Dave Sim Does Cerebus & The Woman Thing To 'Celebrate' Roe Vs Wade

Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. And in March 2023, that means doing a double, transgender culture wars and Roe Vs Wade. As Cerebus heads to the swamp to meet Woman-Thing in a parody of Marvel#s Man-Thing and their Marvel Team-Up comic books. And because its in the swamp, Cerebus is in a boat and the Woman-Thing is walking through it, goes for the pun "Row Vs Wade". Seriously, Dave. The conspiracy starts here, apparently. Something tells me it may not be as much a balanced conversation as he seems to be selling it in as.

AV TEAM UP CEREBUS & WOMAN THING ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

JAN231138

(W) Dave Sim (A) David Birdsong, Gustave Dore (A / CA) Dave Sim

Just in time for the fiftieth anniversary of Roe v. Wade! Cerebus and the W.O.B. discuss the merits of their on-again/off-again relationship while having a robust debate on the finer points of Roe v. Wade and a variety of other subjects! It's Man vs. Woman! Aardvark vs. Swamp Monster! Right vs. Left! Us vs. Them! But who's really behind it all, and who really stands to benefit in the end?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits