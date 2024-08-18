Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2 Preview: Elektra vs. Frank Castle

Elektra faces off against a new, deadly Punisher in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2. Can she uncover the truth behind Daredevil's disappearance?

Article Summary Elektra battles a new Punisher in Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2, releasing August 21, 2024.

Elektra must uncover the truth behind Daredevil's disappearance amidst intense conflict.

This issue features variants by Yasmine Putri and Sergio Davila, priced at $3.99 US.

DAREDEVIL VS. THE PUNISHER! Spiraling out of the chaos of the main DAREDEVIL series, Elektra has learned a horrifying truth. Though whispered about in shadows and dive bars, her worst suspicions have been confirmed: A dangerous and violent new PUNISHER has been born in the Marvel Universe – and Daredevil is dead in his sights!

Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #2

by Erica Schultz & Michael Dowling, cover by David Yardin

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 21, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620926200211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620926200216 – DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 YASMINE PUTRI VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620926200221 – DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #2 SERGIO DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

