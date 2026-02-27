CoverWatch: All 12 Gun Honey Variants Big Dex Brings To Megacon Orland

Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged:

It's common for publishers and comic book conventions to do a deal for an exclusive cover of a hot item to sell at the show through an appointed retailer. It's not quite as common for as many as Titan Comics and Big Dex Comics are creating for a Megacon Orlando Exclusive cover initiative over Gun Honey #1, originally published by Titan in 2021, launching their Hard Case Crime imprint, and written by Charles Ardai. The show is running in Orlando, funnily enough, from the 19th of March to the 22nd, and the artists are Anacathie, GODTAIL, Suspiria, Josh Burns, Jay Ferguson, Fadime Yildrim, Celina, Carla Cohen and Bruna Sales. Big Dex has been teasing the covers on their social media accounts all week, but here, courtesy of Bleeding Cool, is the lot. With one made slightly more safe for work than it was originally. Just, you know, maybe polybag them, okay?

"When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!" "Charles Ardai is a very smart and very cool fellow." – Stephen King

