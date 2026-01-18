Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: The Darkness

Darkness #2 Preview: Gang Wars and Angelic Assassins

Jackie Estacado's chaotic inheritance gets even messier in Darkness #2 as gang wars rage and the Angelus comes hunting for his head.

Article Summary Darkness #2 escalates gang wars as Jackie Estacado struggles to wield his inherited chaotic powers.

The Angelus and her warriors hunt Jackie, aiming to destroy the Darkness once and for all on January 21st.

Image Comics brings intense mob conflict and supernatural battles with Marc Silvestri's writing and art.

This Wednesday, January 21st, Image Comics releases Darkness #2. Here is the synopsis:

The brutal conflict between the Franchettis and the Russians escalates into a full-on gang war, as Jackie Estacado struggles to make sense of his inheritance—the chaotic power known as the Darkness! But Kalashnikov-toting gangsters are the least of Jackie's worries. The Angelus has set her sights on him, and her warriors will stop at nothing to destroy the Darkness once and for all…

DARKNESS #2

Image Comics

1125IM0271

1125IM0272 – Darkness #2 Jason Shawn Alexander Cover – $3.99

(W) Marc Silvestri (A) Raymond Gay, Arif Prianto (CA) Raymond Gay, Gibran Ferdian

The brutal conflict between the Franchettis and the Russians escalates into a full-on gang war, as Jackie Estacado struggles to make sense of his inheritance—the chaotic power known as the Darkness! But Kalashnikov-toting gangsters are the least of Jackie's worries. The Angelus has set her sights on him, and her warriors will stop at nothing to destroy the Darkness once and for all…

In Shops: 1/21/2026

SRP: $3.99

