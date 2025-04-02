Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: mephisto, Orifice

Crushing On Magneto & A Slippery Orifice In This Week's X-Men Comics

Crushing on Magneto, Mephisto's X-costume design sense and a slippery orifice in this week's X-Men comics (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Explore reality-warping mutant Benjamin Lui's romantic missteps in X-Men #14.

Dive into Mephisto's fashion in Hellverine, echoing Rocky Horror vibes.

Revisit X-Statix's O-Force; Orifice goes rogue, challenging Psylocke.

Quentin Quire's struggles and Deadpool's Arakko return keep fans guessing.

So, reality warping mutant Benjamin Lui makes a certain advance in today's X-Men #14, but doesn't really get anywhere.

Maybe he should have waited until Sir Ian McKellen was playing him again. While over in Hellverine, Mephisto has his own tastes playing out…

And has the Rocky Horror wardrobe to match.

There's going to be some fun cosplay this summer, right? Talking of which, back in 2002, X-Statix #1 gave a one-panel introduction to back-up members of O-Force who never got a bigger gig…

A number of which turned up recently with Trevor Fitzory in X-Men #4 as members of his new Upstarts… Orbit, Ocelot and, yes, Orifice.

Today's Psylocke #6 sees Kwannon fighting an Orifice who has gone solo…. and is looking even more disturbing than usual.

But it looks like he is quite a slippery Orifice…

As Psylocke has been experiencing some…performance issues.

Quentin Quire however is having some more of his own performance issues back in X-Men #14…

And Psylocke's distracted possession creates more mutant monstrosities.

While X-Men has a look at its own… on Earth…

…as it is in heaven.

As Psylocke necessitates a crossover to the Uncanny side of the line…

And it looks like Deadpool is going to be getting back into the Arakko game… which is more than any of the other Xbooks are doing right now aside from Aliens Vs Avengers…

Solem vs Orifice, that's the match all X-Men fans are dreaming of right now.

PSYLOCKE #6

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250727

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Moises Hidalgo (CA) Mahmud Asrar

Psylocke is one of the X-Men's most dangerous and skillful telepaths. So why is her own mind the one thing she can't seem to control? Kwannon has begun to accept her past, but are some things better left buried? RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #14

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250705

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

The town of Merle enlists the X-Men to aid in a search and rescue operation for a missing child – one closer to the X-Men than the Sheriff knows. But while the X-Men search for Piper Cobb, they are themselves being watched – as their shadowy 3K adversaries move to strike directly, their own agenda unfolding! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99 DEADPOOL #13

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250818

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Roge Antonio (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE ROAD TO REVENGE! DEATH GRIP killed DEADPOOL – and now that he's better, WADE is out to return the favor! Armed with a DEADLY NEW WEAPON, his first stop is SOLEM, the mutant who armed Mr. Grip with the MURAMASA BLADE that did him in. Karma time! PLUS: A short but crucial guest appearance from WOLVERINE! PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $3.99 HELLVERINE #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250867

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Kendrick Lim

MEPHISTO VS. HELLVERINE! MEPHISTO created the Demon BAGRA-GHUL for his entertainment – and now the demonic lord is not amused by DAKEN turning HELLVERINE against Hell! It's time for Hellverine to pay…and this devil isn't making any deals! PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!