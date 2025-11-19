Posted in: Anime, Comics, Crunchyroll, Manga, Titan, TV | Tagged: anime, app, Crunchyroll, manga, streaming

Crunchyroll Manga Partners with Titan Books to Add More Titles

Crunchyroll Manga has entered a partnership with Titan Books to bring its growing manga catalogue on the digital and online platform.

Popular titles like Kamen Rider Kuuga, Burst Angel, and Speed Grapher now available for subscribers.

Users enjoy ad-free access to hundreds of manga across iOS, Android, and on the web platform.

Crunchyroll Manga now hosts titles from Titan Books, VIZ Media, Yen Press, Square Enix, and more.

In an increasingly crowded area, Crunchyroll Manga, the brand new app for fans to experience all their favorite series and discover new stories, has now partnered with Titan Books to bring subscribers even more titles to its growing manga library, including ATOM: The Beginning, Burst Angel, Kamen Rider Kuuga, Corpse Blade, Speed Grapher, and more. Crunchyroll Manga is a premium add-on service that lets fans dive into hundreds of comics created in Japan. The ad-free experience is available to read across iOS and Android apps, as well as on the web. The streamer wants to unify anime and manga fans into a single hub for their favourite series.

Complete list of Titan Books now available to read on Crunchyroll Manga

Titan Books is joining other celebrated publishers, including AlphaPolis, COMPASS, Square Enix, VIZ Media, and Yen Press, with more to come in the future, making manga even more accessible than ever before all together in one ultimate service. Titan Books has been quietly adding worthwhile manga titles to their catalogue over the last few years with more to come.

ATOM: The Beginning

Burst Angel (anime also streaming on Crunchyroll)

Corpse Blade

Cosmic Censorship

Dopeman

Farewell, My Odin

Gamma Draconis

Hen Kai Pan

Kamen Rider Kuuga

My Name Is Zero

Outsiders

Ryuko

Shadows of Kyoto

Sherlock (adapted from the BBC series)

Somali and the Forest Spirit (anime also streaming on Crunchyroll)

Speed Grapher (anime also streaming on Crunchyroll)

Sword of the Titans

The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch

The Godless World of Onee-Chan

The Great Yokai War: Guardians

The Poetry of Ran

Toxic Super Beasts

Villain Actor

Welcome to Ghost Mansion

Working for God in a Godless World (anime also streaming on Crunchyorll)

Yan

Crunchyroll Manga Complete Publisher List

