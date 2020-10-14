Little Bird Sequel, Precious Metal, Now From Image in 2021

Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest, Ian Bertram, Matt Hollingsworth, Aditya Bidikar and Ben Didier was a bit of a hit for Image Comics in 2019 and snapped up an Eisner Award in the process. You can read the first issue for free, here. Before it was even finished being published, Poelgeest promised a sequel, Precious Metal, for 2020, from the same creative team. The final issue of Little Bird, #5, contained three line art pages for the comic book.

Then of course, this thing called the pandemic hit. But now it is back on for 2021. Here are a few social media statements from Poelgeest and some Ian Bertram/Matt Hollingsworth artwork, for what is to come. And a final date confirmation. Ish.

A first look at #PreciousMetal coming from Ian Bertram and myself in #2020 "It isn't me…"

PRECIOUS METAL is our next big thing from @ImageComics

with the same creative team. It takes place in the LBU and is part of the larger Little Bird story. Some of this was low key referenced during The Fight for Elders Hope. And, well…more soon!

These were the PRECIOUS METAL pages in the back on LITTLE BIRD Chapter Five (single issue only). "It's only a child."

If you picked up Little Bird Chapter 5 you've seen the first few pages from our new thing, Precious Metal. Here's another one. From the great Ian Bertram.PRECIOUS METAL is the best thing I've written, and Ian Bertram is turning out his best pages yet. I cannot wait to set this out into the world. Thanks for following along.

"Oki, come… The child has arrived."

I fall in love with all our characters. But I'm head over heels for this one. Meet Chen from #PreciousMetal.

Please enjoy this full page of art from our series in the making, PRECIOUS METAL. The inimitable Max Weaver to see "the sculptor". I need to show something positive. Part of a scene from PRECIOUS METAL. There's a lot I like about making comics but I *really* love the visual storytelling opportunities within a simple conversation

PRECIOUS METAL in progress…

Precious Metal takes place in the Little Bird universe. It stands on its own as a complete narrative while also contributing heavily to the larger Little Bird story.

People have the freedom to do whatever they want but unfortunately PRECIOUS METAL Chapter 3 is going to be mandatory reading. After that it's up to you.

Here's Matt working his magic on a page from Precious Metal / Chapter Two. Not only is he talented in the colours, but he has wonderful radio voice, I found to be quite soothing.

Tinkering with a few things at the moment but our follow up to LB is PRECIOUS METAL and it drops early 2021.