Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, krakoa, ms marvel

Ms Marvel's Mutant Power Is The Same As That Of The MCU (Spoilers)

Ms Marvel's Mutant Power in the comic books is revealed to be pretty much the same as her power in the MCU. Kinda.

Article Summary Ms Marvel's mutant powers align with her MCU hard-light abilities.

Her Inhuman powers malfunction due to X-Men's resurrection process.

A delayed Inhuman ritual causes a setback for her mutant abilities.

Ms Marvel's struggle with mutant identity adds to her character depth.

Ms Marvel is all over the place in Marvel Comics titles today. Her future mapped out amongst mutants and humans in X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700.

While she is also annoying Norman Osborn over in Amazing Spider-Man #51.

But in the final issue of Ma Marvel: Mutant Menace Fall Of X crossover series, she had found her Inhuman powers going very wrong indeed, and it turns out that it's all the X-Men's fault from when they were bringing her back from the dead.

Revealed as a mutant, with her human powers intact but her new body not having actually gone through the Inhuman ritual of Terregenesis.

And no one thought to talk to another Inhuman about the whole back-from-the-dead thing.

So she basically has a late religious ritual in the Inhuman tradition. Which means a lot of gas.

Which in the process knocks back her mutant powers, so we don't have to worry about that side of them again for a long time.

At least as soon as the MCU gets round to doing something, anything, with them again. Don't hold your breath. Oh, she didn't. And as for Ms Marvel's old body? Well, that seems to have a much better handle on her powers.

It turns out that her mutant powers… are basically her MCU powers. Being able to create hard light objects. And while her reanimated dead body is fine with both sets of abilities working together, the normal Ms Marvel looks like she'll have to settle for her embiggening Inhuman abilities… for now.

So while she may be fully an Inhuman now…

It looks like she's inherited all the bad feeling about being a mutant.

There's a lot of that to go around it seems…

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Gerry Duggan, Various (A) Phil Noto, Various (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700!

All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

MS MARVEL MUTANT MENACE #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240706

(W) Vellani, Iman (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Carlos E. Gomez

OH, THE INHUMANITY!

As Ms. Marvel's powers rebel against her, she turns to her OG superfam – the Inhumans! Medusa, Karnak and (everyone's favorite) Lockjaw guest-star as being a mutant continues to be no end of trouble to Jersey City's number-one daughter!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

MARVEL COMICS

APR240726

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Ed McGuinness

THE SINISTER SIX IS BACK!

As if the Green Goblin weren't enough, the Sinister Six has returned too!!!

When it rains, it pours – and this rain is going to put Spider-Man into a world of hurt!

Rated TIn Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!