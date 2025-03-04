Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: cullen bunn, Dead Acre

Cullen Bunn And Riley Brown Adapt Dead Acre As A Vault Graphic Novel

Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown adapt Dead Acre: Black Badge as a weird western Vault Comics graphic novel

Article Summary Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown bring the weird western Dead Acre to life with Vault Comics' graphic novel.

Discover James Crowley, the revenant gunfighter, fighting demons in Dead Acre: Black Badge Volume 1.

Features dynamic art by industry giants and color artistry by Fares Maese for a visual feast.

Pre-order the 160-page graphic novel now and explore its magical, supernatural western world.

Vault Comics, as part of their switch into publishing graphic novels and light novels. will publish a graphic novel adaptation of Rhett Bruno and Jaime Castle's weird western novella, Dead Acre. The first volume in the award-winning Black Badge series, Dead Acre, is the story of James Crowley, an outlaw who met his mortal end in a hail of gunfire and now finds himself in purgatory, serving the White Throne to avoid falling to hell. Not quite undead, though not alive either, the best he can hope for is to work off his servitude and fade away. His not-so-sacred duty as a Hand of God? He uses his new abilities to hunt down demonic beings that have infiltrated the mortal realm. The graphic novel is by Cullen Bunn and Riley Brown, coloured by Fares Maese and lettered by Andworld Design. The 160-page, full-colour graphic novel will be available on the 16th of September 2025 and is available for pre-order now. A sixteen-page preview runs below.

"I'm no stranger to supernatural westerns. I'm a huge fan of the genre. And, supernatural westerns rooted in prose is really what cemented my fandom. So, working on a story like this was a lot of fun for me. James Crowley, gunfighter returned from the grave as a kind of revenant-with-a-mission, is a character with tons of potential. There's no end to the stories that could be harvested from his adventures." – Cullen Bunn. "There's nothing more visual and visceral than a good western. Add in a little magic and what can beat it? To see Black Badge in comic form has been a dream since we came up with the idea." – Rhett Bruno "Working alongside industry heroes like Cullen and Riley has literally made my dreams come true. This is the best-looking western comic ever made. Like striking oil." – Jaime Castle

The Witcher meets The Dresden Files meets Jonah Hex in DEAD ACRE: Black Badge Vol. 1 (Graphic Novel), the bestselling supernatural fantasy western smash #1 audiobook and eBook in print and as a graphic novel for the first time! Demons. Monsters. Witches. His sacred duty as a Black Badge is to hunt them down. Life isn't simple for a Demon Hunter. James Crowley met his mortal end in a hail of gunfire. Now, he finds himself in purgatory, serving the White Throne to avoid falling to hell. Not quite undead, though not alive either, the best he can hope for is to work off his servitude and fade away. His not-so-sacred duty as a Hand of God? Use his new abilities to hunt down demonic beings that have infiltrated the mortal realm. The White Throne has sent him to the middle of nowhere: a western town called Dead Acre with a saloon, a moldy church, and little else worth talking about. There isn't even a sheriff. But the local cobbler has gone missing at the same time as a number of graves were desecrated. Crowley must follow the clues, all while dealing with a cutthroat gang which treats Dead Acre like they own it, an extraordinary woman who makes it hard to focus, and locals not keen on strangers. Life isn't simple for a Hand of God.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!