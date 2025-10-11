Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: KO, red hood, The Joker

DC At NYCC: Who's Fighting Who In DC's K.O. In December, Revealed

Article Summary DC's K.O. brings epic one-on-one battles to major titles in December, revealed at NYCC 2024.

Get ready for matchups like Superman vs Captain Atom, Wonder Woman vs Lobo, and more top-tier showdowns.

Fan-favorite clashes include Red Hood vs Joker, Harley Quinn vs Zatanna, and Cyborg vs Swamp Thing.

Creative heavyweights like Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and Joëlle Jones lead this explosive DC event.

The details of the DC's K.O. one-on-one battles for December, previously redacted, have now been revealed at the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con. And looks like we were bang on with Red Hood vs The Joker…

DC K.O.: Superman VS. Captain Atom #1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Izaakse

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by John Giang, Lucas Meyer, Sanford Greene, and Sean Izaakse

Round One! A fight so explosive it you won't want to miss it! December 3

Written by Jeremy Adams

Art and cover by John Timms

Variant covers by Guillem March, David Talaski, and Lucas Meyer

ROUND TWO! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences! December 10

Written by Joëlle Jones

Art by Jason Howard

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Dan Panosian, Joëlle Jones, Elizabeth Torque, and Eddy Barrows

Round Three! Witness the ultimate smackdown as two heavy hitters fight for the crown! December 10

Written by John Layman

Art and cover by Pete Woods

Variant covers by Brad Walker, Mark Spears, Edwin Galmon, and George Kambadais

Round Four! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! December 17

Written by Leah Williams

Art by Mirka Andolfo

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Frank Cho, Jamal Campbell, Mirka Andolfo, and David Nakayama

Round Five! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent! December 17

Written by Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Eric Canete, Serg Acuña, Ethan Young, and Lucas Meyer

Round Six! It's the match you never saw coming! December 24

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art and cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Kyuyong Eom, Seba Fiumara, David Aja, Tula Lotay, and Jorge Fornés

Round Seven! A fight you never expected but are dying to see! December 24

Written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Lee Bermejo, Guillem March and Taurin Clarke

Final Round! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal! December 24

