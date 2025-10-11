Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: , ,

DC At NYCC: Who's Fighting Who In DC's K.O. In December, Revealed

The details of the DC's K.O. one-on-one battles for December, previously redacted, have now been revealed at the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con. And looks like we were bang on with Red Hood vs The Joker…

  • DC K.O.: Superman VS. Captain Atom #1
    Written by Joshua Williamson
    Art by Sean Izaakse
    Cover by Jorge Corona
    Variant covers by John Giang, Lucas Meyer, Sanford Greene, and Sean Izaakse
    Round One! A fight so explosive it you won't want to miss it! December 3
  • Aquaman #12 VS Hawkman
    Written by Jeremy Adams
    Art and cover by John Timms
    Variant covers by Guillem March, David Talaski, and Lucas Meyer
    ROUND TWO! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences! December 10
  • DC K.O.: Wonder Woman VS. Lobo #1
    Written by Joëlle Jones
    Art by Jason Howard
    Cover by Jorge Corona
    Variant covers by Dan Panosian, Joëlle Jones, Elizabeth Torque, and Eddy Barrows
    Round Three! Witness the ultimate smackdown as two heavy hitters fight for the crown! December 10
  • Titans #30: Cyborg VS Swamp Thing
    Written by John Layman
    Art and cover by Pete Woods
    Variant covers by Brad Walker, Mark Spears, Edwin Galmon, and George Kambadais
    Round Four! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! December 17
  • DC K.O.: Harley Quinn Vs. Zatanna #1
    Written by Leah Williams
    Art by Mirka Andolfo
    Cover by Jorge Corona
    Variant covers by Frank Cho, Jamal Campbell, Mirka Andolfo, and David Nakayama
    Round Five! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent! December 17
  • The Flash #28: Jay Garrick VS Guy Gardner
    Written by Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell
    Art by Vasco Georgiev
    Cover by Dan Mora
    Variant covers by Eric Canete, Serg Acuña, Ethan Young, and Lucas Meyer
    Round Six! It's the match you never saw coming! December 24
  • Superman #33: Lex Luthor Vs The Demon
    Written by Joshua Williamson
    Art and cover by Hayden Sherman
    Variant covers by Kyuyong Eom, Seba Fiumara, David Aja, Tula Lotay, and Jorge Fornés
    Round Seven! A fight you never expected but are dying to see! December 24
  • DC K.O.: Red Hood VS. JOKER #1
    Written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson
    Art by Dustin Nguyen
    Cover by Jorge Corona
    Variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Lee Bermejo, Guillem March and Taurin Clarke
    Final Round! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal! December 24

 

