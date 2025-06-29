Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil #23 Preview: Fungal Fashion Faux Pas

Matt Murdock faces his most disgusting enemy yet in Daredevil #23 as a fungal outbreak threatens to literally tear him apart from the inside out!

Article Summary Daredevil #23 hits stores on July 2nd, featuring a fungal outbreak that threatens to tear Matt Murdock apart from the inside out

Matt's enhanced senses and battle-worn armor prove ineffective against this new biological threat in Hell's Kitchen

The issue is written by Saladin Ahmed with art by José Luis and Carlos Nieto, and features multiple variant covers

A TALE TO MAKE YOUR SKIN CRAWL! Something rotten has taken hold of Hell's Kitchen, and now it's taken hold of Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, as well! They say that beauty is only skin deep, but in this case, it doesn't even get THAT far! As even DD's battle-worn black armor isn't enough to protect him from a fungal outbreak set to tear him apart…literally!

Daredevil #23

by Saladin Ahmed & José Luis & Carlos Nieto, cover by John Romita Jr.

A TALE TO MAKE YOUR SKIN CRAWL! Something rotten has taken hold of Hell's Kitchen, and now it's taken hold of Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, as well! They say that beauty is only skin deep, but in this case, it doesn't even get THAT far! As even DD's battle-worn black armor isn't enough to protect him from a fungal outbreak set to tear him apart…literally!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.08"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jul 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620531802311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531802321 – DAREDEVIL #23 LEO ROMERO RETROVISION VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620531802331 – DAREDEVIL #23 RICKIE YAGAWA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

