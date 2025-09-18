Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: joker, KO, red hood

DC Comics' December 2025 Solicits For DC's K.O. But What About Batman?

DC Comics' December 2025 solicits for DC's K.O... but what about Batman? It looks like with Knightfight, he might be off the board...

Article Summary DC's K.O. event unleashes All Fight Month in December 2025—major heroes face off in brutal matches.

Batman is missing from the main K.O. fight lineup, instead starring in Knightfight against alternate Robins.

Spoilers hint some solicited matchups may change, with big reveals set for NYCC's DC K.O. panel on Oct 11.

Each K.O. tie-in special pits top DC characters in surprise battles, including Red Hood vs. a mystery opponent.

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool first ran this chart of who DC Comics was lining up to fight one against the other in the upcoming combat event title K.O. But we followed up with some DC K.O. spoilers that suggested "maybe this list with Batman as one of the 32 fighters in the K.O. tournament… might not be as accurate as we originally thought." For very spoilery reasons. Notice there is no Batman K.O. special or crossover in the December 2025 K.O. solicits below, he is in the spin-off Knightfight series fighting versions of grown up Robins as Batmen from other dimensions (again)… but he is not in the main match. And yeah, Red Hood is going to fight The Joker, isn't he?

It looks as if this poster was intended as a "placement" image, and the real playoffs will be added later for the K.O. panel at New York Comic Con on the 11th of October. As DC Comics runs a whole bunch of teasers for their December 2025 solicits for K.O.

"DC turns December into All Fight Month! From December 3 to December 24, DC K.O. explodes into an all-out brawl for DC Universe domination as heroes square off against each other for a chance to hold a universe-altering power! DC's All Fight Month fights will take place across tie-in issues and one-shot specials, so don't miss all eight rounds in December by superstar talent!"

"When Josh and I were coming up with K.O., we realized that there's a point in the story where this big tournament all the characters are taking part in would have an all-out brawl section," said DC K.O. co-architect Scott Snyder. "So the result of that is a whole month of slugfests fans have speculated about for decades. These are one-shot special issues that tie into the main story of DC K.O. and show the brutal face-offs between friends and foes alike. Some results will shock you, some may thrill you, but that's what this event is all about. Knock down, drag out, brutal fun." "And tune in on October 11, timed to NYCC's DC K.O.: What's Next panel, for Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder to reveal the [redacted] opponents for All Fight Month and share exciting news about DC K.O.!"

DC K.O.: Superman vs. [REDACTED] #1

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Sean Izaakse

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by John Giang, Lucas Meyer, Sanford Greene, and Sean Izaakse

Round One! A fight so explosive it you won't want to miss it! December 3

Aquaman #12

Written by Jeremy Adams

Art and cover by John Timms

Variant covers by Guillem March, David Talaski, and Lucas Meyer

ROUND TWO! Friends become foes in a battle with cataclysmic consequences! December 10

DC K.O.: Wonder Woman vs. [REDACTED] #1

Written by Joëlle Jones

Art by Jason Howard

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Dan Panosian, Joëlle Jones, Elizabeth Torque, and Eddy Barrows

Round Three! Witness the ultimate smackdown as two heavy hitters fight for the crown! December 10

Titans #30

Written by John Layman

Art and cover by Pete Woods

Variant covers by Brad Walker, Mark Spears, Edwin Galmon, and George Kambadais

Round Four! Grab yourself a ringside seat and get ready for the latest round of K.O. carnage! December 17

DC K.O.: Harley Quinn vs. [REDACTED] #1

Written by Leah Williams

Art by Mirka Andolfo

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Frank Cho, Jamal Campbell, Mirka Andolfo, and David Nakayama

Round Five! It's all-out chaos as Harley Quinn faces off against a surprise opponent! December 17

The Flash #28

Written by Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Eric Canete, Serg Acuña, Ethan Young, and Lucas Meyer

Round Six! It's the match you never saw coming! December 24

Superman #33

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art and cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Kyuyong Eom, Seba Fiumara, David Aja, Tula Lotay, and Jorge Fornés

Round Seven! A fight you never expected but are dying to see! December 24

DC K.O.: Red Hood VS. [REDACTED] #1

Written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Cover by Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Lee Bermejo, Guillem March and Taurin Clarke

Final Round! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal! December 24

DC K.O. Knightfight #2

by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora

Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl—and for the fate of the DC Universe—as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat! December 3

Justice League Unlimited #14

by Mark Waid and Dan Mora

As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic Neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody—this issue's about to break some hearts! December 24.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!