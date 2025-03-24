Cullen Bunn & John Bivens' Retroverse in Ablaze's June 2025 Solicits

Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: cullen bunn, Retroverse

RETROVERSE TP (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250766

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) John Bivens

Acclaimed Harrow County, The Sixth Gun, and The Empty Man writer Cullen Bunn, artist/colorist John Bivens, and letterer Anna Peterson unleash Retroverse, a horror sci-fi comic book series.

In this gripping story, a teenager finds herself in an alternate reality where she must fend off monsters and save her town. Kacy must convince her boyfriend T.J. and BFF Krissy that she is who she says she is and traverse this new and scary reality-where she's not supposed to be alive-and all that comes with it. Is it a nightmare or was she made for this?

Originally published under the banner of Comixology originals, ABLAZE is proud to present Retroverse in print for the first time!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

GG LIFE IS A VIDEO GAME TP VOL 01

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250765

(W) Giacomo Masi (A / CA) Ilaria Gelli

What if a video game overwrote reality? When five friends meet up to celebrate the release of their favorite game's new DLC content, they're distressed to discover that the download's wait time is a whopping 10 hours! Determined to wait it out, the girls fall asleep at their desks. When they wake up, the "World of Ragnarok" has somehow transcended realities, transforming their local shopping mall into one of the game's dungeons. As the world around them continues to transform, becoming elements from the game, it becomes more and more difficult for the party of friends to separate reality from game-based fantasy… Written by Giacomo Masi and illustrated by Ilaria Gelli, GG is a story of adventure, friendship, and video games, all beautifully illustrated in a fresh, ultra-colorful "pop manga" style.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

CENTAURS GN VOL 06

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250767

(W) Ryo Sumiyoshi (A / CA) Ryo Sumiyoshi

Displaced by the ravages of war and suffering the loss of their patriarch, Matsukaze's family is on a path of despair… Meanwhile, the young Kohibari lives amongst humans. While his beauty makes him popular with his captures, his status as a prize incurs the jealousy of his fellow centaurs. In order to survive these circumstances, he must develop his own brand of strength…

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

ABLAZE HORROR MANGA COLL SET #1 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250771

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya, Shingo Honda, Tsukasa Saimura (A) Masaaki Ninomiya, Shingo Honda, Kozo Takahashi (CA) Various

: Get an introduction to ABLAZE's horror manga offering with this collected set of three first volumes at a special price! Gannibal Vol. 1 – When police officer Daigo Agawa is assigned to the small, rural village of Kuge, he expects a chance to start over with his family in an idyllic setting. However, the death of a local matriarch draws mysteries and tensions within the village to the surface. What became of Daigo's predecessor? And what is the prominent Goto family hiding? Happyland Vol. 1 – While on a day trip, the Komiya family is drawn to a mysterious amusement park, but decided to enter proves to be a dangerous mistake. Led by a rabbit-headed emcee, Happyland offers gruesome horrors for its guests and proclaims that the only escape is through absolute truths. Crueler Than Dead Vol. 1 – No one knows where it started…but when the world finally realized what was going on, it was already too late. When Maki Akagi wakes up in a lab full of corpses, she learns from a dying soldier that she is the result of a last-ditch experiment to cure humans of a virus turning them into zombies. Accompanied by a young boy who also miraculously escaped, she will have to try to get to the very center of a devastated Tokyo filled with bloodthirsty monsters.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ABLAZE SPOTLIGHT ON EURO COMICS COLL SET #2 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250772

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Various

ABLAZE is shining the spotlight on the wide variety of genres and fantastic works within our catalogue! Our second Spotlight on Euro-Comics includes three comic titles – The Library Mule of Cordoba, Rompepistas, and The King of the Moths – bundled together under a specially discounted price. In The Library Mule of Cordoba: The Caliphate of Al-Andalus, after a great period of peace and learning, faces a power struggle after the death of the Caliph al-Hakam II. In exchange for the support of radical clergymen, the vizier Amir seeks to burn the books of Cordoba's famed library to ash. The night before the biggest bonfire ever, the head librarian, a chubby eunuch named Tarid, gathers up all the books he can and loads them onto the back of a passing mule. He takes off in the hopes of saving what he can of universal knowledge. In Rompepistas: Rompepistas is seventeen years old. He's a punk, he lives on the outskirts of Barcelona, and he does everything for the music: Generation X, The Clash, The Jam, Las Duelistas… That last one's his own group, where he plays the guitar and bellows into the microphone. It's all about playing to keep the sadness at bay and to never cry again. When you start playing, everything changes. All the shit clears up. In The King of Moths: Ele and Tonya are celebrating their fourth anniversary, but what was going to be a romantic night will end up turning into the end of their relationship. They don't know it yet, but the nightmare has only just begun: SOMETHING WANTS TO FEED ON THEIR FEELINGS, savoring the good, and leaving only the bad… and it won't stop until there's nothing left.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ABLAZE KIDS SPOTLIGHT STORIES SET #2

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250773

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) VARIOUS

ABLAZE is shining the spotlight on the wide variety of genres and fantastic works within our catalogue! Our Spotlight on Kids' Stories includes three comic titles – Shepherdess Warriors Vol. 2, Wild Thing, Or: My Life as a Wolf, and Wakfu Vol. 1 – bundled together under a specially discounted price. In Shepherdess Warriors Vol. 1: It's been ten years since the men of Molly's village left to fight in the Great War, a mysterious conflict in a faraway land. For ten years, there's been no news of their fates and, in the meantime, the remaining women have formed a protective force to safeguard their lands and neighbors: The Order of the Shepherdess Warriors. Now ten years old, Molly and her friends are inducted into the Order and eagerly train to become the next generation of guardians. But the status quo is shifting once again, and a mysterious beast stalks the village… In Wild Thing, or: My Life as a Wolf: An affectionate and inquisitive Labrador named Silver, who grew up on a farm with his master and his hundreds of sheep, dreams of adventure. What is beyond the hills? Where does the river flow? Which animals live in the forest? So many questions without answers… One night, Silver meets a trio of hungry wolves. Attracted by their unhindered lifehe decides to follow them, and he learns to live the wild life with the pack. In Wakfu Vol. 1: The adventures of the Brotherhood of the Tofu continue! Yugo, Ruel, Percedal, Amalia and Evangelyne are now living their lives, each on their own. The adventurers reunite at Alibert's for Yugo and Adamai's birthday, launching this latest saga when a party pooper comes to interrupt the celebrations and force our friends to set off on the road once again for adventure!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

ABLAZE BLACK HISTORY COLLECTED SET #1

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250774

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) VARIOUS

: Celebrate Black History in Comics with this spotlight collected set from ABLAZE! Featuring two titles – Friday Foster: The Sunday Strips and Hendrix: Electric Requiem – that reflect significant moments and figures in Black American History. Friday Foster features the story of a former nightclub "camera bunny" turned photographer's assistant turned fashion model. With an innate inclination to help others and a natural beauty that makes her a magnet for men, Friday often finds herself in some very sticky situations and world-class adventures. The strip is generally cited as the first mainstream (i.e. nationally syndicated) comic strip starring a Black woman in the title role and features a mixture of adventure and romance, often with social commentary thrown in for good measure. Hendrix: Electric Requiem is a compelling trip into the mind and world of Jimi Hendrix. Electric Requiem is an exhilarating ride, from Jimi's difficult beginnings in the South, plagued by racism, through his global stardom and triumph at Woodstock and the excessive lifestyle of a rockstar. A rockstar who, even with all his experiences, never forgot where he came from.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

TRAVELING TO MARS COLL VIRGIN COVER PACK (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

APR250775

(W) Mark Russell (A) Roberto Meli (CA) Mirka Andolfo

From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot, new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series… Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god. A riveting story of planetary exploration and of finding meaning in your final days.

Get this Eisner-nominated modern classic in its entirety through this limited collection of Virgin Variant covers! Limited to 40!

#1 – Mirka Andolfo

#2 – Roberto Meli

#3 – Ennio Bufi

#4 – Alessandro Amoruso

#5 – Alberto Locatelli

#6 – Roberto Meli

#7 – Roberto Meli

#8 – Miki Montllo

#9 – Dario Tallarico

#10 – Romina Moranelli

#11 – Ciro Cangialosi

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

