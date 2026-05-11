Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cradle of filth, Ruptura

A Collected Cradle Of Filth in Ruptura Comics' July 2026 Full Solicits

A Collected Cradle Of Filth in Ruptura Comics' July 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations, as Richmond lines up to get his copy

Article Summary Ruptura Comics’ July 2026 solicits spotlight the collected Cradle Of Filth graphic novel Maledictus Athenaeum.

Cradle Of Filth: Maledictus Athenaeum gathers stories inspired by albums like Cruelty and the Beast and Venus Aversa.

Dani Filth joins a lineup of comics writers and artists for tales of vampires, Lilith, dark myth, power and desire.

The Cradle Of Filth trade paperback collects the full saga plus bonus material and is scheduled for release on 7/29/2026.

Ruptura Comics is collecting the Cradle Of Filth graphic novel, Maledictus Athenaeum, for their July 2026 solicits and solicitations, and I know someone who will be picking up a copy.

Right, Richmond? I'm sure Gosh Comics will keep you a copy. With Dani Filth, Kurt Amacker, Holly Interlandi, Kenny Porter, Justin L. Peniston, Denton Tipton, Abraham Martínez, R.G. Llarena, Menton3, Piotr Kowalski, Abigail Larson, Sebastian Cabrol, Diego Candia, and Daniel Maine… and looking a little like this.

CRADLE OF FILTH TP VOL 01 MALEDICTUS ATHENAEUM (MR)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Christensen

From the shadowed halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum comes a collection of stories inspired by the music of Cradle of Filth. This trade paperback draws from albums such as Cruelty and the Beast, Hammer of the Witches, and Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa, bringing together tales of ageless vampires, mythical creatures, vengeful gods, and the legend of Lilith. Enter Cachtice Castle and witness the horrors of Elizabeth Bathory, where anguish and ecstasy intertwine in blood-soaked ritual. Walk beneath the moon with the huntress Diana, and descend into a world shaped by obsession, myth, and dark romance. Across these stories, themes of power, transformation, and desire unfold through a series of haunting narratives inspired by Cradle of Filth's most iconic works. Featuring stories and poems from a diverse roster of comics creators, including original work by Dani Filth. Collects the complete Cradle of Filth: Maledictus Athenaeum saga, plus bonus material. Writers: Dani Filth, Kurt Amacker, Holly Interlandi, Kenny Porter, Justin L. Peniston, Denton Tipton, Abraham Martínez, R.G. Llarena Artists: Menton3, Piotr Kowalski, Abigail Larson, Sebastian Cabrol, Diego Candia, Daniel Maine

$24.99 7/29/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!