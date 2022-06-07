David Duchovny Co-Writes Sci-Fi Comic Kepler with Phillip Sevy

X-Files star David Duchovny will co-write Kepler, a new graphic novel with Phillip Sevy, who will also provide the art, this November at Dark Horse Books. The comic is named after the planet it's set on, where homo sapiens went extinct and other hominid species became the dominant life-forms instead. Things were presumably going great until — you guessed it — homo sapiens showed up to ruin everything as usual. The book is coming to comic and bookstores this Fall and is compared to Planet of the Apes.

See the press release below for more info.

DARK HORSE BOOKS PRESENTS: "KEPLER" A race against space and extinction! MILWAUKIE, Ore., (June 7, 2022)— Dark Horse books is proud to present the new sci-fi thriller Kepler. The hardcover graphic novel is co-written by actor and author David Duchovny (X-Files, The Reservoir) and comics veteran Phillip Sevy (Tomb Raider, Triage), with illustration, letters, and colors by Sevy. When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to KEPLER, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and is the only hope to prevent extinction. Her efforts, unique because of her mixed hominid heritage, not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves. In the tradition of Planet of the Apes, Kepler is an allegorical thriller of environmental disaster, colonialism, religion, history, and adolescence told through the eyes of a lonely outsider. The Kepler hardcover will be in comic shops November 16th, 2022 and bookstores November 29th, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Kepler will retail for $19.99.