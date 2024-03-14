Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Darcy Van Poelgeest, ian bertram, precious metal

Darcy Van Poelgeest & Ian Bertram's Precious Metal, Finally For June

Before Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest & Ian Bertram, was even finished in 2019, they promised a sequel, Precious Metal, for 2020.

Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest, Ian Bertram, Matt Hollingsworth, Aditya Bidikar and Ben Didier was a bit of a hit for Image Comics in 2019 and snapped up an Eisner Award in the process. You can read the first issue for free, here. Before it was even finished being published, Poelgeest promised a sequel, Precious Metal, for 2020, from the same creative team. The final issue of Little Bird, #5, contained three line art pages for the comic book.

Then of course, this thing called the pandemic hit and it was rescheduled for 2021. And now it has been rescheduled again for June 2024. They promise this time. Honestly for a return to the dystopian American Empire in the upcoming, six issue miniseries is set to launch in June from Image Comics.

And to make up for the wait, each issue of this new miniseries will be double-length—which will make the total page count of all six issues nearly 300-pages of story when all is said and done. Issue #1 will also feature a cover B with wraparound artwork by Tradd Moore.

"Set 35 years before the events of Little Bird, Vol. 1: The Fight For Elder's Hope, Precious Metal follows disillusioned mod-tracker Max Weaver. When a routine hunt for a modified child takes a grisly and unexpected turn, he finds himself saddled with an unpredictable mod who may be the key to unlocking his missing memories. Soon Max will find that he isn't the only one interested in the child's unique abilities—and if he wants to know more, it's going to cost him everything."

"Precious Metal has been the biggest, and most fulfilling, undertaking of my creative career," said Van Poelgeest. "Returning to the world of Little Bird with Ian Bertram brought on a deeper collaboration than I thought possible, and the results are something transformative—for the work and myself. After nearly five years of immersion and experimentation, I'm thrilled to finally bring this monster of a book to readers world-wide."

Bertram added: "Precious Metal has been an undertaking to say the least, with our guiding principle being to make the best book we possibly can. A deeply personal piece, where everyone involved gave themselves over to the work. It's a story that has been the North Star for years of our lives, and I'm so glad to finally get to share it with you. I hope you can feel the passion!"

Precious Metal #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 5th of June.

And here's how it looked back in 2021… a series of promotional posts by the creators, collated together.

"A first look at #PreciousMetal coming from Ian Bertram and myself in #2020 "It isn't me…""

"PRECIOUS METAL is our next big thing from @ImageComics

with the same creative team. It takes place in the LBU and is part of the larger Little Bird story. Some of this was low key referenced during The Fight for Elders Hope. And, well…more soon!" "These were the PRECIOUS METAL pages in the back on LITTLE BIRD Chapter Five (single issue only). "It's only a child."

"If you picked up Little Bird Chapter 5 you've seen the first few pages from our new thing, Precious Metal. Here's another one. From the great Ian Bertram.PRECIOUS METAL is the best thing I've written, and Ian Bertram is turning out his best pages yet. I cannot wait to set this out into the world. Thanks for following along. " "PRECIOUS METAL is the best thing I've written, and Ian Bertram is turning out his best pages yet. I cannot wait to set this out into the world. Thanks for following along."

"Oki, come… The child has arrived."

"I fall in love with all our characters. But I'm head over heels for this one. Meet Chen from #PreciousMetal."

"Please enjoy this full page of art from our series in the making, PRECIOUS METAL. The inimitable Max Weaver to see "the sculptor". I need to show something positive. Part of a scene from PRECIOUS METAL. There's a lot I like about making comics but I *really* love the visual storytelling opportunities within a simple conversation"

"PRECIOUS METAL in progress…"

"Precious Metal takes place in the Little Bird universe. It stands on its own as a complete narrative while also contributing heavily to the larger Little Bird story. "People have the freedom to do whatever they want but unfortunately PRECIOUS METAL Chapter 3 is going to be mandatory reading. After that it's up to you. "Here's Matt working his magic on a page from Precious Metal / Chapter Two. Not only is he talented in the colours, but he has wonderful radio voice, I found to be quite soothing.

"Tinkering with a few things at the moment but our follow up to LB is PRECIOUS METAL and it drops early 2021."

