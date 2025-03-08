Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Gets Over 120,000 Orders

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 gets over 120,000 orders from comic book stores, but Absolute Flash #1 gets even more.

Scott Snyder told the Comic Watchers YouTube podcast "I'm so proud of.. the FOC was yesterday for Absolute Martian Manhunter. And that's the perfect example of a book that you could not get in the main Universe whatsoever. But Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez just murdered it."

Talking about the Absolute line, he added, "The first three have a similar kind of ethos, but after that, we want to give you a real variety. So Absolute Martian Manhunter is artistically really unconventional. It's really huge ideas, it's very ambitious, I love it to death. I think it's going to win the Eisner, it's that kind of book that challenges you. And I feel really good about it; we just got our numbers, and I said Martian Manhunter sold over 120,000, which to us is mind-blowing. That's not a book… nor is Absolute Flash, which sold even more like books…. that you would think would sell 100,000. Those numbers are insane to all of us. And the fact that people are showing up for them, it's so gratifying."

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez will be published on the 28th of May, 2025. Here a compilation of the previews so far…

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #1 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

DENIZ CAMP AND JAVIER RODRIGUEZ TRANSFORM THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Beyond Mars…beyond physical form…beyond Human Understanding…all that's left is the ultimate alien: the Absolute Martian Manhunter! Retail $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #2 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

IS THIS ALL JUST THOUGHTSMOKE? The other-dimensional alien consciousness calling itself the Martian continues its invasion–and transformation–of John Jones' mind! The by-the-book FBI agent has been drafted into a cosmic war that will make him question the nature of reality and test his belief in good, evil, and free will! The weirdest hero of the Absolute Universe gets even weirder in this mind-bending, soul-baring issue #2! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2025 ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #3 (OF 6) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

JOURNEY THROUGH THE PSYCHOSPHERE! It's a trip through the psychosphere of Middleton as newly-minted partners John Jones and the Martian follow the trail of whoever–or whatever–is responsible for the surprising, destructive behavior of people all across the city–and the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

