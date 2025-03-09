Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, detective chimp

DC Comics Absolute Event Planned for The End Of 2025

DC Comics Absolute Event Planned for The End Of 2025... and might we get an Absolute Detective Chimp from Scott Snyder?

Scott Snyder gave the Comic Watchers YouTube podcast a massive run down about his plans for the Absolute Universe and more. We got some sales figures and hints as to what else was coming, but there was much more besides. Both his plans that didn't happen and those that will.

"I had an idea for a Darkseid book that would have anchored the meta-story that we were doing, and then if all those things got taken, I had an idea for a Detective Chimp book. I've had this Detective Chimp book in my head since we did the Wild Hunt in Death Metal with Grant Morrison, and I pitched them the idea back then. They were very supportive, but DC was very funny about that. They were, "you'd have to take a big pay cut to do Detective Chimp" and there were a couple artists I named that wanted to do it. They were all relatively high-end DC artists. And they were "Detective Chimp is not going to sell, you got to put Batman in every issue if you want to do Detective Chimp". I would have still done it, I know I could have convinced them, I would have done it for free.

So we may well get an Absolute Detective Chimp coming book down the line. He continued, clarifying Absolute plans to come. "I want to be clear to everybody out there what my relationship is to DC right now. I got a writing contract to write a certain amount of books over the next couple of years. It was really just kind of one flagship book and then books that involve the meta-story, the All-In number one special. We're planning, without giving too much away, but big spoiler, we're planning a second beat of that meta-story, a big event towards the end of this year. I'm really excited about that, so I'll be involved in that and then I'm re-upping now for another year to get to the big finale of that story in 26-27."

So, a DC Absolute crossover/event/special/thing for the end of 2025 and a DC All In Absolute finale for the story that began in the first special with Darkseid and the Absolute Universe in late 2026 or early 2027? And there is definitely some room for Absolute Detective Chimp along the way…

