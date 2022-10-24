Cullen Bunn's Night Walkers #1 in Source Point's January 2022 Solicits

Cullen Bunn and Colin Johnson's new horror comic book Night Walkers launches in Source Point Press' January 2022 solicits and solicitations, the only launch title from the publisher that month. And it has quite the initial gore appeal…

NIGHTWALKERS #1 (OF 4) CVR A BOCARDO (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221836

NOV221837 – NIGHTWALKERS #1 (OF 4) CVR B BOCARDO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Colin Johnson (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

Seren is an addict in recovery at a rehabilitation center secluded in the mountains, COMPLETELY ISOLATED from the outside world. When Seren and the other patients wake to find themselves locked inside and abandoned by the center's staff, they must decide whether to wait or break out. The decision is made for them when a blood thirsty monster enters the center, and begins to tear through them to satiate its lust for blood.

In a collaboration with Hustle & Heart Films and Vertigo Entertainment (IT, DOCTOR SLEEP), Source Point Press is proud to bring you Cullen Bunn's Night Walkers, a new comic book series with a terrifying, fresh take on a timeless horror sub-genre.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NIGHT OF THE COMET TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221838

(W) Jonathan Thompson (A / CA) Attila Schwanz

A horror tale for the ages! Locked in his ocean cliff tower, an aged samurai waits for death in the form of a flesh-eating hired killer. As blades clash, their confrontation bleeds into the memories of a night long ago when everything pure was lost forever.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ARGUS #4 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221839

(W) Mark Bertolini (A / CA) Darryl Knickrehm

Time is angry, and the temporal organization called The Argus will pay the price-specifically young Randall Patton, the genius who invented time travel! As Randall learns the true reason behind Time's hatred of mankind, he will be forced to align himself with the crazed Killer Patton in order to save everything! This is the last stand between The Argus, the multiple Randall Pattons, and Time itself!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TALES OF MR RHEE OMNIBUS TP ACT ONE

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221840

(W) Dirk Manning (A) Josh Ross, Seth Damoose, Austin McKinley (CA) James O'barr

The first four volumes of Dirk Manning's horror-noir epic about a damaged and distrustful demon hunter navigating a nightmarish New World Order are now collected in full color for the first time! See why Bloody Disgusting hails this title as "The best of the genre!" in this massive "Act One" Omnibus collection!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 59.99

SHAM COMICS PACEMAKER (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221841

(W) Tim Fuller (A) Pat Boyette

Heart-stopping tales of international intrigue get riffed.

Join the adventures of broken-down, has-been CIA spook Chuck Upton as he gets a second chance. Left for dead during a failed black ops mission, his body was completely reconstructed using alien technology. By day he poses as a mild mannered NATO envoy, traveling the world ironing out tricky diplomatic conflicts. But when diplomacy fails, he dons his preposterous costume and outlandish titanium helmet and solves those conflicts with extreme violence as The Pacemaker. The stress usually triggers a heart attack mid-fight, as his alien technology usually fails him, but he blows up lots of things in the process.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4

MYSTERIUM #3 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221842

(W) Christina Blanch (A / CA) Alex Monik

Time is running out for Conrad McDowell and his psychic friends. The spirit has guided them to discover the "who" and the "where" – at least, they all have their own theories – but how did this poor soul meet his final demise? Walk into the manor and see if you can deduce the real who, where, and how our spectre was murdered and help him to cross over to the other side using your sixth sense. Based on the popular board game Mysterium.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GOOD BOY VOL 3 #3 CVR A WALLIS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

NOV221843

NOV221844 – GOOD BOY VOL 3 #3 CVR B EWART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Christina Blanch, Garrett Gunn (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Annabel Vadicci's request for aid is rejected by the Court of Thrones. Furiously hungry for revenge, she decides to take things into her own bloody hands.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99