaves half the team seemingly lost, the killer Computrex and rotting Professor Prometheus may just finish off the rest of our heroes! Meanwhile, back on Homeworld, the corrupt Prince Argon closes his grasp on power and with it the rebel Lady Slug. When the Micronauts are drawn back to Homeworld to battle Argon, a shocking revelation leaves them unprepared for the fight ahead! Collecting MICRONAUTS (1979) #36-50.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96062-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION:

THE INVASION OF NEW YORK TPB

Volume #5 in the Namor the Sub-Mariner Epic Collections

Written by BILL EVERETT & STEVE GERBER with MIKE FRIEDRICH, MARV WOLFMAN, STEVE SKEATES, BILL MANTLO, DAN ADKINS & HOWARD CHAYKIN

Penciled by BILL EVERETT & DON HECK with GEORGE TUSKA, JIM MOONEY, DAN

ADKINS, SAM KWESKIN, HOWARD CHAYKIN, JOHN TARTAGLIONE, WIN MORTIMER, FRANK GIACOIA,

SYD SHORES & ALAN WEISS

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Bill Everett returns to the character that he made a comic book icon!

We are proud to present Bill Everett's seminal '70s return to Namor, the Sub-Mariner, the character he made a legend! Everett's luxuriant artwork and signature anarchic take on Namor make every page an action-packed classic. Villains from Subby's past like Prince Byrrah set the stage – while the debut of Namorita and a new flame-vs.-water nemesis, Sunfire, ratchet up the drama. The return of another Everett icon, Venus, pits the Sub-Mariner against the god Ares while the capture of Subby's alien ally, Tamara, leads to an all-out Atlantean invasion of New York City! Then a nerve gas explosion leaves Namor unable to defend his realm. Reed Richards crafts a new costume to help him fight again, and nothing will be able to contain the rage of the now-savage Sub-Mariner! Collecting SUB-MARINER (1968) #50-72 and MARVEL SPOTLIGHT (1971) #27.

496 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96063-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TIMESLIDE TPB

Volume #27 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by BOB HARRAS, TERRY KAVANAGH, BEN RAAB, HOWARD MACKIE, MARK WAID & SCOTT LOBDELL

Penciled by FABIO LAGUNA, MIKE DEODATO JR., M.C. WYMAN, JOHN STATEMA, MIKE WIERINGO,

JOE BENNETT, ADAM KUBERT & MORE

Cover by ED BENES

Earth's Mightiest Heroes face one of their darkest days – unlike any other!

Warriors from the future and secrets from the past abound when Kang the Conqueror appears to set the assembled Avengers against each other in a game for a prize no one can imagine! But when one of their own is revealed to be a deadly enemy, you won't believe who they recruit to help defeat him! In the aftermath of the Crossing, the Wasp is transformed, the surviving Avengers battle the Zodiac and the megalomaniacal Leader targets the world's most famous landmarks! Plus: The Avengers must survive an endless assault of old enemies before reckoning with the deadly new menace of Onslaught! As they fight alongside the X-Men, it's the shocking end of an era for the world's greatest heroes! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #389-402, AVENGERS: THE CROSSING, AVENGERS: TIMESLIDE and ONSLAUGHT: MARVEL UNIVERSE.

528 PGS./Rated T …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96701-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: STRANGERS AMONG US TPB

Volume #12 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by DAVID QUINN & MORE

Penciled by MELVIN RUBI, MAX DOUGLAS, JOHN HIXON, MARK TENNEY, DAVID BREWER, PETER GROSS, STEVE YEOWELL, MARK BUCKINGHAM, KYLE HOTZ & MORE

Cover by JIM HOSTON

Things get stranger and stranger for the Sorcerer Supreme!

The masked mystery magician known as Strange tests his sorcery against Doctor Doom in a duel for the Oculus! But what is the connection between Strange and Dr. Vincent Stevens? After Morbius tracks down Strange to his new Sanctum Sanctorum, the Midnight Sons confront him over his bungling of Salome. And Clea makes her spellbinding return, needing the help of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme – but which one? Strange tries to persuade Dr. Stevens to merge with him, but then sets his sights on Polaris of X-Factor! Meanwhile, Dr. Stevens possesses the Hulk, and Rick Jones must play exorcist! But will the weirdest bond of all be between Strange and the Aetheric Sword? And will Dormammu succeed in luring Clea back to the Dark Dimension? Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #62-75 and ANNUAL #4 and MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #6.

472 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96517-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: FAMILY TIES TPB

Volume #6 in the Spider-Girl Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, PAT OLLIFFE & RON FRENZ

Penciled by PAT OLLIFFE & RON FRENZ

Cover by RON FRENZ

The thrilling climax of SPIDER-GIRL'S record-breaking, 100-issue run!

When an old enemy returns to destroy the Fantastic Five, Spider-Girl must join the children of the original FF as the last line of defense as the truth behind what happened to Sue Richards is revealed! Normie Osborn confronts Phil Urich, because the time has come for a new Green Goblin – but what are their plans to exploit the Venom symbiote? And thanks to the man called Kaine, Spider-Girl has seen the future – and knows that she is destined to die at the hands of a Scrier! Will Felicity Hardy's unexpected return as the Scarlet Spider help save Spider-Girl? Or will it doom her? And when the original Hobgoblin returns, Mayday goes back in black – and Spider-Man joins Spider-Girl for one last super-battle! Collecting SPIDER-GIRL (1998) #85-100 and SPIDER-MAN FAMILY (2005) #1.

400 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96608-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE FOUR SISTERS TPB

Volume #1 in the All-New Wolverine Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Penciled by DAVID LOPEZ, DAVID NAVARROT, MARCIO TAKARA, IG GUARA, NIk VIRELLA

& DJIBRIL MORISSETTE-PHAN

Cover by BENGAL

In the wake of Logan's death, Laura Kinney steps up as the All-New Wolverine!

X-23 was created to be a weapon; for a time, that's all she was. But with the help of her mentor – Logan, the original Wolverine – she escaped that dark past. Now Laura will honor his memory as the All-New Wolverine! But with the famous cowl comes a world of misery and mystery. And when Old Man Logan arrives from a dystopian future, he'll bring a world of carnage Laura's way. As a new CIVIL WAR divides the Marvel Universe, will these past and present Wolverines stand together? Or will they shred each other apart? Then, in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy, dark forces have Laura under their control. Can she defeat demons both internal and external? Or will she be forced to give up the hero's life she's built for herself? Collecting ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #1-18 and ANNUAL #1.

472 PGS./Parental Advisory …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96604-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: VADER DOWN TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN & JASON AARON

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, MIKE DEODATO JR. & MORE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Darth Vader's imperial march reaches a crescendo!

When Darth Vader accidentally finds himself facing off against the rebel fleet on his own, he is sent crashing onto a nearby planet. Will the rebels seize this opportunity to put an end to one of their greatest enemies? Or will they be made to feel the full power of the dark side? Then the natives of Shu-Torun are in revolt, and there's no way the Empire will stand for that. When Darth Vader is tasked with leading a military assault against the planet, could it be that his rise to glory has begun? As rivals vie for Vader's seat at the Emperor's side, Inspector Thanoth closes in on the truth, the killer droids Triple-Zero and Beetee embark on a crucial mission and Doctor Aphra makes her move. All the players are in place, but it's time for the games to end. Collecting DARTH VADER (2015) #13-25, STAR WARS: VADER DOWN and STAR WARS (2015) #13-14.

416 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96603-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

OCTOBER 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 10/01/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 8/18/25!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN:

TORN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920821

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900920921

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 [1993] POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921021

VENOM #250 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921121

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/01/25, ON-SALE 11/05/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: NOVEMBER 2025

MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: NOVEMBER 2025

MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 09/22/25, ON-SALE 11/05/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE NOVEMBER 2025 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW OCTOBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE SEPTEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 08/18/25, ON-SALE 10/01/2025

VENOM #250

FOC 08/25/25, ON-SALE 10/08/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

COMICS

FOC 09/01/25, ON-SALE 10/01/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #10

IMPERIAL WAR: IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #1

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

NEW AVENGERS #5

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

RED HULK #9

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1

STAR WARS #6

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #10

ULTIMATE X-MEN #20

WHITE TIGER: REBORN #1

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

X-MEN: THE UNDERTOW #1

FOC 09/01/25, ON-SALE 10/15/25

CIVIL WAR #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

FANTASTIC FOUR/GARGOYLES #1

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #1

FOC 09/08/25, ON-SALE 10/08/25

AMAZING X-MEN #1

AVENGERS #31

BINARY #1

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #9

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1

LONGSHOTS #1

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #1

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #1

RETURN TO PLANET HULK #1

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6

SPIDER-MAN '94 #2

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #2

STRANGE TALES #1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #21

WORLD OF REVELATION #1

FOC 09/08/25, ON-SALE 10/15/25

PUNISHER: RED BAND #2 [POLYBAGGED]

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND: RAW –

BLACK & WHITE EDITION #4

FOC 09/08/25, ON-SALE 10/22/25

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #1

FOC 09/15/25, ON-SALE 10/15/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #5

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #4

INCREDIBLE HULK #30

IRON & FROST #1

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #5

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #8

ROGUE STORM #1

SINISTER'S SIX #1

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #9

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5

FOC 09/22/25, ON-SALE 10/22/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #13

OMEGA KIDS #1

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #1

SPIDER-GIRL #5

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #8

THE LAST WOLVERINE #1

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #22

ULTIMATES #17

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #3

X-MEN #140 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 09/29/25, ON-SALE 10/29/25

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3

BATTLEWORLD #2

BLACK CAT #3

CLOAK OR DAGGER #1

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #5

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #1

IMPERIAL #4

RUNAWAYS #5

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #5

THOR #3

UNDEADPOOL #1

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

X-VENGERS #1

COLLECTIONS

FOC 09/01/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

JOHN ROMITA JR. COVER (ON SALE 02/11/26)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

BEN SU COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/11/26)

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION:

STRANGERS AMONG US TPB (ON SALE 11/12/25)

MICRONAUTS EPIC COLLECTION:

THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS – THIS BATTLEFIELD,

EARTH TPB (ON SALE 11/12/25)

SPIDER-BOY VOL. 4: FULL CIRCLE TPB (ON SALE 11/12/25)

ULTIMATE X-MEN BY PEACH MOMOKO VOL. 3:

THE REALM OF THE MIND TPB (ON SALE 11/12/25)

FOC 09/08/25

ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 3 TPB

(ON SALE 11/19/25)

SPIDER-GIRL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

FAMILY TIES TPB (ON SALE 11/19/25)

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE OMNIBUS HC

PAULO SIQUEIRA COVER (ON SALE 02/18/26)

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE OMNIBUS HC

DECLAN SHALVEY COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/18/26)

FOC 09/15/25

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL HC (ON SALE 02/25/26)

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

SALVADOR LARROCA COVER (ON SALE 02/25/26)

EXCALIBUR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ALAN DAVIS COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/25/26)

MARVEL RIVALS: INFINITY GN-TPB (ON SALE 11/26/25)

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

PACO MEDINA COVER (ON SALE 02/25/26)

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

ANDREA SORRENTINO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 02/25/26)

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER VOL. 3 – UNCHARTED TPB

(ON SALE 11/26/25)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

VADER DOWN TPB (ON SALE 11/26/25)

WOLVERINE: THE DEATH AND LIFE OF SABRETOOTH TPB

(ON SALE 11/26/25)

X-MANHUNT TPB (ON SALE 11/26/25)

FOC 09/22/25

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE FOUR SISTERS TPB (ON SALE 12/03/25)

DEADPOOL BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 3: REVENGE OF

WADE WILSON TPB (ON SALE 12/03/25)

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE

ONE LAST TIME TPB (ON SALE 12/03/25)

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION:

THE INVASION OF NEW YORK TPB (ON SALE 12/03/25)

X-MEN: ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

STEVE GEIGER COVER (ON SALE 03/04/26)

X-MEN: ROAD TO ONSLAUGHT OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

SAM LIU COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/04/26)

FOC 09/29/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1: GET BACK UP TPB

(ON SALE 12/10/25)

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: TIMESLIDE TPB

(ON SALE 12/10/25)

AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER/NO ROAD HOME

OMNIBUS HC MARK BROOKS COVER (ON SALE 03/11/26)

AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER/NO ROAD HOME

OMNIBUS HC YASMINE PUTRI COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 03/11/26)

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO:

AUTHORITATIVE ACTION TPB (ON SALE 12/10/25)

IRON MAN VOL. 2: THE INSURGENT IRON MAN TPB

(ON SALE 12/10/25)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

