More DC Absolute Comics To Come By Che Grayson And Pornsak Pichetshote

More DC Absolute Comics to come in 2025 by Che Grayson and Pornsak Pichetshote, confirmed by Scott Snyder on YouTube

Article Summary Che Grayson and Pornsak Pichetshote to release new DC Absolute Comics in 2025.

Scott Snyder reveals unannounced Batman-related Absolute book by Che Grayson.

Pornsak Pichetshote's Absolute project follows his acclaimed work like The Good Asian.

DC Absolute line targets manageable seven books, focusing on high-quality releases.

When Bleeding Cool was breaking all the Absolute DC Comics, we stated that Pornsak Picketshote and Che Grayson were listed on the creative line-up, but no Absolute line projects were mentioned. Until now. Scott Snyder told the Comic Watchers YouTube podcast "there are a couple of Absolute books that are still yet to be announced. One of them is Batman-related. We told—we said in the very beginning—the creators that we're working with on these. So, Che Grayson, who I love to death, is doing one book that we haven't announced yet. He's a good friend of mine, doing some stuff at Tiny Onion and has done some stuff at IDW. I can't wait for you guys to see it—it's sort of in the Batman universe, the Absolute Batman universe."

"Then there's one other by Pornsak Pichetshote, who's a fantastic guy. He used to be—he did a couple of great books. The Good Asian is one, and I think Man's Best—is that what the new one is called? I think—along with Jesse Lonergan, who I love as well as an artist. Anyway, we have a couple more books, but the focus is this: last year, we tried to focus on both parts of the line, but the Absolute universe was always going to get the lion's share of attention just because it's new. This year, the goal is to let these books really shine—the Absolute books."

"We have a couple more, you know. We have these three coming out in March and into April. Those three—the sales are already—again, not to toot the sales horn, but as a measure of how happy we are with fan response—they're triple, quadruple what we had hoped for. So, we're really excited. But we don't want to exploit it. We want to really keep it to what we had planned, which is about seven books at any time for the whole line—make it manageable so you can read all of them if you want without feeling like it's unwieldy."

Pornsak Pichetshote is a comic book editor, writer, and film director known for editing Sweet Tooth, WE3, The Losers, Testament, and The Unwritten, as well as writing The Infidel, The Good Asian and has just launched The Horizon Project at Image Comics.

Che Grayson is a filmmaker, TED Speaker and writer on Dark Spaces, Bitch Planet, Batman Urban Legends and other DC anthologies, often working with Scott Snyder

