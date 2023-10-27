Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane, nick Lowe, spider-marriage, ultimate spider-man

Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe Responds To Spider-Marriage News

Nick Lowe, what are you doing, man? The group editor of the Spider-Man books quote tweeted last night's Marvel announcement.

Nick Lowe, what are you doing, man? The group editor of the Spider=Man books quote tweeted the Marvel announcement that Ultimate Spider-Man would feature an older, married Peter Parker, with kids, who then gets the Spider-Powers. When Bleeding Cool scooped the news hours before everyone else got let in on the secret last night, we pointed out that this was what a vocal contingent of Spider-Man fans had been calling for for some time. Basically, ever since One More Day. And now they were getting it – from a different line of the Spider-Man comics. Nick Lowe tweeted, "They're doing WHAT in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN?!?!" He knew what reaction he'd get, right? Here is a very small sample of tweet responses… the quote tweets are even worse.

ResonantJustice: They're actually listening to fans and doing what should've been done in the mainline universe decades ago??? Super Arcade Bros: Now sir we Kindly Demand you fix your Mess! It's been almost 2 years of spinning your wheels & you no longer have a leg to stand on anymore. The Movies, The Games, The New Ultimate Comic, The Merchandise, The Public Zeitgeist. This is a Catalyst not an Alternative. This well… D4hz4hn: Nick can you get a job at DC and break up Superman and Lois I like those two way more when they're not married that would be awesome KP Kev the Poet: giving us viable alternatives to the emotional abuse that reading asm has become. Kamen20: Why!?! Why not earth 616!?! If they know fans wants this why not make it happen!?! Do they not understand if they made an issue of Paul being evil and putting a spell on MJ all the while bringing them back together would literally make record sales!?! PedantiCat: See, I don't understand. You and everyone else at Spiderverse Editorial know that this is exactly what the fans want. So why can't we get this in the main continuity? Why must this concept always be relegated to AUs? Adam Winchell: One More Day was forced on the fans under the assertion that it would make the stories better. In 15 years, it hasn't. Glad someone at Marvel finally woke up to that fact. Killer Tacos: no need to be snarky. I don't understand why you guys refuse to make this a reality in the 616 universe. There is absolutely ZERO reason not to when we have a younger Spider-Man in Miles and now Spider-Boy. As a kid I never once thought "Peter being married makes him unrelatable"

And hundreds and hundreds more. Mind you, not everyone saw it this way…

Brandon Hurley: Man, I forgot what a bunch a maniacs are involved in Spider-man Twitter. I think it's great that now there's Spider-man for fans who prefer married and single Spidey. Zeb is getting way too much hate, his rehabbing of Maddie Pryor alone gives him a lot of rope with me.

