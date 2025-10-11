DC At NYCC: Who's Fighting Who In DC's K.O. In December, Revealed
- DC's K.O. brings epic one-on-one battles to major titles in December, revealed at NYCC 2024.
- Get ready for matchups like Superman vs Captain Atom, Wonder Woman vs Lobo, and more top-tier showdowns.
- Fan-favorite clashes include Red Hood vs Joker, Harley Quinn vs Zatanna, and Cyborg vs Swamp Thing.
- Creative heavyweights like Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and Joëlle Jones lead this explosive DC event.
The details of the DC's K.O. one-on-one battles for December, previously redacted, have now been revealed at the DC Comics panel at New York Comic Con. And looks like we were bang on with Red Hood vs The Joker…
- DC K.O.: Superman VS. Captain Atom #1
Written by Joshua Williamson
Art by Sean Izaakse
Cover by Jorge Corona
Variant covers by John Giang, Lucas Meyer, Sanford Greene, and Sean Izaakse
Round One! A fight so explosive it you won't want to miss it! December 3
- Aquaman #12 VS Hawkman
Written by Jeremy Adams
Art and cover by John Timms
Variant covers by Guillem March, David Talaski, and Lucas Meyer
ROUND TWO! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences! December 10
- DC K.O.: Wonder Woman VS. Lobo #1
Written by Joëlle Jones
Art by Jason Howard
Cover by Jorge Corona
Variant covers by Dan Panosian, Joëlle Jones, Elizabeth Torque, and Eddy Barrows
Round Three! Witness the ultimate smackdown as two heavy hitters fight for the crown! December 10
- Titans #30: Cyborg VS Swamp Thing
Written by John Layman
Art and cover by Pete Woods
Variant covers by Brad Walker, Mark Spears, Edwin Galmon, and George Kambadais
Round Four! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! December 17
- DC K.O.: Harley Quinn Vs. Zatanna #1
Written by Leah Williams
Art by Mirka Andolfo
Cover by Jorge Corona
Variant covers by Frank Cho, Jamal Campbell, Mirka Andolfo, and David Nakayama
Round Five! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent! December 17
- The Flash #28: Jay Garrick VS Guy Gardner
Written by Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell
Art by Vasco Georgiev
Cover by Dan Mora
Variant covers by Eric Canete, Serg Acuña, Ethan Young, and Lucas Meyer
Round Six! It's the match you never saw coming! December 24
- Superman #33: Lex Luthor Vs The Demon
Written by Joshua Williamson
Art and cover by Hayden Sherman
Variant covers by Kyuyong Eom, Seba Fiumara, David Aja, Tula Lotay, and Jorge Fornés
Round Seven! A fight you never expected but are dying to see! December 24
- DC K.O.: Red Hood VS. JOKER #1
Written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson
Art by Dustin Nguyen
Cover by Jorge Corona
Variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Lee Bermejo, Guillem March and Taurin Clarke
Final Round! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal! December 24
