DC All In Crossover, We Are Yesterday, Continues into May 2025

The first DC All In crossover, We Are Yesterday, that begins in April, will continue in May from DC Comics with the Justice League up against the new Legion of Doom. With Batman/Superman: World's Finest #39 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and Justice League Unlimited #7 by Mark Waid and Travis Moore.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #39

The fan-favorite storytelling team of writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora are putting the pressure on the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel as "We Are Yesterday" enters its [fourth] chapter! As Gorilla Grodd's vicious temporal onslaught upon the Justice League continues, the Batman and Superman from the time of the World's Finest Super Heroes get a horrifying glimpse into their own futures…and the tragedies to come! This installment of DC's first DC All In crossover features the first of two connecting covers by artist Mora, with variant covers by Lucio Parrillo, Adrían Gutiérrez, and A.L. Kaplan.

Justice League Unlimited #7

Waid and artist Travis Moore continue to push the Justice League to the brink in Justice League Unlimited #7, part five of "We Are Yesterday." The Justice League is fractured throughout time as the Legion of Doom achieves the unthinkable…the siege of the Watchtower! As Gorilla Grodd's attack intensifies, it'll be up to one hero to call in the cavalry, and it is not who you think!

Destruction, redemption, and a cavalcade of chaos culminate in this penultimate chapter of "We Are Yesterday," a special crossover with Batman/Superman: World's Finest! Dan Mora provides the second of two connecting covers, and variant covers provided by Tiago Da Silva, Rahzzah, Yanick Paquette, Travis Moore and Phil Hester, plus an Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month variant cover by Cliff Chiang, and a "Supersmash-Up" variant by Jorge Molina.

