Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: C-Men Forever, chris claremont, Destiny, fall of x, kieron gillen, krakoa, Mysrique, nightcrawler, si spurrier

Nightcrawler's Mommy Issues With Destiny (X-Men Forever #4 Spoilers)

In Uncanny Spider-Man, it was revealed that Nightcrawler's mother was not Mystique as previously believed, but Destiny,

Article Summary Destiny, not Mystique, is revealed as Nightcrawler's mother in Uncanny Spider-Man.

Chris Claremont's original plan for Nightcrawler's parentage is unveiled.

Memory wipes by Xavier concealed the truth about Nightcrawler's lineage.

X-Men Forever #4 concludes with emotional and narrative resolutions.

In the Uncanny Spider-Man series, it was revealed that the mother of Kurt Wagner, Nightcrawler, was not Mystique as previously believed, but Destiny, Irene Adler. And that the shape-shifting Mystique, Raven Darkholme, was Nightcrawler's father, as originally planned by Chris Claremont. This was new information to all involved, to one degree or another, thanks to a series of memory wipes and circumstantial evidence.

Finally revealed to all in X-Men Forever, the previous issue saw Mystique and Destiny resolve their difference at the barrel of a gun, but also for Destiny to make something very clear to Nightcrawler.

And that particular mental block was down to Destiny's request of Professor Xavier, who also wiped his own knowledge of it.

In this week's X-Men Forever #4, as all things Krakoa head towards a final end, they take that barely of a gun to Xavier.

And he does the necessary as requested, rather than what I might do in the circumstances and just shut everyone down, wipe everyone's minds, be done with the lot of them, and head to Bali for some seriously strong cocktails. Destiny, of course, knows that he won't do that, even as it is revealed that her gift, when it comes to Mystique's future, falls subject to the observer paradox, confirmation bias and

He's waited a lifetime for that hug, one he didn't even know was coming. Almost like this was always his… destiny. So will we have a softer Destiny going forward, someone more tempered by motherly goodness? Obviously not, but let's not try and ruin the moment. X-Men Forever #4, the final issue by Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca, is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

X-MEN FOREVER #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240750

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

…AND FOREVER! Our secrets, sinister or otherwise, are over. X-MEN FOREVER ends with a question – after everything, do we have Hope or not? From between the pages of IMMORTAL X-MEN and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, the final secrets of the Krakoan Age are revealed here! Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!