Eric July Launches His Rippasend Comic Fulfilment Service

Eric July is now offering his Rippaverse infrastructure to others, for a price. He has named the new project Rippasend.

Eric July's Rippaverse Studios line launched his first superhero comic book, Isom, by entering the culture wars, getting a boost from July's employer the Blaze Network, Fox News and other right-wing media. He has followed that with another issue of Isom, and a team book Alphacore by Chuck Dixon and Joe Bennett, and announcing an upcoming book, Horseman, while continuing his war on woke.

His website resembles crowdfunding sites and campaigns but is, instead, his own proprietary pre-order site and reports mid-five-figure sales and seven-figure revenues. Different from crowdfunding schemes such as Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, there's no independent verification of those numbers, but also no reason to doubt them.

Well, I guess this is what the second boot dropping sounds like. As of yesterday, July is now offering his infrastructure to others, for a price. He has named the new project Rippasend, which he described as "a comprehensive service provider, specializing in publishing, distribution, and fulfillment", with consulting services "expertise and understanding of what works and what doesn't. As well as fulfilment, publishing, shipping, campaign hosting, and storefront options.

To some degree, this is what the company Zoop offers, with a more substantial history and market presence, but without lots of videos complaining about women. But also nowhere near the revenue per title that Eric July has reported for his books. Will July be able to bring such "vice signalling" orders to other titles hosted by Rippasend? Will publishing margins allow for such third-party practices, given that Zoop charges a significant markup? How much will Rippasend charge? And will there be independent auditing available? That is not yet clear, as July states, "Because we offer a wide variety of services, each RippaSend client is given a unique deal. We tailor our agreements to the needs of each individual client and can answer further details during a consultation." So you'll have to go in a meeting with his salesmen to find out how much this will all cost.

Either way, comics in 2024 has a new player. How many new customers for other creators will Eric July get to match? And what happens if he has any content concerns of his own?

