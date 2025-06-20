Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: david maisel, Ekos

David Maisel Brings Ekos #2 To Aspen Press' September 2025 Solicits

David Maisel brings Geoff Johns and Michael Turner's Ekos #2 to Aspen MLT Press' September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Ekos #2 arrives from Aspen MLT Press in September 2025, inspired by Michael Turner and Geoff Johns’s creations

The series unites iconic characters like Aspen Matthews from Fathom and Grace from Soulfire for the first time

Marvel Studios founding chairman David Maisel launches a new universe with an all-star Aspen creative team

Features art and covers by Michael Turner, Alex Konat, and J. Scott Campbell, plus a thrilling new hero, Grell

David Maisel will be launching Ekos #1 with Aspen MLT Press for San Diego Comic-Con in July, and shortly after in August in comic book stores, inspired by the work of the late Michael Turner and Geoff Johns, with creators J.T. Krul, Alex Konat, Mark Roslan, Peter Steigerwald and Josh Reed. And in Aspen MLT Press' September 2025 solicits and solicitations, there is Ekos #2 already, just waiting for when you get back from the show… just about.

EKOS VOL 1 #2 CVR A TURNER

ASPEN MLT INC

JUL250513

JUL250514 – EKOS VOL 1 #2 CVR B KONAT

JUL250515 – EKOS VOL 1 #2 CVR C RETAILER VAR QUESADA

(W) J. T. Krul (A) Alex Konat, Mark Roslan (CA) Michael Turner

Comic book industry superstars & entertainment icons come together for the dawn of an amazing new universe…EKOS!!

EKOS introduces a new superstar in Grell, who embarks on a quest to discover the world of EKOS. On his journey, Grell encounters many of the beloved characters from Michael Turner's legacy, including superstars Aspen Matthews (FATHOM) and Grace (SOULFIRE), as they join forces with Grell on a shared mission. This marks the first time these characters have all come together in the same universe! In this second thrilling Ekos issue, Grell encounters beings unlike any he's ever seen and comes to understand what his journey truly means!

Produced by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel comes a new universe inspired by the art & creations of legends Michael Turner & Geoff Johns and features an Aspen Comics All-Star creative team of J.T. Krul, Alex Konat, Mark Roslan, Peter Steigerwald and Josh Reed!

Featuring covers by Alex Konat, Michael Turner and superstar artist J. Scott Campbell, this is sure to be one of THE biggest direct market event of 2025!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!