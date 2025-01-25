Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cypress Hill, z2

Cypress Hill Gets Black Sunday Graphic Novel From Z2 In April 2025

Cypress Hill gets a Black Sunday graphic novel from Z2 Comics as part of their April 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Celebrate 30 years of Cypress Hill's iconic Black Sunday with a Z2 Comics graphic novel in April 2025.

Follow the album's creation story by writers Noah Callahan-Bever and Gabriel Alvarez in vivid graphic format.

Dive into stunning art by Felix Ruix, Ken Knudtsen, and more, capturing the cultural impact of Black Sunday.

Original artist Jay Papke returns with new cover art for this commemorative Insane in the Brain tribute.

In April 2025, Z2 Comics will be publishing a Cypress Hill graphic novel for the 30th anniversary of their Black Sunday album. This is the second graphic novel they have seen published through Z2 Comics, after Tres Equis in 2021.

CYPRESS HILL BLACK SUNDAY 30 HC

Z2 COMICS

FEB252049

(W) Noah Callahan-Bever, Gabriel Alvarez (A) Felix Ruix, Ken Knudtsen, Sebastian Piriz, Giorgio Pontrelli, Guillermo Sanna (CA) Jay Papke

Z2 proudly presents a graphic novel celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Cypress Hill's seminal and groundbreaking album, Black Sunday. Writers Noah Callahan-Bever and Gabriel Alvarez take you on a narrative trip through the making of the album as the artwork of Ken Knudsten, Sebastian Piriz, Giorgio Pontrelli, Felix Ruiz and Guillermo Sanno immerses you deep in the vibe and historic cultural events that surrounded Cypress Hill as they brought Black Sunday to life. With new cover art by the original album cover designer, Jay Papke, this is a tribute that is truly Insane in the Brain!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

METAL WARRIOR #3 (OF 9) INDOCTRINATION TO EVIL

Z2 COMICS

FEB252050

(W) KRAM (A / CA) FELLOWES

Rescued from despair and certain death by the ruler of the Five Galaxies, Pskydin joins the megalomaniacal Oknjar Khamoon and his twisted family, and adopts the lavish lifestyle of a prince he was denied by his father. When the elite Novarian Shield Maiden guard attempt to rescue him from the evil Oknjar and bring him home to planet Novar, will Pskydin go with them, or finally succumb fully into the seduction of darkness? Each edition of these bi-monthly graphic novels is packaged with a 7" vinyl record. This edition's song: Pskydin's Descent parts 1 & 2. Filled with angst and passion, a lost and lonely Pskydin longs for power, revenge and ultimately mayhem as this epic song tells the story of the puppet master of the Five Galaxies, Oknjar Khamoon as he exploits the very angry young prince.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!